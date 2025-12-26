Hundreds of flights have been canceled at major airports in New York as a winter storm approaches the city and surrounding areas.

According to the flight tracking service "FlightAware," at least 400 domestic and international flights have been canceled, with many others delayed. LaGuardia Airport and John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, along with Newark Airport, were among the most affected.

Richard Ban, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said late yesterday: "Heavy snowfall is expected to begin in New York City and across Long Island starting Friday afternoon and continuing into Saturday, with snow accumulations reaching 8 inches (20 centimeters) before the storm subsides."

The City of New York has issued a travel advisory for the duration of the storm, as low temperatures hinder snow melting, increasing the risk of slippery roads.