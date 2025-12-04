In a move described as the "first domino" in a global series aimed at curbing the power of tech giants, Meta platforms (Instagram, Facebook, and Threads) have begun shutting down hundreds of thousands of accounts belonging to Australian teenagers under the age of 16, just days before the new law comes into effect on December 10.

Comprehensive Social Media Ban on Children

Australian eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant stated in her speech during the "Sydney Dialogue" on cybersecurity today (Thursday): "We have reached a critical turning point; our data has become the currency that fuels these companies, and there are deceptive, powerful, and harmful design features that even adults struggle to resist. How can we expect our children to?"

Grant explained that she was initially concerned about the "harsh approach" that completely bans those under 16 from using social media, but previous gradual regulatory changes proved insufficient, leading her to support the total ban.

World Governments Monitoring the Situation

She noted that governments around the world are closely monitoring the Australian experiment, describing the law as the "first domino to fall," which prompted platforms to engage in fierce resistance for over a year before Instagram, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube announced their final compliance despite the threat of fines that could reach AUD 49.5 million (approximately USD 33 million).

According to statistics from the Australian eSafety Commission, 96% of Australian teenagers under 16—over one million teenagers out of a total population of 27 million—have accounts on social media.

Implementation Starts Today

As of today, Thursday, Meta platforms have started automatically banning accounts, while other platforms have sent messages to underage users asking them to download their photos and contacts, giving them the option to either permanently delete their account or freeze it until they reach the age of 16.

American Pressures

On another note, Commissioner Grant revealed that lobbying groups from the platforms have gone so far as to rally the U.S. government against the Australian law, as they received an official invitation to appear before the House Judiciary Committee to respond to allegations of "attempting to impose authority beyond borders on American free speech."

Grant sarcastically responded: "Just sending me a letter and asking me to appear before the committee is also an exercise of the same authority beyond borders."

The Australian law is expected to spark similar legislation in other countries, as it is viewed as the first real and comprehensive confrontation between a nation-state and transcontinental tech giants.