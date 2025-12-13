في عملية هروب جريئة مستوحاة مباشرة من أفلام هوليوود الكلاسيكية، نجح السجين الألباني تاولانت توما (41 عاماً) في الفرار من سجن أوبرا شديد الحراسة في ميلانو، وهي رابع عملية هروب ناجحة له من سجون أوروبية منذ عام 2009.
سجين يهرب للمرة الرابعة من سجون أوروبا المشددة بأسلوب هوليوودي

واكتشفت السلطات الإيطالية الهروب صباح الأحد 7 ديسمبر، مما أثار صدمة واسعة وأدى إلى إطلاق حملة مطاردة وطنية وأوروبية مكثفة، مع مخاوف من فراره خارج إيطاليا.

ووفقاً لتحقيقات الشرطة الإيطالية وتصريحات إدارة السجن، نفذ توما خطته في ساعات الفجر الأولى بين ليلة السبت والأحد، مستغلاً تغيير نوبات الحراس والظلام الدامس، إذ حصل توما على مبرد أو منشار صغير من ورشة عمل داخل السجن دون إثارة شبهات.

سجين يهرب للمرة الرابعة من سجون أوروبا المشددة بأسلوب هوليوودي

هروب بطريقة هوليوودية

وأوضحت التحقيقات أن السجين استخدم «المنشار» لقص قضبان النافذة الحديدية في زنزانته جزئياً فقط، مما سمح له بالمرور بفضل حمية غذائية صارمة اتبعها لإنقاص وزنه وجعله أنحف (يبلغ طوله 165 سم ووزنه حوالى 50 كغم).

وبعد ذلك، صنع حبلاً من ملاءات السرير المعقودة بعناية، وتسلق به إلى أسفل الزنزانة المرتفعة حوالى 10 أمتار، ثم عبر فناء السجن، وتجاوز الجدار الخارجي العالي على ارتفاع 6 أمتار، استخدم سلماً مؤقتاً صنعه من مقابض المكانس المربوطة بشريط لاصق وخطاف حديدي.

ورصدت كاميرات المراقبة تحركاته حوالى الساعة 6:30 صباحاً وهو يهرب سيراً على الأقدام، لكن الإنذار لم يُفعل فوراً، مما منح توما تقدماً زمنياً يقدر بساعة على الأقل.

واكتسب تاولانت توما، المولود في ألبانيا عام 1984، لقب «ملك الهروب» في الإعلام الإيطالي بفضل سجله الاستثنائي في الفرار من السجون، رغم إعادة القبض عليه دائماً في النهاية، إذ يقضي عقوبة طويلة تنتهي في 2048 بتهم السرقات المسلحة، الاتجار بالمخدرات، وحيازة أسلحة.

سجل هروب طويل من السجون الأوروبية

وكان الهروب الأول في أكتوبر 2009 من سجن تيرني في وسط إيطاليا، أثناء ساعة الرياضة في مباراة كرة قدم، تسلق الجدار وهرب، ثم أُعيد القبض عليه بعد شهرين في ضواحي ميلانو، وبحوزته مسدسات وكمية كبيرة من الكوكايين.

أما الهروب الثاني فكان في فبراير 2013 مع شريك ألباني آخر قُتل لاحقاً في عملية سرقة، من سجن بارما شديد الحراسة، باستخدام الطريقة نفسها تقريباً: قص القضبان وملاءات معقودة.

وكانت عملية هروبه الثالثة في عام 2013 بعد القبض عليه في بلجيكا وترحيله إلى سجن لانتين قرب لييج، هرب مرة أخرى بعد أشهر قليلة فقط، وبقي هارباً عامين حتى إعادة القبض عليه في 2015 وترحيله إلى إيطاليا.

وجعلته هذه السلسلة أسطورة إعلامية، متفوقاً حتى على مجرمين مشهورين مثل فيليس مانييرو ثلاث هروبات فقط، حيث يُعتبر توما «خطيراً للغاية» من قبل السلطات الأوروبية، مع شبكة اتصالات واسعة في عالم الجريمة المنظمة الألبانية.