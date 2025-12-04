دخلت شركة إنديغو، أكبر شركات الطيران في الهند التي تسيطر على نحو 60% من سوق الرحلات الداخلية، يوماً ثالثاً من الفوضى الجوية، اليوم (الخميس)، حيث أدى إلغاء ما لا يقل عن 175 رحلة إلى عزل آلاف الركاب في المطارات الرئيسية بدلهي، مومباي، حيدر أباد، بونه، وبنغالور، وسط غضب متزايد وشكاوى متسارعة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.
وكان أمس الأربعاء، شهد إلغاء نحو 150 رحلة أخرى، مما يجعل الإجمالي أكثر من 500 رحلة ملغاة خلال ثلاثة أيام فقط، وفقاً لتقارير إعلامية هندية.
إلغاء 73 رحلة في بنغالور
وفي بنغالور، أفاد المتحدث باسم المطار بإلغاء 73 رحلة اليوم (الخميس)، بينما سجلت حيدر أباد 68 إلغاءً (35 وصولاً و33 مغادرة)، ودلهي نحو 30، مع تأخيرات تصل إلى 12 ساعة في بعض الحالات.
سبب الأزمة
وأرجعت نقابة اتحاد الطيارين الهندي الأزمة إلى عدم قدرة إنديغو على تعديل جداول الطيارين في الوقت المناسب، نتيجة لوائح حكومية جديدة دخلت حيز التنفيذ في الأول من نوفمبر الماضي، تفرض فترات راحة أطول للطيارين وتقييدات على الرحلات الليلية.
وأشارت النقابة إلى أن سياسة الشركة في تجميد التوظيف و«الإستراتيجية النحيفة للعمالة»، إلى جانب تجميد رواتب الطيارين، ساهمت في نقص حاد في الطاقم، مما أدى إلى إلغاءات واسعة النطاق.
وأقرت إنديغو بأن الحدود الجديدة على أوقات الخدمة الجوية كانت عاملاً رئيسياً في الإلغاءات، مشيرة إلى أنها تعرضت لـ«تحديات تشغيلية غير متوقعة» تشمل مشكلات تقنية، ازدحاما مطاريا، وتغييرات موسمية، بالإضافة إلى اللوائح الجديدة التي أثرت سلباً على توافر الطاقم.
اعتذار رسمي
وفي بيان رسمي، اعتذرت الشركة عن «الإزعاج الذي لحق بالركاب»، مضيفة أنها اتخذت إجراءات لاستعادة التشغيل الطبيعي خلال 48 ساعة قادمة، لكنها حذرت من استمرار الاضطرابات، ولم ترد إنديغو على طلب تعليق من رويترز يوم الخميس.
تراجع أسهم الشركة
وتعكس الأزمة تراجعاً حاداً في أداء الشركة، التي بنت سمعتها على الدقة والالتزام بالمواعيد. فقد انخفضت أسهمها بنسبة 3.4% اليوم، ليصل التراجع الأسبوعي إلى 6%، وسط مخاوف المستثمرين من تأثير النقص في الطيارين على الربحية.
وبحسب بيانات وزارة الطيران المدني، سجلت إنديغو معدلات دقة زمنية تبلغ 35% فقط يوم الثلاثاء، وألغت 1232 رحلة في نوفمبر الماضي وحدها، 755 منها بسبب قيود الطاقم والـFDTL.
من جانب آخر، لم تتأثر شركات أخرى مثل إير إنديا، سبيس جيت، وأكاسا إير بالأزمة نفسها، مما يبرز مشكلات إنديغو الخاصة في التخطيط.
IndiGo, the largest airline in India that controls about 60% of the domestic flight market, entered a third day of air chaos today (Thursday), as the cancellation of at least 175 flights left thousands of passengers stranded at major airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Bangalore, amid growing anger and rapid complaints on social media.
Yesterday, Wednesday, saw the cancellation of around 150 more flights, bringing the total to over 500 flights canceled in just three days, according to Indian media reports.
73 Flights Canceled in Bangalore
In Bangalore, the airport spokesperson reported the cancellation of 73 flights today (Thursday), while Hyderabad recorded 68 cancellations (35 arrivals and 33 departures), and Delhi saw about 30, with delays of up to 12 hours in some cases.
Cause of the Crisis
The Indian Pilots' Union attributed the crisis to IndiGo's inability to adjust pilot schedules in a timely manner, due to new government regulations that came into effect on November 1, imposing longer rest periods for pilots and restrictions on night flights.
The union pointed out that the company's policy of freezing hiring and its "lean staffing strategy," along with the freezing of pilot salaries, contributed to a severe crew shortage, leading to widespread cancellations.
IndiGo acknowledged that the new limits on air service times were a key factor in the cancellations, noting that it faced "unexpected operational challenges" including technical issues, airport congestion, seasonal changes, and new regulations that negatively impacted crew availability.
Official Apology
In an official statement, the company apologized for the "inconvenience caused to passengers," adding that it had taken measures to restore normal operations within the next 48 hours, but warned of continued disruptions. IndiGo did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters on Thursday.
Decline in Company Shares
The crisis reflects a sharp decline in the company's performance, which has built its reputation on punctuality and reliability. Its shares fell by 3.4% today, bringing the weekly decline to 6%, amid investor concerns about the impact of the pilot shortage on profitability.
According to data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, IndiGo recorded a punctuality rate of only 35% on Tuesday, and canceled 1,232 flights in November alone, 755 of which were due to crew restrictions and FDTL.
On the other hand, other airlines such as Air India, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air were not affected by the same crisis, highlighting IndiGo's specific planning issues.