In a shocking event inside one of the most guarded landmarks in Britain, the Tower of London, home to the Crown Jewels, turned into an unexpected protest site after activists smeared food on the display case of the Imperial State Crown, in a bold move that bewildered visitors and prompted police to intervene immediately. With part of the historic tower closed to the public, a debate ignited over the motives of the group that claimed responsibility for the act and said it seeks to redistribute power and wealth.

The British police said yesterday (Saturday) that they arrested four people at the Tower of London after food was thrown at a display case containing the Imperial State Crown, adding that part of the historic building housing the Crown Jewels was closed to the public.

London police stated in a press release that four protesters were arrested after reports of criminal damage to the display case came in shortly before 10 AM GMT.

They added: "They have been detained. The Jewel House has been closed to the public while police investigations continue."

King Charles wears the Imperial State Crown on certain official occasions, such as the official opening of Parliament. He also wore it upon his return to Buckingham Palace after his coronation at Westminster Abbey in 2023.

The Historic Royal Palaces, which manages the Tower of London, which is over a thousand years old, stated that its staff dealt with the incident swiftly. The building was briefly closed while police conducted their investigations, noting that "the Crown Jewels were not damaged."