Recent studies indicate that bathing in dim lighting before sleep may help calm the body and mind, and improve sleep quality, as part of an evening routine that promotes relaxation and prepares for nighttime rest.

Dr. Ali Heer, a sleep medicine consultant at Royal Brompton Hospital, explained that research has shown that taking a warm bath before bed reduces the time needed to fall asleep and is associated with a decrease in core body temperature, which is a natural physiological signal indicating the approach of sleep. She added that dim lighting helps stimulate the secretion of melatonin, the hormone responsible for regulating sleep, which enhances feelings of calmness and relaxation.

Consultant Heer noted that some people find soft music an additional factor for calming the mind while bathing, while others are satisfied with the sound of water as a natural means of relaxation.

For her part, Dr. Claire Rooms, head of the insomnia treatment department at the Boots Online Clinic, confirmed that bathing in dim light is not a standalone treatment for chronic sleep problems, but it can be an important element of a comprehensive evening routine that prepares the body and mind for sleep.

This practice has been popular among health experts for years, who see it as a way to alleviate stress and prepare mentally for nighttime rest. Recently, its popularity has increased on social media, with users sharing their experiences with what is known as "bathing in the dark," noting its role in restoring balance to the nervous system after a tiring day.