دخلت شركة إنديغو، أكبر شركات الطيران في الهند التي تسيطر على نحو 60% من سوق الرحلات الداخلية، يوماً ثالثاً من الفوضى الجوية، اليوم (الخميس)، حيث أدى إلغاء ما لا يقل عن 175 رحلة إلى عزل آلاف الركاب في المطارات الرئيسية بدلهي، مومباي، حيدر أباد، بونه، وبنغالور، وسط غضب متزايد وشكاوى متسارعة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.

وكان أمس الأربعاء، شهد إلغاء نحو 150 رحلة أخرى، مما يجعل الإجمالي أكثر من 500 رحلة ملغاة خلال ثلاثة أيام فقط، وفقاً لتقارير إعلامية هندية.

إلغاء 73 رحلة في بنغالور

وفي بنغالور، أفاد المتحدث باسم المطار بإلغاء 73 رحلة اليوم (الخميس)، بينما سجلت حيدر أباد 68 إلغاءً (35 وصولاً و33 مغادرة)، ودلهي نحو 30، مع تأخيرات تصل إلى 12 ساعة في بعض الحالات.

سبب الأزمة

وأرجعت نقابة اتحاد الطيارين الهندي الأزمة إلى عدم قدرة إنديغو على تعديل جداول الطيارين في الوقت المناسب، نتيجة لوائح حكومية جديدة دخلت حيز التنفيذ في الأول من نوفمبر الماضي، تفرض فترات راحة أطول للطيارين وتقييدات على الرحلات الليلية.

وأشارت النقابة إلى أن سياسة الشركة في تجميد التوظيف و«الإستراتيجية النحيفة للعمالة»، إلى جانب تجميد رواتب الطيارين، ساهمت في نقص حاد في الطاقم، مما أدى إلى إلغاءات واسعة النطاق.

وأقرت إنديغو بأن الحدود الجديدة على أوقات الخدمة الجوية كانت عاملاً رئيسياً في الإلغاءات، مشيرة إلى أنها تعرضت لـ«تحديات تشغيلية غير متوقعة» تشمل مشكلات تقنية، ازدحاما مطاريا، وتغييرات موسمية، بالإضافة إلى اللوائح الجديدة التي أثرت سلباً على توافر الطاقم.

اعتذار رسمي

وفي بيان رسمي، اعتذرت الشركة عن «الإزعاج الذي لحق بالركاب»، مضيفة أنها اتخذت إجراءات لاستعادة التشغيل الطبيعي خلال 48 ساعة قادمة، لكنها حذرت من استمرار الاضطرابات، ولم ترد إنديغو على طلب تعليق من رويترز يوم الخميس.

تراجع أسهم الشركة

وتعكس الأزمة تراجعاً حاداً في أداء الشركة، التي بنت سمعتها على الدقة والالتزام بالمواعيد. فقد انخفضت أسهمها بنسبة 3.4% اليوم، ليصل التراجع الأسبوعي إلى 6%، وسط مخاوف المستثمرين من تأثير النقص في الطيارين على الربحية.

وبحسب بيانات وزارة الطيران المدني، سجلت إنديغو معدلات دقة زمنية تبلغ 35% فقط يوم الثلاثاء، وألغت 1232 رحلة في نوفمبر الماضي وحدها، 755 منها بسبب قيود الطاقم والـFDTL.

من جانب آخر، لم تتأثر شركات أخرى مثل إير إنديا، سبيس جيت، وأكاسا إير بالأزمة نفسها، مما يبرز مشكلات إنديغو الخاصة في التخطيط.