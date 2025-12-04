تداول مستخدمو مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مشهداً قصيراً يوثق مواجهة نادرة بين فرس نهر وأسد، أثارت دهشة جمهور الحياة البرية حول العالم. يظهر المشهد الذي لا يتجاوز عشر ثوانٍ، فرس النهر وهو يطبق فكيه الضخمين على رأس الأسد، ويهزه يميناً ويساراً بقوة هائلة، بينما بدا الأسد عاجزاً تماماً عن المقاومة.
وانتشر المشهد بسرعة على الصفحات المتخصصة بالحياة البرية، حيث تباينت ردود الفعل بين الصدمة والدهشة، إلى جانب التعليقات الساخرة التي علّقت على القوة المفاجئة لفرس النهر.
ورغم الشكوك حول مصداقية المقطع بعد انتشار العديد من الفيديوهات المفبركة عبر الذكاء الاصطناعي، أكد بعض المختصين أن المشهد واقعي على الأرجح، مستندين إلى سلوك فرس النهر العدواني المعروف، الذي يتفوق في قوته على الأسود في بعض المواجهات البرية.
ولم يصدر أي بيان رسمي يوضح مكان الحادثة أو توثيقها الأصلي، إلا أن الخبر أعاد التأكيد على قوة فرس النهر المفاجئة وخطورته في البرية، رغم المظهر الودي الذي يشتهر به هذا الحيوان عادة.
Social media users circulated a short clip documenting a rare encounter between a hippopotamus and a lion, which astonished wildlife enthusiasts around the world. The scene, lasting no more than ten seconds, shows the hippopotamus clamping its massive jaws around the lion's head and shaking it violently from side to side, while the lion appeared completely unable to resist.
The clip quickly spread across wildlife-focused pages, where reactions varied from shock and amazement to sarcastic comments about the hippopotamus's sudden strength.
Despite doubts about the clip's authenticity following the spread of many AI-generated videos, some experts confirmed that the scene is likely real, citing the known aggressive behavior of hippopotamuses, which can overpower lions in certain wild encounters.
No official statement has been released clarifying the location of the incident or its original documentation, but the news has reaffirmed the hippopotamus's surprising strength and danger in the wild, despite the friendly appearance this animal is usually known for.