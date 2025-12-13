سجين يهرب للمرة الرابعة من سجون أوروبا المشددة بأسلوب هوليوودي

In a bold escape directly inspired by classic Hollywood films, Albanian prisoner Taulant Toma (41 years old) successfully fled from the heavily guarded Opera prison in Milan, marking his fourth successful escape from European prisons since 2009.



The Italian authorities discovered the escape on the morning of Sunday, December 7, which caused widespread shock and led to the launch of an intensive national and European manhunt, with fears of him fleeing outside Italy.

According to investigations by the Italian police and statements from the prison administration, Toma executed his plan in the early hours of dawn between Saturday night and Sunday, taking advantage of the change of guard shifts and the pitch darkness, as Toma obtained a file or small saw from a workshop inside the prison without raising any suspicions.

Hollywood-style Escape

Investigations revealed that the prisoner used the "saw" to partially cut the iron bars of the window in his cell, allowing him to pass through thanks to a strict diet he followed to lose weight and make himself thinner (he is 165 cm tall and weighs about 50 kg).

After that, he fashioned a rope from carefully knotted bed sheets and climbed down from the approximately 10-meter-high cell, then crossed the prison yard and scaled the high outer wall, which is 6 meters tall, using a makeshift ladder he made from broom handles tied together with duct tape and a metal hook.

Surveillance cameras recorded his movements around 6:30 AM as he escaped on foot, but the alarm was not triggered immediately, giving Toma an estimated time advantage of at least an hour.

Taulant Toma, born in Albania in 1984, earned the title of "King of Escape" in the Italian media due to his exceptional record of escaping from prisons, although he is always eventually recaptured, as he is serving a long sentence that ends in 2048 for armed robbery, drug trafficking, and possession of weapons.

A Long Record of Escapes from European Prisons

The first escape was in October 2009 from the Teramo prison in central Italy, during a sports hour in a football match, where he climbed the wall and escaped, only to be recaptured two months later in the suburbs of Milan, in possession of guns and a large quantity of cocaine.

The second escape was in February 2013 with another Albanian accomplice who was later killed in a robbery, from the heavily guarded Parma prison, using almost the same method: cutting bars and knotted sheets.

His third escape occurred in 2013 after being arrested in Belgium and deported to the Lantin prison near Liège, where he escaped again just a few months later, remaining at large for two years until he was recaptured in 2015 and deported back to Italy.

This series of escapes has made him a media legend, surpassing even famous criminals like Felice Maniero, who had only three escapes, as Toma is considered "extremely dangerous" by European authorities, with a wide network of contacts in the Albanian organized crime world.