IndiGo, the largest airline in India that controls about 60% of the domestic flight market, entered a third day of air chaos today (Thursday), as the cancellation of at least 175 flights left thousands of passengers stranded at major airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Bangalore, amid growing anger and rapid complaints on social media.

Yesterday, Wednesday, saw the cancellation of around 150 more flights, bringing the total to over 500 flights canceled in just three days, according to Indian media reports.

73 Flights Canceled in Bangalore

In Bangalore, the airport spokesperson reported the cancellation of 73 flights today (Thursday), while Hyderabad recorded 68 cancellations (35 arrivals and 33 departures), and Delhi saw about 30, with delays of up to 12 hours in some cases.

Cause of the Crisis

The Indian Pilots' Union attributed the crisis to IndiGo's inability to adjust pilot schedules in a timely manner, due to new government regulations that came into effect on November 1, imposing longer rest periods for pilots and restrictions on night flights.

The union pointed out that the company's policy of freezing hiring and its "lean staffing strategy," along with the freezing of pilot salaries, contributed to a severe crew shortage, leading to widespread cancellations.

IndiGo acknowledged that the new limits on air service times were a key factor in the cancellations, noting that it faced "unexpected operational challenges" including technical issues, airport congestion, seasonal changes, and new regulations that negatively impacted crew availability.

Official Apology

In an official statement, the company apologized for the "inconvenience caused to passengers," adding that it had taken measures to restore normal operations within the next 48 hours, but warned of continued disruptions. IndiGo did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters on Thursday.

Decline in Company Shares

The crisis reflects a sharp decline in the company's performance, which has built its reputation on punctuality and reliability. Its shares fell by 3.4% today, bringing the weekly decline to 6%, amid investor concerns about the impact of the pilot shortage on profitability.

According to data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, IndiGo recorded a punctuality rate of only 35% on Tuesday, and canceled 1,232 flights in November alone, 755 of which were due to crew restrictions and FDTL.

On the other hand, other airlines such as Air India, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air were not affected by the same crisis, highlighting IndiGo's specific planning issues.