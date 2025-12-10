تماسيح جائعة تحاصر أباً وابنه.. إنقاذ درامي في الإيفرجليدز قبل حلول الليل

تمكنت فرق الإنقاذ التابعة لشرطة مقاطعة كوليير في فلوريدا الأمريكية من إنقاذ أب وابنه بسلام، بعد أن علقا لساعات في منطقة نائية داخل محمية بيغ سيبرس الوطنية، جنوب فلوريدا، محاطين بتماسيح برية مع اقتراب الغروب، وفقاً لما نشرته وسائل إعلام أمريكية.
وحسب التفاصيل الرسمية، كان الرجل وابنه يستقلان مركبة رباعية الدفع في منطقة الإيفرجليدز يوم الخميس 4 ديسمبر، عندما نفد الوقود فجأة وغاصت المركبة في حفرة طينية عميقة.
وكشفت وسائل إعلام أمريكية أن الأب وابنه فقدا حذاءيهما في الوحل، وأصبحا حفاة، بدون طعام أو مصباح أو ماء كافٍ، ومع حلول الليل، أشعلا ناراً للتدفئة وطلبا النجدة عبر الاتصال برقم الطوارئ.
وأظهر تسجيل نشرته شرطة مقاطعة كوليير الأب وهو يقول «الشمس تغرب والتماسيح جائعة، يا صديقي»، معبراً عن خوفه الشديد من الحيوانات البرية المحيطة بهما.

وعلى الفور استجابت شرطة المقاطعة، وأقلعت مروحية تابعة لوحدة الطيران، حيث حددت موقعهما عبر إحداثيات الهاتف ورؤية النار، وصلت المروحية، وتم رفع الاثنين إلى الأمان بواسطة حبال، دون إصابات.

وتُعد محمية بيغ سيبرس الوطنية، التي تمتد على أكثر من 729 ألف فدان من الأراضي الرطبة والمستنقعات، جزءاً من نظام الإيفرجليدز الشهير، وتُعد موطناً لآلاف التماسيح الأمريكية، بالإضافة إلى نمور فلوريدا والثعابين السامة والحيوانات البرية الأخرى.

ووفقا لتضاريسها تعد المنطقة نائية جداً، وغالباً ما تكون الطرق غير مهيأة، مما يجعل التنقل بالمركبات الرباعية مخاطرة، خصوصا في موسم الأمطار عندما تتحول الأرض إلى وحل عميق.

وتحدث حوادث مشابهة بانتظام في فلوريدا، حيث يُسجل الآلاف من حوادث التماسيح سنوياً، لكن الهجمات على البشر نادرة نسبياً بنحو 7-10 هجمات سنوياً، ومع ذلك، يزداد الخطر مع غروب الشمس، إذ تصبح التماسيح أكثر نشاطاً.

وأشاد المسؤولون بالسرعة في الاستجابة، وقال شريف المقاطعة كيفن رامبوسك: «عندما تغرب الشمس في وسط الإيفرجليدز، يجب إخراج الناس فوراً»، وانتشر فيديو الإنقاذ على وسائل التواصل، مما أثار إعجاباً واسعاً بالفرق المنقذة.