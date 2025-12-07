في واقعة غريبة تحمل مزيجاً من الحزن والدهشة، هزّت نتائج الانتخابات البرلمانية في مصر أرجاء دائرة إمبابة، بعدما أُعلن فوز المرشح المستقل سعيد عبد الواحد رغم رحيله قبل ساعات فقط من فتح باب التصويت. وفي الوقت الذي كان فيه الأهالي يستعدون لاختيار ممثليهم بعد إعادة الانتخابات، فوجئوا بخبر وفاة المرشح الذي لطالما عرفوه بخدماته لأهل منطقته. لتتحول الانتخابات إلى مشهد إنساني مؤثر، تُختتم فيه المنافسة بفوز صاحب "السيرة العطرة" وهو في ذمة الله.

وتوفي سعيد عبد الواحد قبل ساعات من فتح باب التصويت في اليوم الثاني من الانتخابات، التي ألغيت بقرار من الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات. وأعلنت اللجنة العامة الحصر العددي لانتخابات مجلس النواب 2025 في دائرة إمبابة والمغيرة، بعد إعادة الانتخابات فيها مرة أخرى.

ووفقاً للحصر العددي، يكون الفائز بالمقعد الأول لدائرة إمبابة للمرشح المستقل أحمد العجوز. أما المقعد الآخر، فسيكون إعادة بين المرشح المستقل نشوى الديب، ومرشح مستقبل وطن وليد المليجي.