The Indonesian island of Sumatra is experiencing an unprecedented tragedy, with the death toll from floods and landslides caused by heavy rains rising to 940 dead and 276 missing, according to local authorities today (Sunday).

Thousands of homes and buildings in the villages at the foot of the mountains have been submerged, leading to disruptions in communication and electricity lines, making it difficult for rescue teams to reach some affected areas.

Local officials have called on the national government in Jakarta to declare a state of emergency to provide urgent funding to support rescue and relief efforts, amid warnings of more rain expected in the coming hours over the provinces of Aceh and North Sumatra.

Meteorological experts have warned that the continuation of the rains could increase the risk of famine and waterborne diseases in the remote villages that have been flooded, while main and dirt roads remain paralyzed due to mud and water.

During the wind season from June to September, Indonesia experiences heavy rains annually that lead to landslides and flash floods, raising concerns about the continued recurrence of human and natural disasters in these areas.