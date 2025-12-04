في حادثة طبية وُصفت بالنادرة والمذهلة، نجح فريق طبي في مدينة تشنغدو، بمقاطعة سيتشوان وسط الصين، في استخراج ولاعة سجائر بلاستيكية من معدة رجل يبلغ من العمر 67 عاماً، بعد بقائها داخل جسده أكثر من 30 عاماً، في واقعة أثارت دهشة الأطباء حول العالم.

آلام مفاجئة

بدأت القصة قبل نحو شهر، حين شعر الرجل، ويدعى دينغ، بانتفاخ وآلام حادة في البطن، ظنها في البداية مجرد التهاب عابر، فحاول علاجها بالأدوية وتغيير نمط غذائه، إلا أن الألم تفاقم بشكل مفاجئ حتى أصبح غير قادر على الاستلقاء، ما اضطره للتوجه إلى المستشفى.

مفاجأة التنظير

وخلال إجراء تنظير معدي طارئ، فوجئ الأطباء بجسم غريب أسود اللون، مكعب الشكل تقريباً، أملس السطح ومتآكل بفعل أحماض المعدة، مستقراً في عمق المعدة، في مشهد أربك الفريق الطبي في اللحظات الأولى.

حيرة طبية

حاول الأطباء سحب الجسم فوراً، إلا أن سطحه الزلق حال دون الإمساك به، ما دفعهم إلى تأجيل الإجراء مؤقتاً لمعرفة طبيعته الدقيقة ومصدره، وسط مخاوف من حدوث مضاعفات خطيرة.

سر من التسعينات

وبسؤال المريض عما إذا كان يتذكر ابتلاع أي جسم غريب، استعاد فجأة ذكرى تعود إلى أوائل التسعينات، عندما كان في سهرة مع أصدقاء وتحت تأثير الكحول، حيث تحدّوه أن يبتلع ولاعة بلاستيكية صغيرة، ففعل ذلك ثم نسي الأمر تماماً، معتقداً لاحقاً أن الولاعة خرجت من جسده بشكل طبيعي.

تقنية ذكية

وبعد التأكد من طبيعة الجسم، رفض الفريق الطبي اللجوء إلى الجراحة المفتوحة بسبب خطورتها، كما استبعدوا التنظير التقليدي بسبب سطح الولاعة الأملس، فلجؤوا إلى تقنية خاصة، حيث لفّوا الولاعة بغشاء طبي مرن يلتف حولها بالكامل قبل سحبها بأمان.

مفاجأة الاشتعال

المفاجأة الأكبر جاءت بعد الاستخراج، إذ تبيّن أن الولاعة، رغم اسوداد غلافها وتآكله بفعل أحماض المعدة طوال 3 عقود، لا تزال تحتوي على غاز قابل للاشتعال، وعند اختبارها أشعلت النار فوراً.

سر الصمود

وأوضح الأطباء أنّ أغلب الولاعات البلاستيكية تُصنع من مواد مثل «البولي بروبيلين» أو «ABS»، وهي مواد شديدة المقاومة للأحماض، ما يفسر قدرتها على البقاء داخل الجهاز الهضمي كل هذه السنوات دون أن تتحلل كلياً.

رقم قياسي نادر

وتُعد هذه الحالة من أطول الفترات الموثقة لبقاء جسم غريب داخل الجهاز الهضمي دون التسبب بوفاة أو مضاعفات قاتلة، مقارنة بحالات سابقة سجلت بقاء ملعقة معدنية في المريء لمدة عام، أو هاتف نقال في المعدة لـ6 أشهر فقط، فيما تبقى 30 عاماً رقماً قياسياً استثنائياً.