كرة اليوغا تُعتبر أداة فعّالة لتمارين تقوية الجذع لأنها تضيف بعداً جديداً للتوازن والاستقرار أثناء التمرين، فاستخدام الكرة يجبر العضلات العميقة في البطن وأسفل الظهر على العمل بشكل مستمر للحفاظ على التوازن ما يعزز القوة العضلية والتحمل.
فوائد كرة اليوغا في تقوية الجذع وتحسين التوازن

فوائد كرة اليوغا في تقوية الجذع تشمل تحسين التوازن والتنسيق العضلي بين البطن والظهر، وزيادة قوة العضلات العميقة للجذع ما يقلل من احتمالية الإصابات، وتعزيز مرونة الجسم وحركة العمود الفقري بطريقة آمنة، وتنويع التمارين وجعلها أكثر تحدياً وتحفيزاً للعضلات، ودعم تحسين الوضعية العامة للجسم، وتقليل آلام الظهر الناتجة عن ضعف عضلات الجذع.

كرة اليوغا تجعل التمارين أكثر فعالية لأنها تضيف عنصر عدم الاستقرار مما يجبر العضلات على العمل بشكل أكبر مقارنة بالتمارين التقليدية على الأرض.
فوائد كرة اليوغا في تقوية الجذع وتحسين التوازن