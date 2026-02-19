12 Egyptian workers lost their lives in a horrific tragic traffic accident today (Thursday) on the Port Said - Ismailia road, after a heavy truck (trailer) ran over a pickup truck that was loaded with a large number of workers who were on their way to work, in a scene described as "a journey of livelihood turned into a funeral" during the month of Ramadan.

According to security and medical sources, the initial death toll exceeded 10 people, then rose to 12, with 2 others sustaining injuries of varying severity. The injured were immediately transferred to June 30 Hospital in Ismailia for emergency treatment, while the bodies of the victims were distributed to three hospitals in Port Said to be deposited in the morgues under the supervision of the investigative authorities.

The emergency operations room received a report of the accident, and police and ambulance forces immediately rushed to the scene. Security agencies formed an investigation team to examine the accident site and determine its exact causes, including the speed of the trailer, the condition of the road, and other potential factors such as fatigue or inattentiveness.

The Public Prosecutor ordered the preservation of the bodies until the legal procedures are completed, the forensic reports are prepared, and burial is authorized thereafter.