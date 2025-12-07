The General Command of Fujairah Police announced yesterday (Saturday) that it had managed to apprehend a 23-year-old girl after a video clip circulated showing her holding one type of sword (talwar) among a group of young people in the Al-Faqait area during the celebrations of the National Day.

The police clarified that such behavior poses a direct danger to public safety and exposes the gathering to serious risks, emphasizing that they will not tolerate any negative practices or reckless behaviors that could disrupt the national celebrations or threaten public security.

Major General Mohammed bin Nayyah Al-Tuniji, Deputy Commander of Fujairah Police, confirmed that Fujairah Police, under the umbrella of the Ministry of Interior, enforces the law with firmness and takes deterrent measures against anyone proven to be involved in violations, in order to protect community members and ensure their safety, as well as to guarantee that national celebrations proceed in a civilized manner that reflects the values and authentic traditions of the United Arab Emirates.