تحول حلم رجل تركي بالعثور على كنز مدفون إلى مأساة غامضة هزّت ولاية شيرناق جنوب شرقي تركيا، بعدما عثرت السلطات على جثته داخل كهف كان قد دخله سرًّا ليلاً ولم يخرج منه أبدًا.

بدأت القصة حين تلقّت فرق الطوارئ بلاغاً مثيراً عن وجود رجل ممدد بلا حراك داخل كهف في قرية دوزأوفا. وعلى الفور، هرعت فرق إدارة الكوارث والطوارئ AFAD والشرطة والإطفاء والإسعاف إلى المكان، وسط حالة استنفار غير مسبوقة.

عند وصول أولى الفرق، تم تطويق المنطقة بالكامل ومنع الاقتراب من مدخل الكهف، قبل إجراء فحوصات دقيقة للغازات السامة بعد الاشتباه بوجود تسرب خطير قد يعرّض فرق الإنقاذ للخطر. وأكدت الفحوصات وجود تلوث هوائي داخل الكهف، ما زاد الغموض حول سبب الوفاة.

وبعد الدخول بحذر، اكتشفت الفرق جثة الرجل البالغ من العمر 55 عاماً ملقاة قرب معدات تنقيب كاملة من بينها مولد كهربائي وفؤوس ومجارف، ما أكد أنه كان يبحث عن «الكنز الموعود» الذي يتحدث عنه بعض سكان المنطقة منذ سنوات.

ومع المعاينة الأولية، رجّح الخبراء أن الرجل توفي صامتاً قبل عدة أيام بسبب استنشاق غازات سامة انبعثت من المولد الكهربائي داخل المكان المغلق.

وبتعليمات من النيابة العامة، بدأت فرق الأدلة الجنائية برفع البصمات وتوثيق الموقع، فيما يجري تحليل العيّنات للتأكد من طبيعة الغازات التي أدت إلى الوفاة. وجرى نقل الجثة لإجراء فحوصات الطب الشرعي وتحديد وقت الوفاة بدقة.

هذه الحادثة أعادت إلى الواجهة ملف «التنقيب العشوائي عن الكنوز» في تركيا، والذي يزداد انتشاراً في بعض المناطق الريفية، وسط تحذيرات مشددة من السلطات بأن دخول الكهوف دون تجهيزات أمان قد يكون قاتلاً.