تماسيح جائعة تحاصر أباً وابنه.. إنقاذ درامي في الإيفرجليدز قبل حلول الليل

Rescue teams from Collier County Sheriff's Office in Florida, USA, successfully rescued a father and son safely after they were stranded for hours in a remote area within the Big Cypress National Preserve, South Florida, surrounded by wild alligators as dusk approached, according to reports from American media.



According to official details, the man and his son were driving an all-terrain vehicle in the Everglades on Thursday, December 4, when they suddenly ran out of fuel and the vehicle sank into a deep mud pit.



American media revealed that the father and son lost their shoes in the mud and became barefoot, without food, a flashlight, or enough water. As night fell, they lit a fire for warmth and called for help by dialing the emergency number.



A recording released by the Collier County Sheriff's Office showed the father saying, “The sun is setting and the alligators are hungry, my friend,” expressing his deep fear of the wild animals surrounding them.

Immediately, the county sheriff's office responded, and a helicopter from the aviation unit took off, locating them via phone coordinates and the sight of the fire. The helicopter arrived and lifted both to safety using ropes, without injuries.

The Big Cypress National Preserve, which spans over 729,000 acres of wetlands and swamps, is part of the famous Everglades system and is home to thousands of American alligators, as well as Florida panthers, venomous snakes, and other wildlife.

Due to its terrain, the area is very remote, and roads are often unprepared, making travel by all-terrain vehicles risky, especially during the rainy season when the ground turns into deep mud.

Similar incidents occur regularly in Florida, where thousands of alligator incidents are recorded annually, but attacks on humans are relatively rare, averaging about 7-10 attacks per year. However, the danger increases at sunset, as alligators become more active.

Officials praised the quick response, with County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk stating, “When the sun sets in the middle of the Everglades, people need to be gotten out immediately.” The rescue video went viral on social media, garnering widespread admiration for the rescue teams.