A Turkish man's dream of finding buried treasure turned into a mysterious tragedy that shook Şırnak province in southeastern Turkey, after authorities found his body inside a cave he had secretly entered at night and never exited.

The story began when emergency teams received an alarming report about a man lying motionless inside a cave in the village of Doğançay. Immediately, teams from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), police, fire department, and ambulance rushed to the scene, amid an unprecedented state of alert.

Upon the arrival of the first teams, the area was completely cordoned off, and access to the cave entrance was prohibited, before conducting thorough checks for toxic gases after suspecting a dangerous leak that could endanger the rescue teams. Tests confirmed the presence of air contamination inside the cave, which added to the mystery surrounding the cause of death.

After entering cautiously, the teams discovered the body of the 55-year-old man lying near complete excavation equipment, including a generator, axes, and shovels, confirming that he was searching for the "promised treasure" that some locals have been talking about for years.

With the initial examination, experts suggested that the man had died silently several days earlier due to inhaling toxic gases emitted from the generator in the enclosed space.

Under the instructions of the public prosecutor's office, forensic teams began collecting fingerprints and documenting the scene, while samples were being analyzed to determine the nature of the gases that led to the death. The body was transported for forensic examinations to accurately determine the time of death.

This incident has brought back to the forefront the issue of "illegal treasure hunting" in Turkey, which is increasingly prevalent in some rural areas, amid strict warnings from authorities that entering caves without safety equipment can be deadly.