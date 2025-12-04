في تطور جديد لأزمات صُنّاع المحتوى في مصر، أمرت جهات التحقيق المختصة بالقاهرة، مساء الخميس، بإحالة البلوجر الشهير محمد شاكر، المعروف بـ«شاكر محظور»، إلى محكمة الجنايات، على خلفية اتهامه بحيازة مواد مخدرة وسلاح ناري دون ترخيص.
ضبطٌ قلَب الموازين
القضية التي بدأت كعملية ضبط روتينية في أغسطس الماضي، تحولت إلى ملف جنائي معقّد، يجمع بين مخالفات أخلاقية واتهامات جنائية جسيمة، وأثارت جدلاً واسعاً بين متابعي البلوجر الشاب الذين يتجاوز عددهم الملايين عبر «تيك توك» و«إنستغرام».
بداية الخيوط
وتعود تفاصيل الواقعة إلى مطلع أغسطس 2025، بعدما تلقت الأجهزة الأمنية معلومات تفيد بقيام شاكر ومدير أعماله بتصوير ونشر مقاطع فيديو تتضمن إيحاءات جنسية وألفاظاً خادشة للحياء، بهدف رفع نسب المشاهدات وزيادة العوائد المالية، في مخالفة صريحة للقيم المجتمعية.
سقوط داخل كافيه
وفي 3 أغسطس 2025، ألقت قوات الأمن القبض على البلوجر ومدير أعماله داخل أحد المقاهي بالقاهرة الجديدة، عقب مداهمة مفاجئة، أسفرت عن ضبط كميات من مخدري «الحشيش» و«الآيس» بحوزتهما، إضافة إلى مسدس ناري غير مرخص مطموس الرقم التسلسلي.
اعترافات وتحاليل
وأقرّ المتهمان أمام النيابة العامة بحيازة المواد المخدرة بقصد التعاطي الشخصي، مع نفي نية الاتجار، فيما أُحيل الاثنان إلى الطب الشرعي لإجراء التحاليل، التي جاءت إيجابية، ما عزز الاتهامات الجنائية الأساسية.
حبس واتهامات إضافية
وعقب الضبط، قررت النيابة حبس شاكر 4 أيام على ذمة القضية، ثم جددت حبسه على فترات متتالية حتى نهاية أكتوبر 2025، لاستكمال التحقيقات. كما وُجهت إليه اتهامات أخرى تتعلق بغسل الأموال المتحصلة من محتوى مخالف، وإساءة استخدام منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.
مصير مدير الأعمال
أما مدير أعماله، فقد أُخلي سبيله في بعض القضايا المالية يوم 10 أغسطس 2025، إلا أنه ظل محبوساً على ذمة قضية المخدرات والسلاح حتى إخلاء سبيله لاحقاً أواخر الشهر ذاته.
عقوبات منتظرة
وخلال التحقيقات، أكدت الشرطة أن السلاح المضبوط من نوع «مسدس آلي»، ما يعرّض المتهم لعقوبة السجن المشدد، التي قد تصل إلى المؤبد في حال ثبوت نية استخدامه في جرائم أخرى. وبالنسبة لتهمة المخدرات، يعاقب القانون على الحيازة بقصد التعاطي بالحبس حتى 3 سنوات، مع إمكانية تشديد العقوبة حال ارتباطها بشبكات إجرامية أوسع.
In a new development regarding the crises faced by content creators in Egypt, investigative authorities in Cairo ordered on Thursday evening the referral of the famous blogger Mohamed Shaker, known as "Shaker Mahzour," to the criminal court, following accusations of possessing narcotic substances and an unlicensed firearm.
A Seizure that Turned the Tables
The case, which began as a routine seizure in August, transformed into a complex criminal file, combining ethical violations and serious criminal accusations, sparking widespread controversy among the millions of followers of the young blogger on "TikTok" and "Instagram."
The Beginning of the Threads
The details of the incident date back to early August 2025, when security agencies received information indicating that Shaker and his manager were filming and publishing videos containing sexual innuendos and indecent language, with the aim of increasing viewership and financial returns, in clear violation of societal values.
Fall Inside a Café
On August 3, 2025, security forces arrested the blogger and his manager inside a café in New Cairo, following a surprise raid that resulted in the seizure of quantities of the narcotics "hashish" and "ice" in their possession, in addition to an unlicensed firearm with its serial number erased.
Confessions and Analyses
The accused admitted before the public prosecution to possessing narcotic substances for personal use, while denying any intention to trade. Both were referred to forensic medicine for analyses, which came back positive, reinforcing the primary criminal accusations.
Detention and Additional Charges
Following the seizure, the prosecution decided to detain Shaker for 4 days pending investigation, and then renewed his detention in successive periods until the end of October 2025 to complete the investigations. He was also faced with additional charges related to money laundering from illicit content and misuse of social media platforms.
The Fate of the Manager
As for his manager, he was released in some financial cases on August 10, 2025, but remained detained pending the drug and weapon case until he was later released at the end of the same month.
Expected Penalties
During the investigations, the police confirmed that the seized weapon was an "automatic pistol," which exposes the accused to severe imprisonment, potentially up to life if it is proven that there was an intention to use it in other crimes. Regarding the drug charges, the law punishes possession for personal use with imprisonment of up to 3 years, with the possibility of increasing the penalty if linked to broader criminal networks.