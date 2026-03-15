انفرد فريق النصر بصدارة دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين بعد فوزه القوي على مضيفه الخليج بخمسة أهداف دون مقابل في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على استاد الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ26 (جولة يوم العلم) لدوري المحترفين.


شهد اللقاء سيطرة نصراوية، ورغم غياب قائده ومهاجمه كريستيانو رونالدو إلا أن زملاءه كانوا في الموعد، إذ تمكن عبدالله الحمدان من إحراز الهدف الأول بعد مرور 30 دقيقة من عمر اللقاء، وفي الشوط الثاني سجل أيمن يحيى الهدف الثاني (د: 54)، وعاد الحمدان للتألق ليصنع الهدف الثالث لزميله جواو فيليكس الذي أحرز الهدفين الثالث والرابع (د: 73، 79)، واختتم البرازيلي إنجيلو غاربرييل مسلسل الأهداف بتسجيله الهدف الخامس في الوقت بدل الضائع (د: 90+1).


وبهذه النتيجة يحقق النصر فوزه الـ22 ويصل للنقطة 67 منفرداً بصدارة الدوري، فيما تلقى الخليج الخسارة الـ12 وتجمد رصيده عند 30 نقطة في المركز الـ11.