شهد بركان كانلاون، أحد أكثر البراكين نشاطاً في الفلبين، ثوراناً انفجارياً معتدلاً اليوم الخميس، وفقاً لما أعلنه المعهد الفلبيني لعلم البراكين والزلازل.
واستمر الانفجار لمدة دقيقتين تقريباً، وأطلق عموداً كثيفاً من الرماد الداكن الرمادي ارتفع إلى نحو 2000 متر فوق فوهة البركان، مع اتجاه السحابة نحو الجنوب الغربي.
وتسبب الانفجار في تساقط رماد بركاني ملحوظ في عدة بلدات وقرى مجاورة في مقاطعتي نيجروس الشرقية ونيجروس الغربية، مثل لا كاستيانا، لا كارلوتا، باغو سيتي، وبعض أجزاء من بونتيفيدرا وفالادوليد.
وأكد المعهد الفلبيني لعلم البراكين والزلازل أن التيارات الكثيفة البركانية تحركت على المنحدرات الجنوبية والجنوبية الغربية للبركان لمسافة تصل إلى كيلومتر واحد من القمة، مما يزيد من خطورة المناطق القريبة.
ويقع بركان كانلاون على ارتفاع 2435 متراً في وسط جزيرة نيجروس، وهو بركان طبقي نشط يُصنف ضمن حزام النار في المحيط الهادئ، وشهد سلسلة من الثورات المتكررة منذ منتصف عام 2024، بدءاً من ثوران يونيو 2024، ثم ديسمبر 2024، أبريل 2025، مايو 2025، وأكتوبر 2025، مما أدى إلى إجلاء عشرات الآلاف من السكان في مراحل سابقة، وتأثر عشرات الآلاف بالرماد والغازات السامة.
ومنذ أواخر 2025، ظل البركان في مستوى التنبيه 2 (من 5 مستويات)، وهو مستوى يشير إلى نشاط غير طبيعي مع احتمال تصاعد الثوران.
ويفرض المعهد منذ فترة طويلة منطقة الخطر الدائم بمحيط 4 كيلومترات حول فوهة البركان، ويُحظر تماماً دخولها أو التواجد فيها تحت أي ظرف، نظراً لخطر الانفجارات الفريتية المفاجئة، التدفقات البركانية، والانهيارات الجانبية.
وكثفت السلطات المحلية في نيجروس الشرقية والغربية، بالتنسيق مع الدفاع المدني والشرطة الوطنية، جهودها لضمان إجلاء كامل ومستمر للسكان المتبقين داخل منطقة الخطر الدائم، مع تعزيز نقاط التفتيش والحواجز لمنع أي دخول غير مصرح به.
