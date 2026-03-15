The youth team achieved an important victory over their guest, Al-Akhidood, with a score of two goals to none in the match held at the SHG Arena Stadium of Al-Shabab Club in Riyadh, as part of the 26th round (Flag Day Round) of the Roshen League.



The match witnessed a strong start from the youth team, and Abdulrazak Hamdallah took a deceptive shot that hit the crossbar. Hamdallah managed to score the first goal for his team from a penalty kick (19th minute). In the second half, his teammate Yannick Carrasco doubled the score by scoring the second goal after receiving a clever pass from Yacine Adli, which Carrasco shot directly into the net (58th minute).



With this result, Al-Shabab achieves their 7th victory, reaching 29 points and jumping to 12th place, while Al-Akhidood suffers their 19th loss, remaining at 13 points in 17th place.