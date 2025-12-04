في تطور جديد لأزمات صُنّاع المحتوى في مصر، أمرت جهات التحقيق المختصة بالقاهرة، مساء الخميس، بإحالة البلوجر الشهير محمد شاكر، المعروف بـ«شاكر محظور»، إلى محكمة الجنايات، على خلفية اتهامه بحيازة مواد مخدرة وسلاح ناري دون ترخيص.

ضبطٌ قلَب الموازين

القضية التي بدأت كعملية ضبط روتينية في أغسطس الماضي، تحولت إلى ملف جنائي معقّد، يجمع بين مخالفات أخلاقية واتهامات جنائية جسيمة، وأثارت جدلاً واسعاً بين متابعي البلوجر الشاب الذين يتجاوز عددهم الملايين عبر «تيك توك» و«إنستغرام».

بداية الخيوط

وتعود تفاصيل الواقعة إلى مطلع أغسطس 2025، بعدما تلقت الأجهزة الأمنية معلومات تفيد بقيام شاكر ومدير أعماله بتصوير ونشر مقاطع فيديو تتضمن إيحاءات جنسية وألفاظاً خادشة للحياء، بهدف رفع نسب المشاهدات وزيادة العوائد المالية، في مخالفة صريحة للقيم المجتمعية.

سقوط داخل كافيه

وفي 3 أغسطس 2025، ألقت قوات الأمن القبض على البلوجر ومدير أعماله داخل أحد المقاهي بالقاهرة الجديدة، عقب مداهمة مفاجئة، أسفرت عن ضبط كميات من مخدري «الحشيش» و«الآيس» بحوزتهما، إضافة إلى مسدس ناري غير مرخص مطموس الرقم التسلسلي.

اعترافات وتحاليل

وأقرّ المتهمان أمام النيابة العامة بحيازة المواد المخدرة بقصد التعاطي الشخصي، مع نفي نية الاتجار، فيما أُحيل الاثنان إلى الطب الشرعي لإجراء التحاليل، التي جاءت إيجابية، ما عزز الاتهامات الجنائية الأساسية.

حبس واتهامات إضافية

وعقب الضبط، قررت النيابة حبس شاكر 4 أيام على ذمة القضية، ثم جددت حبسه على فترات متتالية حتى نهاية أكتوبر 2025، لاستكمال التحقيقات. كما وُجهت إليه اتهامات أخرى تتعلق بغسل الأموال المتحصلة من محتوى مخالف، وإساءة استخدام منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

مصير مدير الأعمال

أما مدير أعماله، فقد أُخلي سبيله في بعض القضايا المالية يوم 10 أغسطس 2025، إلا أنه ظل محبوساً على ذمة قضية المخدرات والسلاح حتى إخلاء سبيله لاحقاً أواخر الشهر ذاته.

عقوبات منتظرة

وخلال التحقيقات، أكدت الشرطة أن السلاح المضبوط من نوع «مسدس آلي»، ما يعرّض المتهم لعقوبة السجن المشدد، التي قد تصل إلى المؤبد في حال ثبوت نية استخدامه في جرائم أخرى. وبالنسبة لتهمة المخدرات، يعاقب القانون على الحيازة بقصد التعاطي بالحبس حتى 3 سنوات، مع إمكانية تشديد العقوبة حال ارتباطها بشبكات إجرامية أوسع.