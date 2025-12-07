In a strange incident that carries a mix of sadness and astonishment, the results of the parliamentary elections in Egypt shook the district of Imbaba, after the independent candidate Said Abdel Wahid was announced as the winner, despite having passed away just hours before the polls opened. While the residents were preparing to choose their representatives after the elections were rescheduled, they were surprised by the news of the candidate's death, who had always been known for his services to the people of his area. The elections turned into a poignant human scene, concluding with the victory of the one with the "good reputation" while he was in the afterlife.

Said Abdel Wahid passed away just hours before the polls opened on the second day of the elections, which were canceled by a decision from the National Election Authority. The general committee announced the numerical count for the 2025 House of Representatives elections in the Imbaba and Al-Mughira district, after the elections were held again.

According to the numerical count, the winner of the first seat in the Imbaba district is the independent candidate Ahmed Al-Ajouz. As for the other seat, it will be a runoff between the independent candidate Nashwa Al-Dib and the Future of the Nation candidate Walid Al-Meligi.