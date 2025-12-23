The dream vacation at the Savin Kuk mountain resort in northern Montenegro turned into a real tragedy after a 34-year-old German tourist lost his life in a horrific fall from a ski lift, while his wife sustained serious injuries that forced her to remain in the hospital for treatment.

The incident, which shocked the resort's visitors, occurred when two gondolas of the double ski lift collided, causing one gondola to slide on the metal cable before crashing into the front gondola, resulting in the victim falling from a height of approximately 70 meters. Miraculously, his 30-year-old wife survived, hanging precariously before being rescued, but she suffered a broken femur and a head injury.

As rescue teams began the emergency operation, the entire lift was suspended, leaving three other tourists stranded in the air for hours before they were safely brought down.

In response, local authorities launched a comprehensive investigation to determine the causes of the incident, including reviewing maintenance records and calling in an engineering expert to identify the cause of the slide and collision, amid questions about the resort's adherence to safety standards for high lifts serving slopes exceeding 2,000 meters.

This incident shocked winter sports enthusiasts in Montenegro and brought the Savin Kuk resort into the media spotlight, warning everyone that moments of enjoyment can turn into a nightmare in seconds.