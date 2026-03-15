Yesterday (Friday) was not a happy day for the fans of the two major clubs in the Western region (Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli), who both suffered defeats against Al-Riyadh and Al-Qadisiyah, conceding three goals in their nets during the 26th round of the Roshan Saudi League matches.



After the match between Al-Ahli and Al-Qadisiyah ended, the latter posted a tweet on their official account that read, "End of the match.. The Al-Ahli stall in Khobar has been closed," and the number of views reached 5.6 million by the time this news was published.



On the other side, specifically in the capital (Riyadh), Al-Riyadh club did not miss the opportunity to replicate the same format of the tweet from Al-Qadisiyah's account after their victory over the giant by three goals. Their account on platform X tweeted a message inspired by the tweet from Al-Qadisiyah, which read: "The Al-Ittihad stall in Riyadh has been closed," and the number of views reached 3.3 million.