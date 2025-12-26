تحوّل حفل رأس السنة في موسكو إلى كارثة حقيقية! سيرجي (38 عامًا) لم يكن يتوقع أن مشروبًا فاخرًا سيقلب الأمسية رأسًا على عقب.

وعمد الطاهي إلى تحضير كوكتيلاته مستخدماً النيتروجين السائل، على الرغم من كونه مادة خطيرة تتحول بسرعة إلى غاز يتمدد داخل الجسم مئات المرات. ولهذا السبب ما إن جاءت لحظة الشرب حتى تبعتها صرخة، فشرارة، وآلام لا تصدق في المعدة.. ليسقط الرجل مغشياً عليه أمام أعين الجميع.

وجرى نقل الضحية عاجلًا إلى العناية المركزة، حيث خضع لعملية طارئة لإنقاذ حياته بعد أن تسبب الغاز في تمزق معدته. وتقول التقارير إن حالته حرجة، والأطباء يحذرون من أن أي خطأ بسيط في التعامل مع النيتروجين السائل قد يؤدي إلى نزيف داخلي وتمزق أعضاء.

وبمتابعة تغطيات وسائل الإعلام الروسية، لم يُكشف عن هوية الطاهي المسؤول عن المشروبات، بينما تشير تسريبات إلى أن الحضور لم يتلقوا أي تحذير، بل شُجعوا على شرب المشروبات فور تقديمها. على الرغم من تأكيدات الخبراء أن هذه المشروبات خطرة للغاية.