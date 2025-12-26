يعاني ملايين الأشخاص حول العالم من مرض مزمن يهاجم الجسم تدريجياً ويؤثر في المفاصل وأعضاء حيوية أخرى، فيما يحذّر أطباء من أن عادة يومية شائعة قد تسهم في تفاقم حالته وتسريع مضاعفاته دون أن يلتفت إليها كثيرون.
الحديث هنا عن التهاب المفاصل الروماتويدي، وهو اضطراب مناعي ذاتي يجعل الجهاز المناعي يهاجم بطانة المفاصل، مسبباً ألماً وتيبساً مزمنين، لا يقتصر تأثيرهما على الحركة فقط، بل قد يمتدان إلى القلب والرئتين والأوعية الدموية. ويصيب المرض النساء بنسبة أعلى من الرجال، وغالباً ما يظهر في منتصف العمر.
اللافت، وفق ما يورده أطباء، أن إهمال نظافة الفم وصحة اللثة، قد يكون عاملاً خفياً يزيد من شدة الالتهاب في الجسم، إذ تسمح التهابات اللثة بانتقال بكتيريا إلى مجرى الدم، ما يرفع مستويات الالتهاب العام، وهو المحرك الأساسي لنشاط المرض.
ولا تتوقف خطورة الروماتويد عند المفاصل، إذ قد يؤدي في بعض الحالات إلى تراجع القدرة الوظيفية، والإرهاق المزمن، ومضاعفات تؤثر في جودة الحياة إذا لم يُشخّص ويُعالج مبكراً.
ويؤكد مختصون أن التشخيص المبكر، والالتزام بالعلاج، إلى جانب العناية اليومية بالصحة العامة -ومنها صحة الفم- عوامل قادرة على الحد من تطور المرض، وتمكين المصابين من عيش حياة أكثر استقراراً ونشاطاً.
Millions of people around the world suffer from a chronic disease that gradually attacks the body and affects the joints and other vital organs, while doctors warn that a common daily habit may contribute to worsening the condition and accelerating its complications without many noticing.
The discussion here is about rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune disorder that causes the immune system to attack the lining of the joints, resulting in chronic pain and stiffness that not only affects movement but may also extend to the heart, lungs, and blood vessels. The disease affects women at a higher rate than men and often appears in middle age.
Interestingly, according to doctors, neglecting oral hygiene and gum health may be a hidden factor that increases inflammation in the body, as gum infections allow bacteria to enter the bloodstream, raising overall inflammation levels, which is the primary driver of disease activity.
The dangers of rheumatoid arthritis do not stop at the joints, as it may lead in some cases to a decline in functional ability, chronic fatigue, and complications that affect the quality of life if not diagnosed and treated early.
Experts confirm that early diagnosis, adherence to treatment, along with daily care for overall health - including oral health - are factors capable of reducing the progression of the disease and enabling those affected to live a more stable and active life.