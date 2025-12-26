يعاني ملايين الأشخاص حول العالم من مرض مزمن يهاجم الجسم تدريجياً ويؤثر في المفاصل وأعضاء حيوية أخرى، فيما يحذّر أطباء من أن عادة يومية شائعة قد تسهم في تفاقم حالته وتسريع مضاعفاته دون أن يلتفت إليها كثيرون.

الحديث هنا عن التهاب المفاصل الروماتويدي، وهو اضطراب مناعي ذاتي يجعل الجهاز المناعي يهاجم بطانة المفاصل، مسبباً ألماً وتيبساً مزمنين، لا يقتصر تأثيرهما على الحركة فقط، بل قد يمتدان إلى القلب والرئتين والأوعية الدموية. ويصيب المرض النساء بنسبة أعلى من الرجال، وغالباً ما يظهر في منتصف العمر.

اللافت، وفق ما يورده أطباء، أن إهمال نظافة الفم وصحة اللثة، قد يكون عاملاً خفياً يزيد من شدة الالتهاب في الجسم، إذ تسمح التهابات اللثة بانتقال بكتيريا إلى مجرى الدم، ما يرفع مستويات الالتهاب العام، وهو المحرك الأساسي لنشاط المرض.

ولا تتوقف خطورة الروماتويد عند المفاصل، إذ قد يؤدي في بعض الحالات إلى تراجع القدرة الوظيفية، والإرهاق المزمن، ومضاعفات تؤثر في جودة الحياة إذا لم يُشخّص ويُعالج مبكراً.

ويؤكد مختصون أن التشخيص المبكر، والالتزام بالعلاج، إلى جانب العناية اليومية بالصحة العامة -ومنها صحة الفم- عوامل قادرة على الحد من تطور المرض، وتمكين المصابين من عيش حياة أكثر استقراراً ونشاطاً.