تعيش جزيرة سومطرة الإندونيسية مأساة غير مسبوقة، حيث ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا الفيضانات والانهيارات الأرضية الناجمة عن الأمطار الغزيرة إلى 940 قتيلًا و276 مفقودًا، وفق ما أعلنت السلطات المحلية اليوم (الأحد).
وغمرت المياه آلاف المنازل والمباني في القرى الواقعة عند سفوح الجبال، ما أدى إلى انقطاع خطوط الاتصالات والكهرباء وتعذر وصول فرق الإغاثة إلى بعض المناطق المنكوبة.
ودعا مسؤولون محليون الحكومة الوطنية في جاكرتا إلى إعلان حالة الطوارئ لتوفير تمويل عاجل لدعم جهود الإنقاذ والإغاثة، وسط تحذيرات من هطول مزيد من الأمطار خلال الساعات القادمة على مقاطعتي «آتشيه» و«سومطرة الشمالية».
وحذر خبراء الأرصاد من أن استمرار الأمطار قد يزيد من خطر المجاعة والأمراض المنقولة عبر المياه في القرى النائية التي غرقتها الفيضانات، بينما تظل الطرق الرئيسية والطينية مشلولة بسبب الطين والمياه.
وخلال موسم الرياح بين يونيو وسبتمبر، تشهد إندونيسيا سنويًا أمطارًا غزيرة تؤدي إلى انهيارات أرضية وفيضانات مفاجئة، ما يحذر من استمرار تكرار الكوارث البشرية والطبيعية في هذه المناطق.
The Indonesian island of Sumatra is experiencing an unprecedented tragedy, with the death toll from floods and landslides caused by heavy rains rising to 940 dead and 276 missing, according to local authorities today (Sunday).
Thousands of homes and buildings in the villages at the foot of the mountains have been submerged, leading to disruptions in communication and electricity lines, making it difficult for rescue teams to reach some affected areas.
Local officials have called on the national government in Jakarta to declare a state of emergency to provide urgent funding to support rescue and relief efforts, amid warnings of more rain expected in the coming hours over the provinces of Aceh and North Sumatra.
Meteorological experts have warned that the continuation of the rains could increase the risk of famine and waterborne diseases in the remote villages that have been flooded, while main and dirt roads remain paralyzed due to mud and water.
During the wind season from June to September, Indonesia experiences heavy rains annually that lead to landslides and flash floods, raising concerns about the continued recurrence of human and natural disasters in these areas.