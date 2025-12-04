In a record-breaking and unprecedented discovery, paleontologists have documented the largest collection of dinosaur footprints in the history of science along an ancient coastline in Bolivia.

Researcher Dr. Raúl Esperante from the California Institute of Earth Sciences explained that the team found around 16,000 footprints of three-toed theropod dinosaurs, distributed across 9 sites within the Torotoro National Park in central Bolivia. He noted that collecting and analyzing data from 1,275 footprints allowed for the demonstration of the behaviors of these creatures, including turning, tail-dragging, and swimming.

The significant diversity in the size of the footprints is evident, ranging from less than 10 centimeters to more than 30 centimeters, and there is a variety of dinosaurs that lived in the area, providing scientists with a detailed view of the ecosystems of theropod dinosaurs millions of years ago.