تحوّلت عطلة الأحلام في منتجع سافين كوك الجبلي بشمال مونتينيغرو إلى مأساة حقيقية، بعد أن فقد سائح ألماني عمره 34 عاماً حياته في سقوط مروع من مصعد التزلج، بينما أصيبت زوجته بجروح خطيرة أجبرتها على البقاء في المستشفى لتلقي العلاج.

الحادثة التي أذهلت زوار المنتجع، وقعت عندما اصطدمت عربتا المصعد الهوائي المزدوج، وانزلقت إحدى العربات على الكابل المعدني قبل أن تصطدم بالعربة الأمامية، ما أدى إلى سقوط الضحية من ارتفاع يقارب 70 متراً. بينما نجت بأعجوبة زوجته البالغة من العمر 30 عاماً، وظلت معلّقة قبل أن يتم إنقاذها، لكنها تعرضت لكسر في عظم الفخذ وإصابة في الرأس.

وفيما باشرت فرق الإنقاذ المهمة الطارئة، جرى تعليق المصعد بالكامل، ما أدى إلى بقاء ثلاثة سياح آخرين لساعات في الهواء، قبل أن يتم إخراجهم بسلام.

بدورها، فتحت السلطات المحلية تحقيقاً شاملاً لمعرفة أسباب الحادثة، بما في ذلك مراجعة سجلات الصيانة، واستدعاء خبير هندسي لتحديد سبب الانزلاق والاصطدام، وسط تساؤلات عن مدى التزام المنتجع بمعايير السلامة في المصاعد العالية التي تخدم منحدرات تتجاوز 2,000 متر.

هذه الحادثة صدمت عشاق الرياضات الشتوية في مونتينيغرو، وجعلت منتجع سافين كوك محط أنظار وسائل الإعلام، محذرةً الجميع من أن لحظات المتعة يمكن أن تتحول إلى كابوس في ثوانٍ.