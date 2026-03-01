أعلن رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، اليوم (الأحد)، حشد كامل القوات العسكرية في الحملة ضد إيران، متعهداً بتكثيف الضربات الجوية على طهران في الأيام القادمة.


وقال نتنياهو في تصريح تلفزيوني: «أصدرت تعليمات لاستمرار الحملة، وقواتنا تضرب الآن قلب طهران بقوة شديدة، وهذا سيتصاعد في الأيام القادمة»، مضيفاً: «نحن منخرطون في حملة يقوم فيها الجيش الإسرائيلي بحشد قوته الكاملة كما لم يحدث من قبل، لضمان وجودنا ومستقبلنا».


وأشار إلى أن بلاده تمر بـ«أيام قاسية».


وأعلنت الشرطة الإسرائيلية أن 20 شخصاً لا يزالون في عداد المفقودين في موقع سقوط صاروخ على ملجأ في «بيت شيمش»، الذي أودى بحياة 9 وأصاب 51، بحسب وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية، فيما ذكر مسؤولو الطوارئ أن حالة 2 من المصابين خطيرة و4 في حالة متوسطة، بينما أُصيب الباقون بجروح طفيفة.


من جهة أخرى، أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي استدعاء 100 ألف جندي احتياطي، في إطار تعزيز الجاهزية في مختلف الجبهات، موضحاً أن «الجيش الإسرائيلي يستعد لاستيعاب قوات الاحتياط، ويعزز مستوى الجاهزية العملياتية في عدد من المناطق».


وأوضح الجيش الإسرائيلي أن مقاتلاته تعمل بتفوق جوي في سماء طهران خلال الساعات الأخيرة، موضحاً أن دفاعاته الجوية اعترضت أكثر من 50 مسيّرة أطلقت من إيران تجاه إسرائيل.


وأشار الجيش الإسرائيلي إلى أنه نفذ 700 طلعة جوية خلال 24 ساعة.


من جهة أخرى، قالت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية (سنتكوم) إن مقاتلات B-2 استهدفت منشآت الصواريخ الباليستية الإيرانية، مبينة أن حاملة الطائرات «أبراهام لينكولن» لم تصب بأي صاروخ، وأن الصواريخ التي أطلقتها إيران لم تقترب حتى منها.


وأضافت: «الحاملة تواصل إطلاق طائرات لدعم حملة القيادة المركزية للدفاع عن الشعب الأمريكي، عن طريق إزالة التهديدات التي يشكلها النظام الإيراني».


وكان الحرس الثوري الإيراني قال في بيان اليوم إنه استهدف حاملة الطائرات «أبراهام لينكولن» بـ4 صواريخ باليستية.