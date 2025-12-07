في حدث صادم داخل واحد من أكثر المعالم حراسة في بريطانيا، تحوّل برج لندن، موطن جواهر التاج الملكي، إلى ساحة احتجاج مفاجئ بعدما قام نشطاء بتلطيخ صندوق عرض تاج الدولة الإمبراطوري بالطعام، في خطوة جريئة أربكت الزوار ودَفعت الشرطة إلى التدخل فوراً. ومع إغلاق جزء من البرج التاريخي أمام الجمهور، اشتعل الجدل حول دوافع المجموعة التي تبنّت الفعل وتقول إنها تسعى لإعادة توزيع السلطة والثروة.

وقالت الشرطة البريطانية أمس (السبت) إنها اعتقلت أربعة أشخاص في برج لندن بعد إلقاء طعام على صندوق عرض يحتوي على تاج الدولة الإمبراطوري، مضيفة أنه تم غلق جزء من المبنى التاريخي يضم جواهر التاج الملكي أمام الجمهور.

وقالت شرطة لندن -في بيان- إنه تم اعتقال أربعة محتجين بعد ورود تقارير عن الأضرار الجنائية التي لحقت بصندوق العرض قبل العاشرة صباحاً بتوقيت غرينتش بقليل.

وأضافت: «جرى احتجازهم. وأغلق بيت الجواهر أمام الجمهور في وقت تستمر تحقيقات الشرطة».

ويضع الملك تشارلز تاج الدولة الإمبراطوري في بعض المناسبات الرسمية، مثل الافتتاح الرسمي للبرلمان. ووضعه أيضاً عند عودته إلى قصر باكنغهام بعد تتويجه في كنيسة وستمنستر عام 2023.

وقالت مؤسسة القصور الملكية التاريخية، التي تدير برج لندن الذي يعود عمره إلى ألف عام، إن موظفيها تعاملوا مع هذه الواقعة بسرعة. وأُغلق المبنى لفترة وجيزة بينما كانت الشرطة تجري تحقيقاتها، مشيرة إلى أن «جواهر التاج لم تتضرر».