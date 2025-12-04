في خطوة وُصفت بأنها «أول دومينو» في سلسلة عالمية مرتقبة لكبح جماح عمالقة التكنولوجيا، بدأت منصات «ميتا» (إنستغرام، فيسبوك، وثريدز) فعلياً بإغلاق مئات الآلاف من حسابات المراهقين الأستراليين دون سن 16 عاماً، وذلك قبل أيام قليلة من دخول القانون الجديد حيز التنفيذ في 10 ديسمبر الجاري.

حظر شامل للسوشيال ميديا على الأطفال

وقالت مفوضة السلامة الإلكترونية الأسترالية جولي إنمان غرانت، في كلمتها خلال «حوار سيدني» للأمن السيبراني، اليوم (الخميس): «لقد وصلنا إلى نقطة التحوّل الحاسمة، بياناتنا أصبحت العملة التي تغذي هذه الشركات، وهناك ميزات تصميم خادعة وقوية ومضرة لا يستطيع حتى البالغون مقاومتها، فكيف بأطفالنا؟».

وأوضحت غرانت أنها كانت في البداية قلقة من «النهج القاسي» الذي يحظر على من هم دون 16 عاماً استخدام وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بشكل كامل، لكن التغييرات التنظيمية التدريجية السابقة أثبتت عدم كفايتها، فتحوّلت إلى تأييد الحظر الكامل.

حكومات العالم تراقب الوضع

وأشارت إلى أن حكومات العالم تراقب التجربة الأسترالية عن كثب، واصفةً القانون بأنه «أول دومينو سيسقط»، وهو ما دفع المنصات إلى مقاومة شرسة استمرت أكثر من عام، قبل أن تعلن إنستغرام وفيسبوك وثريدز وتيك توك وسناب شات ويوتيوب الامتثال النهائي رغم تهديد الغرامات التي قد تصل إلى 49.5 مليون دولار أسترالي (نحو 33 مليون دولار أمريكي).

وبحسب إحصاءات هيئة السلامة الإلكترونية الأسترالية، فإن 96% من المراهقين الأستراليين دون 16 عاماً ــ أي أكثر من مليون مراهق من إجمالي سكان البلاد البالغ 27 مليون نسمة ــ يمتلكون حسابات على وسائل التواصل.

التطبيق من اليوم

ومنذ اليوم الخميس، بدأت منصات «ميتا» بحظر الحسابات تلقائياً، بينما أرسلت منصات أخرى رسائل للمستخدمين القاصرين تطالبهم بتنزيل صورهم وجهات اتصالهم، وتتيح لهم خيار إما حذف الحساب نهائياً أو تجميده حتى بلوغهم سن 16 عاماً.

ضغوط أمريكية

ومن جانب آخر، كشفت المفوضة غرانت أن جماعات الضغط التابعة للمنصات وصلت إلى حد حشد الحكومة الأمريكية ضد القانون الأسترالي، حيث تلقت دعوة رسمية للمثول أمام لجنة القضاء بمجلس النواب الأمريكي للإجابة عن اتهامات بـ«محاولة فرض سلطة خارج الحدود على حرية التعبير الأمريكية».

وردّت غرانت بسخرية: «مجرد إرسالهم خطاباً لي وطلب مثولي أمام اللجنة هو أيضاً ممارسة لنفس السلطة خارج الحدود».

ويُتوقع أن يُشعل القانون الأسترالي شرارة تشريعات مشابهة في دول أخرى، فيما ينظر إليه كأول مواجهة فعلية وشاملة بين دولة وطنية وعمالقة التكنولوجيا العابرين للقارات.