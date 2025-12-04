In a move that sparked widespread controversy, informed sources revealed the intriguing role of the American company Palantir in transforming data and artificial intelligence into tools for surveillance and targeting, used by governments and military agencies around the world. The company, whose name is associated with covert operations and complex software, has become a symbol of technological capability that transcends the boundaries of individual privacy.

Palantir operates through its core software, Foundry for commercial enterprises and Gotham for government entities, where it collects and analyzes data from any existing system, regardless of whether it is old or new, and reorganizes it to make it clear and user-friendly. Former employees liken this software to a "data translator" that makes all complex information understandable and interconnected, giving the company's clients a tremendous advantage over their competitors.

Since its founding in 2003 by Peter Thiel (one of the co-founders of PayPal), Palantir has been keen to position itself strategically away from traditional tech companies. Through close partnerships with the U.S. government, it has secured sensitive contracts, including the development of systems to track migrants and build databases to expedite deportation processes, which has given it direct ties to the White House and political decision-making circles.

The company's role is not limited to the United States; it has also extended to Israel, where its founder Thiel boasted of supporting AI systems in military operations, including the "Lavender" model used to identify rocket launch sites in Gaza. Palantir also provides advanced consulting to the Israeli Ministry of Defense, further increasing the controversy surrounding its military and strategic role on a global scale.

The element of secrecy stands out as a key feature of the company; even employees who have worked there find it difficult to explain the full details of its operations, while experts note that this military and social aura enhances its value among major institutions and governments, granting it a competitive edge that no other competitor possesses.

Experts assert that Palantir is not just a data company, but an advanced technological platform that leverages all available information about any system and connects it to provide a comprehensive picture that aids in strategic decision-making, whether civil or military. This capability, along with secret partnerships and military support, has raised questions about the limits of technology use and the ethics of surveillance and data control.

It can be said that Palantir represents the other side of modern technology: power and artificial intelligence in the service of politics and the military, transforming data into a strategic weapon that can impact global security and redefine the concept of privacy.