In a new development regarding the crises faced by content creators in Egypt, investigative authorities in Cairo ordered on Thursday evening the referral of the famous blogger Mohamed Shaker, known as "Shaker Mahzour," to the criminal court, following accusations of possessing narcotic substances and an unlicensed firearm.

A Seizure that Turned the Tables

The case, which began as a routine seizure in August, transformed into a complex criminal file, combining ethical violations and serious criminal accusations, sparking widespread controversy among the millions of followers of the young blogger on "TikTok" and "Instagram."

The Beginning of the Threads

The details of the incident date back to early August 2025, when security agencies received information indicating that Shaker and his manager were filming and publishing videos containing sexual innuendos and indecent language, with the aim of increasing viewership and financial returns, in clear violation of societal values.

Fall Inside a Café

On August 3, 2025, security forces arrested the blogger and his manager inside a café in New Cairo, following a surprise raid that resulted in the seizure of quantities of the narcotics "hashish" and "ice" in their possession, in addition to an unlicensed firearm with its serial number erased.

Confessions and Analyses

The accused admitted before the public prosecution to possessing narcotic substances for personal use, while denying any intention to trade. Both were referred to forensic medicine for analyses, which came back positive, reinforcing the primary criminal accusations.

Detention and Additional Charges

Following the seizure, the prosecution decided to detain Shaker for 4 days pending investigation, and then renewed his detention in successive periods until the end of October 2025 to complete the investigations. He was also faced with additional charges related to money laundering from illicit content and misuse of social media platforms.

The Fate of the Manager

As for his manager, he was released in some financial cases on August 10, 2025, but remained detained pending the drug and weapon case until he was later released at the end of the same month.

Expected Penalties

During the investigations, the police confirmed that the seized weapon was an "automatic pistol," which exposes the accused to severe imprisonment, potentially up to life if it is proven that there was an intention to use it in other crimes. Regarding the drug charges, the law punishes possession for personal use with imprisonment of up to 3 years, with the possibility of increasing the penalty if linked to broader criminal networks.