تعيش جزيرة سومطرة الإندونيسية مأساة غير مسبوقة، حيث ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا الفيضانات والانهيارات الأرضية الناجمة عن الأمطار الغزيرة إلى 940 قتيلًا و276 مفقودًا، وفق ما أعلنت السلطات المحلية اليوم (الأحد).

وغمرت المياه آلاف المنازل والمباني في القرى الواقعة عند سفوح الجبال، ما أدى إلى انقطاع خطوط الاتصالات والكهرباء وتعذر وصول فرق الإغاثة إلى بعض المناطق المنكوبة.

ودعا مسؤولون محليون الحكومة الوطنية في جاكرتا إلى إعلان حالة الطوارئ لتوفير تمويل عاجل لدعم جهود الإنقاذ والإغاثة، وسط تحذيرات من هطول مزيد من الأمطار خلال الساعات القادمة على مقاطعتي «آتشيه» و«سومطرة الشمالية».

وحذر خبراء الأرصاد من أن استمرار الأمطار قد يزيد من خطر المجاعة والأمراض المنقولة عبر المياه في القرى النائية التي غرقتها الفيضانات، بينما تظل الطرق الرئيسية والطينية مشلولة بسبب الطين والمياه.

وخلال موسم الرياح بين يونيو وسبتمبر، تشهد إندونيسيا سنويًا أمطارًا غزيرة تؤدي إلى انهيارات أرضية وفيضانات مفاجئة، ما يحذر من استمرار تكرار الكوارث البشرية والطبيعية في هذه المناطق.