Al-Nasr team has taken the lead in the Saudi Pro League after their strong victory over their host Al-Khaleej with five goals to none in the match held at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, as part of the 26th round (Flag Day Round) of the Pro League.



The match witnessed a dominant performance from Al-Nasr, and despite the absence of their captain and striker Cristiano Ronaldo, his teammates were up to the task. Abdullah Al-Hamdan managed to score the first goal after 30 minutes of the match. In the second half, Ayman Yahya scored the second goal (54'), and Al-Hamdan shone again by assisting the third goal for his teammate Joao Felix, who scored the third and fourth goals (73', 79'). Brazilian Angelo Gabriel capped off the scoring spree by netting the fifth goal in stoppage time (90+1').



With this result, Al-Nasr achieves their 22nd victory and reaches 67 points, standing alone at the top of the league, while Al-Khaleej suffers their 12th loss and remains at 30 points in 11th place.