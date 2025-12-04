في خطوة وُصفت بأنها «أول دومينو» في سلسلة عالمية مرتقبة لكبح جماح عمالقة التكنولوجيا، بدأت منصات «ميتا» (إنستغرام، فيسبوك، وثريدز) فعلياً بإغلاق مئات الآلاف من حسابات المراهقين الأستراليين دون سن 16 عاماً، وذلك قبل أيام قليلة من دخول القانون الجديد حيز التنفيذ في 10 ديسمبر الجاري.
حظر شامل للسوشيال ميديا على الأطفال
وقالت مفوضة السلامة الإلكترونية الأسترالية جولي إنمان غرانت، في كلمتها خلال «حوار سيدني» للأمن السيبراني، اليوم (الخميس): «لقد وصلنا إلى نقطة التحوّل الحاسمة، بياناتنا أصبحت العملة التي تغذي هذه الشركات، وهناك ميزات تصميم خادعة وقوية ومضرة لا يستطيع حتى البالغون مقاومتها، فكيف بأطفالنا؟».
وأوضحت غرانت أنها كانت في البداية قلقة من «النهج القاسي» الذي يحظر على من هم دون 16 عاماً استخدام وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بشكل كامل، لكن التغييرات التنظيمية التدريجية السابقة أثبتت عدم كفايتها، فتحوّلت إلى تأييد الحظر الكامل.
حكومات العالم تراقب الوضع
وأشارت إلى أن حكومات العالم تراقب التجربة الأسترالية عن كثب، واصفةً القانون بأنه «أول دومينو سيسقط»، وهو ما دفع المنصات إلى مقاومة شرسة استمرت أكثر من عام، قبل أن تعلن إنستغرام وفيسبوك وثريدز وتيك توك وسناب شات ويوتيوب الامتثال النهائي رغم تهديد الغرامات التي قد تصل إلى 49.5 مليون دولار أسترالي (نحو 33 مليون دولار أمريكي).
وبحسب إحصاءات هيئة السلامة الإلكترونية الأسترالية، فإن 96% من المراهقين الأستراليين دون 16 عاماً ــ أي أكثر من مليون مراهق من إجمالي سكان البلاد البالغ 27 مليون نسمة ــ يمتلكون حسابات على وسائل التواصل.
التطبيق من اليوم
ومنذ اليوم الخميس، بدأت منصات «ميتا» بحظر الحسابات تلقائياً، بينما أرسلت منصات أخرى رسائل للمستخدمين القاصرين تطالبهم بتنزيل صورهم وجهات اتصالهم، وتتيح لهم خيار إما حذف الحساب نهائياً أو تجميده حتى بلوغهم سن 16 عاماً.
ضغوط أمريكية
ومن جانب آخر، كشفت المفوضة غرانت أن جماعات الضغط التابعة للمنصات وصلت إلى حد حشد الحكومة الأمريكية ضد القانون الأسترالي، حيث تلقت دعوة رسمية للمثول أمام لجنة القضاء بمجلس النواب الأمريكي للإجابة عن اتهامات بـ«محاولة فرض سلطة خارج الحدود على حرية التعبير الأمريكية».
وردّت غرانت بسخرية: «مجرد إرسالهم خطاباً لي وطلب مثولي أمام اللجنة هو أيضاً ممارسة لنفس السلطة خارج الحدود».
ويُتوقع أن يُشعل القانون الأسترالي شرارة تشريعات مشابهة في دول أخرى، فيما ينظر إليه كأول مواجهة فعلية وشاملة بين دولة وطنية وعمالقة التكنولوجيا العابرين للقارات.
In a move described as the "first domino" in a global series aimed at curbing the power of tech giants, Meta platforms (Instagram, Facebook, and Threads) have begun shutting down hundreds of thousands of accounts belonging to Australian teenagers under the age of 16, just days before the new law comes into effect on December 10.
Comprehensive Social Media Ban on Children
Australian eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant stated in her speech during the "Sydney Dialogue" on cybersecurity today (Thursday): "We have reached a critical turning point; our data has become the currency that fuels these companies, and there are deceptive, powerful, and harmful design features that even adults struggle to resist. How can we expect our children to?"
Grant explained that she was initially concerned about the "harsh approach" that completely bans those under 16 from using social media, but previous gradual regulatory changes proved insufficient, leading her to support the total ban.
World Governments Monitoring the Situation
She noted that governments around the world are closely monitoring the Australian experiment, describing the law as the "first domino to fall," which prompted platforms to engage in fierce resistance for over a year before Instagram, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube announced their final compliance despite the threat of fines that could reach AUD 49.5 million (approximately USD 33 million).
According to statistics from the Australian eSafety Commission, 96% of Australian teenagers under 16—over one million teenagers out of a total population of 27 million—have accounts on social media.
Implementation Starts Today
As of today, Thursday, Meta platforms have started automatically banning accounts, while other platforms have sent messages to underage users asking them to download their photos and contacts, giving them the option to either permanently delete their account or freeze it until they reach the age of 16.
American Pressures
On another note, Commissioner Grant revealed that lobbying groups from the platforms have gone so far as to rally the U.S. government against the Australian law, as they received an official invitation to appear before the House Judiciary Committee to respond to allegations of "attempting to impose authority beyond borders on American free speech."
Grant sarcastically responded: "Just sending me a letter and asking me to appear before the committee is also an exercise of the same authority beyond borders."
The Australian law is expected to spark similar legislation in other countries, as it is viewed as the first real and comprehensive confrontation between a nation-state and transcontinental tech giants.