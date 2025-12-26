The New Year's Eve party in Moscow turned into a real disaster! Sergey (38 years old) did not expect that a fancy drink would turn the evening upside down.

The chef prepared his cocktails using liquid nitrogen, despite it being a dangerous substance that quickly turns into gas and expands inside the body hundreds of times. For this reason, as soon as the moment to drink arrived, it was followed by a scream, then sparks, and incredible pain in the stomach... causing the man to collapse unconscious in front of everyone.

The victim was urgently transported to intensive care, where he underwent emergency surgery to save his life after the gas caused his stomach to rupture. Reports say that his condition is critical, and doctors warn that any small mistake in handling liquid nitrogen could lead to internal bleeding and organ rupture.

In following the coverage of Russian media, the identity of the chef responsible for the drinks has not been revealed, while leaks indicate that attendees were not given any warnings, but were encouraged to drink the beverages as soon as they were served. This is despite experts confirming that these drinks are extremely dangerous.