تحولت منطقة المزيرعة في قضاء القرنة بمحافظة البصرة صباح اليوم (الأحد) إلى مسرح جريمة هزّت الشارع العراقي، بعد أن أقدم شاب على قتل شقيقته داخل منزلها بينما تركت رصاصاته زوجها مصاباً بجروح خطيرة، في مشهد وصفه السكان بأنه «غير مسبوق» من حيث العنف والصدمة.

وبحسب المعلومات الأولية، دخل الجاني إلى منزل شقيقته وزوجها، ثم أطلق النار عليهما من سلاح كلاشنكوف، قبل أن يفرّ هارباً تاركاً جثمان شقيقته وجسد زوجها ممددين ينزفان داخل المنزل.

وتشير مصادر محلية إلى أن الضحية فارقت الحياة على الفور، بينما نُقل زوجها وهو في حالة حرجة إلى المستشفى، وسط تضارب كبير حول دوافع الجريمة، حيث تتحدث التحقيقات الأولية عن «خلافات عائلية» لم تتضح طبيعتها بعد.

وتكثف القوات الأمنية في البصرة جهودها لتعقب الجاني الذي اختفى عن الأنظار فور تنفيذ الجريمة، فيما عمّ الغضب مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مع تكرار السؤال ذاته: «إلى أين تتجه جرائم العنف العائلي في العراق؟».

وتأتي هذه الحادثة ضمن سلسلة جرائم أسرية شهدتها البلاد خلال الفترة الأخيرة، كان آخرها إطلاق رجل النار على عائلته في بغداد، وقتل ابنته الشابة، إضافة إلى جريمة في الديوانية حين قتل شاب –تحت تأثير المخدرات – 4 من أفراد أسرته.