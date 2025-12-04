في خطوة أثارت جدلاً واسعاً، كشفت مصادر مطلعة الدور المثير للشركة الأمريكية بالانتير في تحويل البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي إلى أدوات مراقبة واستهداف، تستخدمها الحكومات والأجهزة العسكرية حول العالم. الشركة التي ارتبط اسمها بالعمليات السرية والبرمجيات المعقدة، تحولت إلى رمز للقدرة التقنية التي تتخطى حدود الخصوصية الفردية.

وتعمل بالانتير عبر برمجياتها الأساسية، فاوندري للشركات المدنية وغوثام للهيئات الحكومية، حيث تقوم بجمع وتحليل البيانات من أي نظام موجود، مهما كان قديمًا أو حديثًا، وتعيد تنظيمها لتصبح واضحة وسهلة الاستخدام. ويُشبّه الموظفون السابقون هذه البرمجيات بأنها «مترجم البيانات» الذي يجعل كل المعلومات معقدة تصبح مفهومة ومترابطة، ما يمنح عملاء الشركة ميزة هائلة على منافسيهم.

ومنذ تأسيسها عام 2003 على يد بيتر ثيل (أحد مؤسسي باي بال)، حرصت بالانتير على وضع نفسها في موقع إستراتيجي بعيدًا عن شركات التكنولوجيا التقليدية. ومن خلال شراكات وثيقة مع الحكومة الأمريكية، حصلت على عقود حساسة بما في ذلك تطوير أنظمة تتبع المهاجرين وبناء قواعد بيانات لتسريع عمليات الترحيل، ما منحها صلة مباشرة بالبيت الأبيض ودوائر القرار السياسي.

ولم يقتصر دور الشركة على الولايات المتحدة، بل امتد إلى إسرائيل، حيث تباهى مؤسسها ثيل بدعم أنظمة الذكاء الاصطناعي في العمليات العسكرية، بما في ذلك نموذج «لافندر» الذي يستخدم في تحديد مواقع إطلاق الصواريخ في غزة. كما تقدم بالانتير استشارات متقدمة لوزارة الدفاع الإسرائيلية، ما يزيد من الجدل حول دورها العسكري والإستراتيجي على مستوى العالم.

ويبرز عنصر الغموض كميزة رئيسية للشركة؛ فحتى الموظفون الذين عملوا فيها يجدون صعوبة في شرح تفاصيل عملها بالكامل، بينما يشير خبراء إلى أن هذه الهالة العسكرية والاجتماعية تزيد من قيمتها بين المؤسسات الكبرى والحكومات، وتمنحها ميزة تنافسية لا يملكها أي منافس آخر.

ويؤكد الخبراء أن بالانتير ليست مجرد شركة بيانات، بل منصة تقنية متقدمة تستفيد من كل المعلومات المتاحة حول أي نظام، وربطها ببعضها لتقديم صورة شاملة تساعد في اتخاذ القرارات الاستراتيجية، سواء كانت مدنية أو عسكرية. وقد أثارت هذه القدرة، إضافة إلى الشراكات السرية والدعم العسكري، تساؤلات حول حدود استخدام التكنولوجيا وأخلاقيات المراقبة والتحكم بالبيانات.

ويمكن القول إن بالانتير تمثل الوجه الآخر للتكنولوجيا الحديثة: القوة والذكاء الاصطناعي في خدمة السياسة والعسكر، محوّلة البيانات إلى سلاح استراتيجي يمكن أن يؤثر على الأمن العالمي ويعيد تعريف مفهوم الخصوصية.