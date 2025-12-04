In a medical incident described as rare and astonishing, a medical team in Chengdu, Sichuan province in central China, successfully extracted a plastic cigarette lighter from the stomach of a 67-year-old man, after it had remained inside his body for more than 30 years, in an event that amazed doctors around the world.

Sudden Pain

The story began about a month ago when the man, named Ding, felt bloating and sharp abdominal pain, which he initially thought was just a transient inflammation. He tried to treat it with medication and dietary changes, but the pain suddenly worsened to the point where he could no longer lie down, forcing him to go to the hospital.

Surprise of the Endoscopy

During an emergency gastroscopy, the doctors were surprised to find a black foreign object, almost cube-shaped, smooth-surfaced, and eroded by stomach acids, lodged deep in the stomach, a scene that perplexed the medical team in the initial moments.

Medical Confusion

The doctors attempted to extract the object immediately, but its slippery surface prevented them from grasping it, prompting them to temporarily postpone the procedure to determine its exact nature and source, amid fears of serious complications.

A Secret from the Nineties

When asked if he remembered swallowing any foreign object, the patient suddenly recalled a memory from the early nineties when he was out with friends and under the influence of alcohol, where they dared him to swallow a small plastic lighter. He did so and then completely forgot about it, later believing that the lighter had exited his body naturally.

Smart Technique

After confirming the nature of the object, the medical team refused to resort to open surgery due to its risks, and they also ruled out traditional endoscopy because of the smooth surface of the lighter. Instead, they resorted to a special technique, wrapping the lighter in a flexible medical membrane that completely encased it before safely extracting it.

Surprise Ignition

The biggest surprise came after the extraction, as it turned out that the lighter, despite the blackening of its casing and erosion from stomach acids over three decades, still contained flammable gas, and when tested, it ignited immediately.

The Secret of Endurance

The doctors explained that most plastic lighters are made from materials like polypropylene or ABS, which are highly resistant to acids, explaining their ability to remain in the digestive system all these years without fully decomposing.

A Rare Record

This case is considered one of the longest documented periods for a foreign object to remain in the digestive system without causing death or fatal complications, compared to previous cases where a metal spoon remained in the esophagus for a year, or a mobile phone in the stomach for only six months, while 30 years remains an exceptional record.