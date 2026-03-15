لم يكن يوم أمس (الجمعة) سعيدًا على مدرجي قطبي أندية الغربية (الاتحاد والأهلي)، اللذين تلقيا خسارة من الرياض والقادسية بثلاثية في شباكهما ضمن الجولة الـ26 من مباريات دوري روشن السعودي،


فبعد أن انتهت مواجهة الأهلي والقادسية بث الأخير تغريدة عبر حسابه الرسمي جاء نصها «نهاية المباراة.. ‏تم إغلاق بسطة الأهلي في الخُبر»، ووصل عدد المشاهدات حتى تحرير الخبر إلى 5.6 مليون مشاهدة.


في الجانب الآخر وتحديدًا في العاصمة (الرياض) لم يترك نادي الرياض فرصة تكرار نفس صيغة تغريدة حساب نادي القادسية بعد فوز المدرسة على العميد بثلاثية، حيث بث حسابه عبر منصة X تغريدة مقتبسة من تغريدة بني قادس، جاء نصها كالتالي: ‏«وتم إغلاق بسطة الاتحاد في الرياض»، ووصل عدد المشاهدات إلى 3.3 مليون مشاهدة.