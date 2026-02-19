لقي 12 عاملاً مصرياً مصرعهم في حادثة سير مأساوية مروعة، اليوم (الخميس) على طريق بورسعيد - الإسماعيلية، بعدما دهست سيارة نقل ثقيل (تريلا) سيارة ربع نقل كانت محملة بعدد كبير من العمال الذين كانوا في طريقهم للعمل، في مشهد وصف بأنه «رحلة رزق تحولت إلى مأتم» خلال شهر رمضان

وفقاً لمصادر أمنية وطبية، تجاوز عدد الوفيات 10 أشخاص في البداية، ثم ارتفع إلى 12، مع إصابة 2 آخرين بجروح متفاوتة الخطورة، وتم نقل المصابين فورًا إلى مستشفى 30 يونيو بالإسماعيلية لتلقي العلاج الطارئ، فيما تم توزيع جثامين الضحايا على 3 مستشفيات في بورسعيد لإيداعها بالمشارح تحت تصرف جهات التحقيق.

وتلقت غرفة عمليات النجدة بلاغاً بالحادث، فانتقلت قوات الشرطة والإسعاف إلى المكان على الفور. شكلت الأجهزة الأمنية فريق تحقيق لمعاينة موقع الحادث وتحديد أسبابه الدقيقة، بما في ذلك سرعة التريلا، حالة الطريق، وعوامل أخرى محتملة مثل الإرهاق أو عدم الانتباه.

وأمرت النيابة العامة بالتحفظ على الجثامين لحين الانتهاء من الإجراءات القانونية، وإعداد تقارير الطب الشرعي، والتصريح بالدفن بعد ذلك.