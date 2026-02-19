The Kanlaon volcano, one of the most active volcanoes in the Philippines, experienced a moderate explosive eruption today, Thursday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The eruption lasted for about two minutes, releasing a dense column of dark gray ash that rose to approximately 2000 meters above the volcano's crater, with the cloud moving towards the southwest.





The explosion caused noticeable ashfall in several nearby towns and villages in the provinces of Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental, such as La Castellana, La Carlota, Bago City, and parts of Pontevedra and Valladolid.



The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology confirmed that dense volcanic flows moved down the southern and southwestern slopes of the volcano up to one kilometer from the summit, increasing the danger to nearby areas.



Kanlaon volcano, standing at 2435 meters in the center of Negros Island, is an active stratovolcano classified within the Pacific Ring of Fire. It has experienced a series of recurring eruptions since mid-2024, starting with an eruption in June 2024, followed by eruptions in December 2024, April 2025, May 2025, and October 2025, leading to the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents in earlier stages, with tens of thousands affected by ash and toxic gases.



Since late 2025, the volcano has remained at alert level 2 (on a scale of 5), which indicates abnormal activity with the potential for an escalation of eruptions.



The institute has long enforced a permanent danger zone with a radius of 4 kilometers around the volcano's crater, and entry or presence in this area is strictly prohibited under any circumstances due to the risk of sudden phreatic explosions, volcanic flows, and landslides.



Local authorities in Negros Oriental and Occidental, in coordination with civil defense and the national police, have intensified efforts to ensure the complete and ongoing evacuation of remaining residents within the permanent danger zone, reinforcing checkpoints and barriers to prevent any unauthorized entry.