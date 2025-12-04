The Billionaire Aspirations Report released by UBS today (Thursday) revealed a new record in the wealth of heirs, as spouses and children of billionaires inherited more in 2025 than in any previous year since data collection began in 2015.

The Swiss bank clarified that 91 heirs of billionaires received a total of $298 billion over the 12 months leading up to April, an increase of more than a third compared to 2024.

UBS CEO Benjamin Cavalli stated, "These heirs are a clear indication of the wealth transfer that has been accelerating over recent years."

The report is based on a survey of the bank's ultra-wealthy clients and a database tracking the wealth of billionaires across 47 global markets.

According to the report, billionaire children are expected to inherit at least $5.9 trillion over the next 15 years, with a significant concentration of wealth in the United States, followed by India, France, Germany, and Switzerland.

The bank noted that billionaires, especially the younger ones, often move between countries in search of a better lifestyle, considering taxes and geopolitical risks, choosing destinations such as Switzerland, the UAE, the United States, and Singapore.