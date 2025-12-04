أثار ظهور صندوق أخضر ضخم يحمل شعار السعودية داخل الجامع الأموي في دمشق اهتماماً واسعاً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، وسط حراسة مشددة وغياب أي معلومات رسمية حول محتواه، قبل الإعلان الرسمي المقرر في يوم التحرير 8 ديسمبر.

وأوضحت مصادر إعلامية رسمية للتلفزيون السوري أن الصندوق يحتوي على قطعة حديثة من كسوة الكعبة المشرفة، لا يتجاوز عمرها عامين إلى ثلاثة، وليست قطعة أثرية تاريخية كما تم تداوله سابقاً. وأكد التلفزيون السوري أن القطعة ستُعرض في مكان مخصص أمام الزوار داخل الجامع الأموي، مع الإعلان الرسمي خلال مراسم خاصة في اليوم المحدد.

وسادت التكهنات بين رواد الإنترنت قبل صدور التوضيح، حيث افترض بعضهم أن الصندوق يحوي نسخاً من المصحف الشريف، فيما اعتقد آخرون أنه ستار كامل للكعبة أو قطعة أثرية ذات رمزية أمويّة.

ويأتي هذا الحدث بالتزامن مع احتفالات «يوم التحرير»، الذي أصبح عطلة وطنية في سورية منذ 8 ديسمبر 2024، وتعكس رمزية الهدية متانة العلاقات بين السعودية وسورية.