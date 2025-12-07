أعلنت القيادة العامة لشرطة الفجيرة، أمس (السبت)، أنها تمكنت من ضبط فتاة تبلغ من العمر 23 عاماً، بعد تداول مقطع مصوّر ظهرت فيه وهي تحمل أحد أنواع السيوف (تلوار) وسط وجود عدد من الشباب في منطقة الفقيت خلال احتفالات عيد الاتحاد.

وأوضحت الشرطة أن مثل هذا التصرف يُعد خطراً مباشراً يهدد سلامة الجمهور ويعرض المتجمهرين لمخاطر جسيمة، مؤكدة أنها لن تتهاون مع أي ممارسات سلبية أو سلوكيات متهورة قد تعكر صفو الاحتفالات الوطنية أو تمس الأمن العام.

وأكد نائب القائد العام لشرطة الفجيرة العميد محمد بن نايع الطنيجي أن شرطة الفجيرة تحت مظلة وزارة الداخلية تنفذ القانون بكل حزم، وتتخذ الإجراءات الرادعة بحق كل من يثبت تورطه في تصرفات مخالفة، حرصاً على حماية أفراد المجتمع وصون أمنهم وسلامتهم، ولضمان سير الاحتفالات الوطنية بصورة حضارية تعبّر عن قيم دولة الإمارات وتقاليدها الأصيلة.