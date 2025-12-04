في اكتشاف قياسي وغير مسبوق، وثّق علماء الحفريات أكبر مجموعة من آثار أقدام الديناصورات في تاريخ العلم على طول ساحل قديم في بوليفيا.

وأوضح الباحث الدكتور راؤول إسبيرانتي، من معهد أبحاث علوم الأرض في كاليفورنيا، أن الفريق عثر على نحو 16 ألف أثر لديناصورات من نوع «ثيروبودا» ثلاثية الأصابع، موزعة على 9 مواقع ضمن منتزه توروتورو الوطني بوسط بوليفيا. وأشار إلى أن جمع بيانات 1275 أثرا وتحليلها سمح بإظهار سلوكيات هذه المخلوقات، بما في ذلك الدوران، وسحب الذيل، والسباحة.

ويظهر التنوع الكبير في حجم الآثار، إذ راوحت بين أقل من 10 سنتيمترات وأكثر من 30 سنتيمترا، ووجود مجموعة متنوعة من الديناصورات التي عاشت في المنطقة، مما يمنح العلماء رؤية مفصلة عن النظم البيئية لديناصورات «ثيروبودا» قبل ملايين السنين.