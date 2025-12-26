ألغيت مئات الرحلات الجوية بالمطارات الرئيسية في نيويورك مع اقتراب عاصفة شتوية من المدينة والمناطق المجاورة.

وطبقًا لخدمة تتبع شركات الطيران «فلايت أوير»، فقد تم إلغاء 400 رحلة دولية ومحلية على الأقل وتأجيل العديد من الرحلات. وكان مطار «لاجوارديا» و«جون إف.كينيدي» في نيويورك، إضافة إلى مطار «نيوارك» من بين أكثر المطارات تضررًا.

وقال خبير أرصاد جوية في مركز التوقعات الجوية الأمريكية ريتشارد بان في وقت متأخر أمس: "إنه من المتوقع أن يبدأ تساقط الثلوج بكثافة بمدينة نيويورك وعبر لونج آيلاند، ابتداءً من بعد ظهر الجمعة، وحتى يوم غد السبت، حيث يصل تراكم الثلوج إلى 8 بوصات (20 سنتيمترًا) قبل أن تهدأ العاصفة.

وأصدرت مدينة نيويورك تحذيرًا من السفر طوال فترة العاصفة، حيث تحد درجات الحرارة المنخفضة من ذوبان الثلوج، مما يزيد خطر انزلاق الطرق.