Social media users circulated a short clip documenting a rare encounter between a hippopotamus and a lion, which astonished wildlife enthusiasts around the world. The scene, lasting no more than ten seconds, shows the hippopotamus clamping its massive jaws around the lion's head and shaking it violently from side to side, while the lion appeared completely unable to resist.

The clip quickly spread across wildlife-focused pages, where reactions varied from shock and amazement to sarcastic comments about the hippopotamus's sudden strength.

Despite doubts about the clip's authenticity following the spread of many AI-generated videos, some experts confirmed that the scene is likely real, citing the known aggressive behavior of hippopotamuses, which can overpower lions in certain wild encounters.

No official statement has been released clarifying the location of the incident or its original documentation, but the news has reaffirmed the hippopotamus's surprising strength and danger in the wild, despite the friendly appearance this animal is usually known for.