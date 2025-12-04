في اكتشاف قياسي وغير مسبوق، وثّق علماء الحفريات أكبر مجموعة من آثار أقدام الديناصورات في تاريخ العلم على طول ساحل قديم في بوليفيا.
وأوضح الباحث الدكتور راؤول إسبيرانتي، من معهد أبحاث علوم الأرض في كاليفورنيا، أن الفريق عثر على نحو 16 ألف أثر لديناصورات من نوع «ثيروبودا» ثلاثية الأصابع، موزعة على 9 مواقع ضمن منتزه توروتورو الوطني بوسط بوليفيا. وأشار إلى أن جمع بيانات 1275 أثرا وتحليلها سمح بإظهار سلوكيات هذه المخلوقات، بما في ذلك الدوران، وسحب الذيل، والسباحة.
ويظهر التنوع الكبير في حجم الآثار، إذ راوحت بين أقل من 10 سنتيمترات وأكثر من 30 سنتيمترا، ووجود مجموعة متنوعة من الديناصورات التي عاشت في المنطقة، مما يمنح العلماء رؤية مفصلة عن النظم البيئية لديناصورات «ثيروبودا» قبل ملايين السنين.
In a record-breaking and unprecedented discovery, paleontologists have documented the largest collection of dinosaur footprints in the history of science along an ancient coastline in Bolivia.
Researcher Dr. Raúl Esperante from the California Institute of Earth Sciences explained that the team found around 16,000 footprints of three-toed theropod dinosaurs, distributed across 9 sites within the Torotoro National Park in central Bolivia. He noted that collecting and analyzing data from 1,275 footprints allowed for the demonstration of the behaviors of these creatures, including turning, tail-dragging, and swimming.
The significant diversity in the size of the footprints is evident, ranging from less than 10 centimeters to more than 30 centimeters, and there is a variety of dinosaurs that lived in the area, providing scientists with a detailed view of the ecosystems of theropod dinosaurs millions of years ago.