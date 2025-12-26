تشير دراسات حديثة إلى أن الاستحمام في ظروف الإضاءة الخافتة قبل النوم، قد يسهم في تهدئة الجسم والعقل، ويُحسّن جودة النوم، ضمن روتين مسائي يساعد على الاسترخاء والاستعداد للراحة الليلية.

وأوضحت استشارية طب النوم في مستشفى رويال برومبتون الدكتورة آلي هير، أن الأبحاث أظهرت أن الاستحمام بالماء الدافئ قبل النوم يقلل الوقت اللازم للغفو، ويرتبط بانخفاض درجة حرارة الجسم الأساسية، وهي إشارة فسيولوجية طبيعية تدل على قرب الدخول في النوم. وأضافت أن الإضاءة الخافتة تسهم في تحفيز إفراز هرمون الميلاتونين، المسؤول عن تنظيم النوم، ما يعزز الشعور بالهدوء والاسترخاء.

وبيّنت الاستشارية هير أن بعض الأشخاص يجدون الموسيقى الهادئة عاملاً إضافياً لتهدئة العقل أثناء الاستحمام، في حين يكتفي آخرون بصوت الماء كوسيلة طبيعية للاسترخاء.

من جانبها، أكدت رئيسة قسم علاج الأرق في عيادة بوتس الإلكترونية الدكتورة كلير رومز، أن الاستحمام في الضوء الخافت لا يُعد علاجاً قائماً بذاته لمشكلات النوم المزمنة، لكنه يمكن أن يشكّل عنصراً مهماً ضمن روتين مسائي متكامل يهيئ الجسم والعقل للنوم.

واشتهرت هذه الممارسة منذ سنوات بين خبراء الصحة، الذين يرون فيها وسيلة للتخفيف من التوتر والاستعداد النفسي للراحة الليلية. وخلال الفترة الأخيرة، ازدادت شعبيتها عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، وتداول مستخدمون تجاربهم مع ما يُعرف بـ«الاستحمام في الظلام»، مشيرين إلى دوره في إعادة التوازن للجهاز العصبي بعد يوم مرهق.