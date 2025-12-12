في حادثة جديدة تهز اليابان، أصدرت وكالة الأرصاد الجوية اليابانية تحذيراً عاجلاً من موجات تسونامي بعد أن ضرب زلزال بقوة ٦.٧ درجة على مقياس ريختر شمال شرق البلاد، قرب الساحل الشرقي لمحافظة أوموري في جزيرة هونشو الرئيسية، على عمق 20 كيلومتراً صباح اليوم (الجمعة).

وحذرت الوكالة من احتمال وصول موجات التسونامي إلى متر واحد على سواحل محافظات هوكايدو وأوموري وإيواتي ومياجي المطلة على المحيط الهادئ، في حين لم تتضح بعد الأضرار البشرية أو المادية الناجمة عن الزلزال.

ويأتي هذا الزلزال بعد أيام من زلزال سابق بلغت قوته ٧.٥ درجة، وقع الاثنين الماضي في المنطقة نفسها، وأسفر عن إصابة ما لا يقل عن ٣٤ شخصاً وأضرار طفيفة، إضافة إلى انقطاع مؤقت للتيار الكهربائي عن مئات المنازل.

يذكر أن المنطقة الساحلية شمال اليابان شهدت في عام ٢٠١١ زلزالاً قوياً بلغت شدته ٩ درجات، أعقبه تسونامي مدمّر أدى إلى مقتل نحو ٢٠ ألف شخص وتدمير محطة فوكوشيما دايتشي للطاقة النووية، ما يجعل كل هزة أرضية جديدة مثار قلق كبير لدى السكان المحليين.