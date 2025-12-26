Millions of people around the world suffer from a chronic disease that gradually attacks the body and affects the joints and other vital organs, while doctors warn that a common daily habit may contribute to worsening the condition and accelerating its complications without many noticing.

The discussion here is about rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune disorder that causes the immune system to attack the lining of the joints, resulting in chronic pain and stiffness that not only affects movement but may also extend to the heart, lungs, and blood vessels. The disease affects women at a higher rate than men and often appears in middle age.

Interestingly, according to doctors, neglecting oral hygiene and gum health may be a hidden factor that increases inflammation in the body, as gum infections allow bacteria to enter the bloodstream, raising overall inflammation levels, which is the primary driver of disease activity.

The dangers of rheumatoid arthritis do not stop at the joints, as it may lead in some cases to a decline in functional ability, chronic fatigue, and complications that affect the quality of life if not diagnosed and treated early.

Experts confirm that early diagnosis, adherence to treatment, along with daily care for overall health - including oral health - are factors capable of reducing the progression of the disease and enabling those affected to live a more stable and active life.