تداول مستخدمو مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مشهداً قصيراً يوثق مواجهة نادرة بين فرس نهر وأسد، أثارت دهشة جمهور الحياة البرية حول العالم. يظهر المشهد الذي لا يتجاوز عشر ثوانٍ، فرس النهر وهو يطبق فكيه الضخمين على رأس الأسد، ويهزه يميناً ويساراً بقوة هائلة، بينما بدا الأسد عاجزاً تماماً عن المقاومة.

وانتشر المشهد بسرعة على الصفحات المتخصصة بالحياة البرية، حيث تباينت ردود الفعل بين الصدمة والدهشة، إلى جانب التعليقات الساخرة التي علّقت على القوة المفاجئة لفرس النهر.

ورغم الشكوك حول مصداقية المقطع بعد انتشار العديد من الفيديوهات المفبركة عبر الذكاء الاصطناعي، أكد بعض المختصين أن المشهد واقعي على الأرجح، مستندين إلى سلوك فرس النهر العدواني المعروف، الذي يتفوق في قوته على الأسود في بعض المواجهات البرية.

ولم يصدر أي بيان رسمي يوضح مكان الحادثة أو توثيقها الأصلي، إلا أن الخبر أعاد التأكيد على قوة فرس النهر المفاجئة وخطورته في البرية، رغم المظهر الودي الذي يشتهر به هذا الحيوان عادة.