في حادثة طبية وُصفت بالنادرة والمذهلة، نجح فريق طبي في مدينة تشنغدو، بمقاطعة سيتشوان وسط الصين، في استخراج ولاعة سجائر بلاستيكية من معدة رجل يبلغ من العمر 67 عاماً، بعد بقائها داخل جسده أكثر من 30 عاماً، في واقعة أثارت دهشة الأطباء حول العالم.
آلام مفاجئة
بدأت القصة قبل نحو شهر، حين شعر الرجل، ويدعى دينغ، بانتفاخ وآلام حادة في البطن، ظنها في البداية مجرد التهاب عابر، فحاول علاجها بالأدوية وتغيير نمط غذائه، إلا أن الألم تفاقم بشكل مفاجئ حتى أصبح غير قادر على الاستلقاء، ما اضطره للتوجه إلى المستشفى.
مفاجأة التنظير
وخلال إجراء تنظير معدي طارئ، فوجئ الأطباء بجسم غريب أسود اللون، مكعب الشكل تقريباً، أملس السطح ومتآكل بفعل أحماض المعدة، مستقراً في عمق المعدة، في مشهد أربك الفريق الطبي في اللحظات الأولى.
حيرة طبية
حاول الأطباء سحب الجسم فوراً، إلا أن سطحه الزلق حال دون الإمساك به، ما دفعهم إلى تأجيل الإجراء مؤقتاً لمعرفة طبيعته الدقيقة ومصدره، وسط مخاوف من حدوث مضاعفات خطيرة.
سر من التسعينات
وبسؤال المريض عما إذا كان يتذكر ابتلاع أي جسم غريب، استعاد فجأة ذكرى تعود إلى أوائل التسعينات، عندما كان في سهرة مع أصدقاء وتحت تأثير الكحول، حيث تحدّوه أن يبتلع ولاعة بلاستيكية صغيرة، ففعل ذلك ثم نسي الأمر تماماً، معتقداً لاحقاً أن الولاعة خرجت من جسده بشكل طبيعي.
تقنية ذكية
وبعد التأكد من طبيعة الجسم، رفض الفريق الطبي اللجوء إلى الجراحة المفتوحة بسبب خطورتها، كما استبعدوا التنظير التقليدي بسبب سطح الولاعة الأملس، فلجؤوا إلى تقنية خاصة، حيث لفّوا الولاعة بغشاء طبي مرن يلتف حولها بالكامل قبل سحبها بأمان.
مفاجأة الاشتعال
المفاجأة الأكبر جاءت بعد الاستخراج، إذ تبيّن أن الولاعة، رغم اسوداد غلافها وتآكله بفعل أحماض المعدة طوال 3 عقود، لا تزال تحتوي على غاز قابل للاشتعال، وعند اختبارها أشعلت النار فوراً.
سر الصمود
وأوضح الأطباء أنّ أغلب الولاعات البلاستيكية تُصنع من مواد مثل «البولي بروبيلين» أو «ABS»، وهي مواد شديدة المقاومة للأحماض، ما يفسر قدرتها على البقاء داخل الجهاز الهضمي كل هذه السنوات دون أن تتحلل كلياً.
رقم قياسي نادر
وتُعد هذه الحالة من أطول الفترات الموثقة لبقاء جسم غريب داخل الجهاز الهضمي دون التسبب بوفاة أو مضاعفات قاتلة، مقارنة بحالات سابقة سجلت بقاء ملعقة معدنية في المريء لمدة عام، أو هاتف نقال في المعدة لـ6 أشهر فقط، فيما تبقى 30 عاماً رقماً قياسياً استثنائياً.
In a medical incident described as rare and astonishing, a medical team in Chengdu, Sichuan province in central China, successfully extracted a plastic cigarette lighter from the stomach of a 67-year-old man, after it had remained inside his body for more than 30 years, in an event that amazed doctors around the world.
Sudden Pain
The story began about a month ago when the man, named Ding, felt bloating and sharp abdominal pain, which he initially thought was just a transient inflammation. He tried to treat it with medication and dietary changes, but the pain suddenly worsened to the point where he could no longer lie down, forcing him to go to the hospital.
Surprise of the Endoscopy
During an emergency gastroscopy, the doctors were surprised to find a black foreign object, almost cube-shaped, smooth-surfaced, and eroded by stomach acids, lodged deep in the stomach, a scene that perplexed the medical team in the initial moments.
Medical Confusion
The doctors attempted to extract the object immediately, but its slippery surface prevented them from grasping it, prompting them to temporarily postpone the procedure to determine its exact nature and source, amid fears of serious complications.
A Secret from the Nineties
When asked if he remembered swallowing any foreign object, the patient suddenly recalled a memory from the early nineties when he was out with friends and under the influence of alcohol, where they dared him to swallow a small plastic lighter. He did so and then completely forgot about it, later believing that the lighter had exited his body naturally.
Smart Technique
After confirming the nature of the object, the medical team refused to resort to open surgery due to its risks, and they also ruled out traditional endoscopy because of the smooth surface of the lighter. Instead, they resorted to a special technique, wrapping the lighter in a flexible medical membrane that completely encased it before safely extracting it.
Surprise Ignition
The biggest surprise came after the extraction, as it turned out that the lighter, despite the blackening of its casing and erosion from stomach acids over three decades, still contained flammable gas, and when tested, it ignited immediately.
The Secret of Endurance
The doctors explained that most plastic lighters are made from materials like polypropylene or ABS, which are highly resistant to acids, explaining their ability to remain in the digestive system all these years without fully decomposing.
A Rare Record
This case is considered one of the longest documented periods for a foreign object to remain in the digestive system without causing death or fatal complications, compared to previous cases where a metal spoon remained in the esophagus for a year, or a mobile phone in the stomach for only six months, while 30 years remains an exceptional record.