The appearance of a massive green box bearing the Saudi logo inside the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus has sparked widespread controversy on social media platforms, amid tight security and the absence of any official information about its contents, prior to the official announcement scheduled for Liberation Day on December 8.

Official media sources for Syrian television clarified that the box contains a modern piece of the Kaaba's covering, which is no more than two to three years old, and is not an ancient historical artifact as previously circulated. Syrian television confirmed that the piece will be displayed in a designated area for visitors inside the Umayyad Mosque, with the official announcement during a special ceremony on the specified day.

Speculation ran rampant among internet users before the clarification was issued, with some assuming that the box contained copies of the Holy Quran, while others believed it to be a complete curtain for the Kaaba or an artifact with Umayyad symbolism.

This event coincides with the celebrations of "Liberation Day," which has become a national holiday in Syria since December 8, 2024, and the symbolism of the gift reflects the strength of relations between Saudi Arabia and Syria.