لقي 12 عاملاً مصرياً مصرعهم في حادثة سير مأساوية مروعة، اليوم (الخميس) على طريق بورسعيد - الإسماعيلية، بعدما دهست سيارة نقل ثقيل (تريلا) سيارة ربع نقل كانت محملة بعدد كبير من العمال الذين كانوا في طريقهم للعمل، في مشهد وصف بأنه «رحلة رزق تحولت إلى مأتم» خلال شهر رمضان
وفقاً لمصادر أمنية وطبية، تجاوز عدد الوفيات 10 أشخاص في البداية، ثم ارتفع إلى 12، مع إصابة 2 آخرين بجروح متفاوتة الخطورة، وتم نقل المصابين فورًا إلى مستشفى 30 يونيو بالإسماعيلية لتلقي العلاج الطارئ، فيما تم توزيع جثامين الضحايا على 3 مستشفيات في بورسعيد لإيداعها بالمشارح تحت تصرف جهات التحقيق.
وتلقت غرفة عمليات النجدة بلاغاً بالحادث، فانتقلت قوات الشرطة والإسعاف إلى المكان على الفور. شكلت الأجهزة الأمنية فريق تحقيق لمعاينة موقع الحادث وتحديد أسبابه الدقيقة، بما في ذلك سرعة التريلا، حالة الطريق، وعوامل أخرى محتملة مثل الإرهاق أو عدم الانتباه.
وأمرت النيابة العامة بالتحفظ على الجثامين لحين الانتهاء من الإجراءات القانونية، وإعداد تقارير الطب الشرعي، والتصريح بالدفن بعد ذلك.
12 Egyptian workers lost their lives in a horrific tragic traffic accident today (Thursday) on the Port Said - Ismailia road, after a heavy truck (trailer) ran over a pickup truck that was loaded with a large number of workers who were on their way to work, in a scene described as "a journey of livelihood turned into a funeral" during the month of Ramadan.
According to security and medical sources, the initial death toll exceeded 10 people, then rose to 12, with 2 others sustaining injuries of varying severity. The injured were immediately transferred to June 30 Hospital in Ismailia for emergency treatment, while the bodies of the victims were distributed to three hospitals in Port Said to be deposited in the morgues under the supervision of the investigative authorities.
The emergency operations room received a report of the accident, and police and ambulance forces immediately rushed to the scene. Security agencies formed an investigation team to examine the accident site and determine its exact causes, including the speed of the trailer, the condition of the road, and other potential factors such as fatigue or inattentiveness.
The Public Prosecutor ordered the preservation of the bodies until the legal procedures are completed, the forensic reports are prepared, and burial is authorized thereafter.