The Minister of Sports and President of the Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, confirmed that the decision not to hold the fifth round of the "Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix," which was scheduled to take place in the Kingdom from April 17-19 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, came from the organizing body, after they provided the reasons for it, which they attributed to the current circumstances in the region.



The International Automobile Federation and Formula 1 announced today that the Bahrain Grand Prix and the Saudi Grand Prix, scheduled for April, along with the "Formula 2" and "Formula 3" rounds and the "Formula 1" Academy rounds, will not take place on their scheduled dates, indicating that despite considering alternatives, no replacements will be made in April.



In a press statement regarding this matter, he said: "We respect the decision of the International Automobile Federation and Formula 1 not to hold the race at the scheduled time, and we assure the international sports community that the Kingdom was fully prepared to host this race, which it has successfully hosted in five previous editions with excellence and distinction, and it will remain a preferred and reliable destination for athletes and sports enthusiasts."



He continued: "The Formula 1 Championship is one of the major sporting events held in the Kingdom, and it is hosted throughout the year, according to the highest standards of organization, security, and safety, and we are always pleased to welcome athletes and fans from all over the world."