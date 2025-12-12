In a new incident shaking Japan, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued an urgent tsunami warning after a 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck the northeast of the country, near the eastern coast of Aomori Prefecture on the main island of Honshu, at a depth of 20 kilometers this morning (Friday).

The agency warned that tsunami waves could reach up to one meter on the coasts of Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate, and Miyagi Prefectures facing the Pacific Ocean, while the human and material damages caused by the earthquake are still unclear.

This earthquake comes just days after a previous quake measuring 7.5 occurred last Monday in the same area, resulting in injuries to at least 34 people and minor damages, in addition to a temporary power outage affecting hundreds of homes.

It is worth noting that the coastal area of northern Japan experienced a powerful earthquake in 2011 with a magnitude of 9, followed by a devastating tsunami that killed around 20,000 people and destroyed the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, making every new tremor a major concern for local residents.