كشف تقرير طموحات المليارديرات الصادر عن بنك يو.بي.إس اليوم (الخميس) رقماً قياسياً جديداً في ثروات الورثة، إذ ورث أزواج وأبناء أصحاب المليارات في عام 2025 أكثر من أي عام سابق منذ بدء تسجيل البيانات في 2015.

وأوضح البنك السويسري أن 91 شخصًا من ورثة أصحاب المليارات حصلوا خلال الأشهر الـ12 حتى أبريل على إجمالي 298 مليار دولار، بزيادة تفوق الثلث مقارنة بعام 2024.

وقال المدير التنفيذي لـ يو.بي.إس بنجامين كافالي: «هؤلاء الورثة يمثلون دليلاً واضحًا على انتقال الثروة الذي يتصاعد على مدار السنوات الأخيرة».

ويستند التقرير إلى مسح لعملاء البنك من فاحشي الثراء وقاعدة بيانات تتابع ثروات المليارديرات في 47 سوقًا عالميًا.

وبحسب التقرير، من المتوقع أن يرث أبناء المليارديرات ما لا يقل عن 5.9 تريليون دولار خلال الـ15 عامًا القادمة، مع تركيز كبير للثروات في الولايات المتحدة، تليها الهند وفرنسا وألمانيا وسويسرا.

وأشار البنك إلى أن المليارديرات، لا سيما الأصغر سنًا، غالبًا ما ينتقلون بين الدول بحثًا عن نمط حياة أفضل، ومراعاة للضرائب والمخاطر الجيوسياسية، مع اختيار وجهات مثل سويسرا والإمارات والولايات المتحدة وسنغافورة.