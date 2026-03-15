حقق فريق الشباب فوزاً مهماً على ضيفه الأخدود بهدفين دون مقابل في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على استاد اس اتش جي أرينا بنادي الشباب بالرياض، وذلك ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ26 (جولة يوم العلم) من دوري روشن.
شهد اللقاء بداية قوية من فريق الشباب، وسدد عبدالرزاق حمدالله كرة خادعة ولكنها ارتطمت بالعارضة، وتمكن حمدالله من إحراز الهدف الأول لفريقه الشباب من ركلة جزاء (د: 19)، وفي الشوط الثاني ضاعف زميله يانيك كاراسكو النتيجة بتسجيله الهدف الثاني بعد تلقيه تمريرة ذكية من ياسين عدلي ليسددها كاراسكو في المرمى مباشرةً (د: 58).
وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الشباب فوزه الـ7 ويصل للنقطة 29 قافزاً للمركز الـ12، فيما تلقى الأخدود الخسارة الـ19 وتجمد رصيده عند 13 نقطة في المركز الـ17.
The youth team achieved an important victory over their guest, Al-Akhidood, with a score of two goals to none in the match held at the SHG Arena Stadium of Al-Shabab Club in Riyadh, as part of the 26th round (Flag Day Round) of the Roshen League.
The match witnessed a strong start from the youth team, and Abdulrazak Hamdallah took a deceptive shot that hit the crossbar. Hamdallah managed to score the first goal for his team from a penalty kick (19th minute). In the second half, his teammate Yannick Carrasco doubled the score by scoring the second goal after receiving a clever pass from Yacine Adli, which Carrasco shot directly into the net (58th minute).
With this result, Al-Shabab achieves their 7th victory, reaching 29 points and jumping to 12th place, while Al-Akhidood suffers their 19th loss, remaining at 13 points in 17th place.