The Al-Muzairah area in the Qurna district of Basra Governorate turned into a crime scene this morning (Sunday), after a young man killed his sister inside her home, while his bullets left her husband seriously injured, in a scene described by residents as "unprecedented" in terms of violence and shock.

According to initial information, the perpetrator entered his sister and her husband's home, then opened fire on them with a Kalashnikov, before fleeing, leaving his sister's body and her husband's body lying and bleeding inside the house.

Local sources indicate that the victim died instantly, while her husband was transported to the hospital in critical condition, amid significant confusion regarding the motives for the crime, with initial investigations mentioning "family disputes" whose nature remains unclear.

Security forces in Basra are intensifying their efforts to track down the perpetrator, who disappeared from sight immediately after committing the crime, while anger has spread across social media, with the recurring question: "Where are family violence crimes in Iraq headed?"

This incident is part of a series of family crimes that have occurred in the country recently, the latest being a man shooting at his family in Baghdad, killing his young daughter, in addition to a crime in Al-Diwaniyah where a young man – under the influence of drugs – killed 4 members of his family.