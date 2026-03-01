Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced today (Sunday) the full mobilization of military forces in the campaign against Iran, pledging to intensify airstrikes on Tehran in the coming days.



Netanyahu stated in a television interview: "I have issued instructions to continue the campaign, and our forces are now striking the heart of Tehran with great intensity, and this will escalate in the coming days," adding: "We are engaged in a campaign where the Israeli army is mobilizing its full strength as never before, to ensure our existence and future."



He noted that his country is going through "difficult days."



The Israeli police announced that 20 people are still missing at the site of a missile strike on a shelter in "Beit Shemesh," which resulted in 9 deaths and 51 injuries, according to Israeli media, while emergency officials reported that the condition of 2 of the injured is serious and 4 are in moderate condition, while the others sustained minor injuries.



On another note, the Israeli army announced the mobilization of 100,000 reserve soldiers as part of enhancing readiness on various fronts, clarifying that "the Israeli army is preparing to accommodate reserve forces and is enhancing operational readiness in several areas."



The Israeli army explained that its fighter jets have been operating with air superiority over Tehran in recent hours, stating that its air defenses intercepted more than 50 drones launched from Iran towards Israel.



The Israeli army indicated that it has carried out 700 air sorties in the past 24 hours.



On another front, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that B-2 bombers targeted Iranian ballistic missile facilities, noting that the aircraft carrier "Abraham Lincoln" was not hit by any missiles, and that the missiles launched by Iran did not even come close to it.



It added: "The carrier continues to launch aircraft to support the Central Command's campaign to defend the American people by eliminating the threats posed by the Iranian regime."



The Iranian Revolutionary Guard stated in a statement today that it targeted the aircraft carrier "Abraham Lincoln" with 4 ballistic missiles.