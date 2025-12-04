في خطوة أثارت جدلاً واسعاً، كشفت مصادر مطلعة الدور المثير للشركة الأمريكية بالانتير في تحويل البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي إلى أدوات مراقبة واستهداف، تستخدمها الحكومات والأجهزة العسكرية حول العالم. الشركة التي ارتبط اسمها بالعمليات السرية والبرمجيات المعقدة، تحولت إلى رمز للقدرة التقنية التي تتخطى حدود الخصوصية الفردية.
وتعمل بالانتير عبر برمجياتها الأساسية، فاوندري للشركات المدنية وغوثام للهيئات الحكومية، حيث تقوم بجمع وتحليل البيانات من أي نظام موجود، مهما كان قديمًا أو حديثًا، وتعيد تنظيمها لتصبح واضحة وسهلة الاستخدام. ويُشبّه الموظفون السابقون هذه البرمجيات بأنها «مترجم البيانات» الذي يجعل كل المعلومات معقدة تصبح مفهومة ومترابطة، ما يمنح عملاء الشركة ميزة هائلة على منافسيهم.
ومنذ تأسيسها عام 2003 على يد بيتر ثيل (أحد مؤسسي باي بال)، حرصت بالانتير على وضع نفسها في موقع إستراتيجي بعيدًا عن شركات التكنولوجيا التقليدية. ومن خلال شراكات وثيقة مع الحكومة الأمريكية، حصلت على عقود حساسة بما في ذلك تطوير أنظمة تتبع المهاجرين وبناء قواعد بيانات لتسريع عمليات الترحيل، ما منحها صلة مباشرة بالبيت الأبيض ودوائر القرار السياسي.
ولم يقتصر دور الشركة على الولايات المتحدة، بل امتد إلى إسرائيل، حيث تباهى مؤسسها ثيل بدعم أنظمة الذكاء الاصطناعي في العمليات العسكرية، بما في ذلك نموذج «لافندر» الذي يستخدم في تحديد مواقع إطلاق الصواريخ في غزة. كما تقدم بالانتير استشارات متقدمة لوزارة الدفاع الإسرائيلية، ما يزيد من الجدل حول دورها العسكري والإستراتيجي على مستوى العالم.
ويبرز عنصر الغموض كميزة رئيسية للشركة؛ فحتى الموظفون الذين عملوا فيها يجدون صعوبة في شرح تفاصيل عملها بالكامل، بينما يشير خبراء إلى أن هذه الهالة العسكرية والاجتماعية تزيد من قيمتها بين المؤسسات الكبرى والحكومات، وتمنحها ميزة تنافسية لا يملكها أي منافس آخر.
ويؤكد الخبراء أن بالانتير ليست مجرد شركة بيانات، بل منصة تقنية متقدمة تستفيد من كل المعلومات المتاحة حول أي نظام، وربطها ببعضها لتقديم صورة شاملة تساعد في اتخاذ القرارات الاستراتيجية، سواء كانت مدنية أو عسكرية. وقد أثارت هذه القدرة، إضافة إلى الشراكات السرية والدعم العسكري، تساؤلات حول حدود استخدام التكنولوجيا وأخلاقيات المراقبة والتحكم بالبيانات.
ويمكن القول إن بالانتير تمثل الوجه الآخر للتكنولوجيا الحديثة: القوة والذكاء الاصطناعي في خدمة السياسة والعسكر، محوّلة البيانات إلى سلاح استراتيجي يمكن أن يؤثر على الأمن العالمي ويعيد تعريف مفهوم الخصوصية.
In a move that sparked widespread controversy, informed sources revealed the intriguing role of the American company Palantir in transforming data and artificial intelligence into tools for surveillance and targeting, used by governments and military agencies around the world. The company, whose name is associated with covert operations and complex software, has become a symbol of technological capability that transcends the boundaries of individual privacy.
Palantir operates through its core software, Foundry for commercial enterprises and Gotham for government entities, where it collects and analyzes data from any existing system, regardless of whether it is old or new, and reorganizes it to make it clear and user-friendly. Former employees liken this software to a "data translator" that makes all complex information understandable and interconnected, giving the company's clients a tremendous advantage over their competitors.
Since its founding in 2003 by Peter Thiel (one of the co-founders of PayPal), Palantir has been keen to position itself strategically away from traditional tech companies. Through close partnerships with the U.S. government, it has secured sensitive contracts, including the development of systems to track migrants and build databases to expedite deportation processes, which has given it direct ties to the White House and political decision-making circles.
The company's role is not limited to the United States; it has also extended to Israel, where its founder Thiel boasted of supporting AI systems in military operations, including the "Lavender" model used to identify rocket launch sites in Gaza. Palantir also provides advanced consulting to the Israeli Ministry of Defense, further increasing the controversy surrounding its military and strategic role on a global scale.
The element of secrecy stands out as a key feature of the company; even employees who have worked there find it difficult to explain the full details of its operations, while experts note that this military and social aura enhances its value among major institutions and governments, granting it a competitive edge that no other competitor possesses.
Experts assert that Palantir is not just a data company, but an advanced technological platform that leverages all available information about any system and connects it to provide a comprehensive picture that aids in strategic decision-making, whether civil or military. This capability, along with secret partnerships and military support, has raised questions about the limits of technology use and the ethics of surveillance and data control.
It can be said that Palantir represents the other side of modern technology: power and artificial intelligence in the service of politics and the military, transforming data into a strategic weapon that can impact global security and redefine the concept of privacy.