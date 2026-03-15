حقق فريق الشباب فوزاً مهماً على ضيفه الأخدود بهدفين دون مقابل في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على استاد اس اتش جي أرينا بنادي الشباب بالرياض، وذلك ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ26 (جولة يوم العلم) من دوري روشن.


شهد اللقاء بداية قوية من فريق الشباب، وسدد عبدالرزاق حمدالله كرة خادعة ولكنها ارتطمت بالعارضة، وتمكن حمدالله من إحراز الهدف الأول لفريقه الشباب من ركلة جزاء (د: 19)، وفي الشوط الثاني ضاعف زميله يانيك كاراسكو النتيجة بتسجيله الهدف الثاني بعد تلقيه تمريرة ذكية من ياسين عدلي ليسددها كاراسكو في المرمى مباشرةً (د: 58).


وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الشباب فوزه الـ7 ويصل للنقطة 29 قافزاً للمركز الـ12، فيما تلقى الأخدود الخسارة الـ19 وتجمد رصيده عند 13 نقطة في المركز الـ17.