Saffron is known as "red gold," not only because of its distinctive color and rarity but also for its therapeutic value that has spanned centuries in both Eastern and Western cultures. Recent studies suggest that incorporating it into the diet may provide the body with multiple health benefits, including mood enhancement, improved sleep quality, heart protection, and assistance in weight management.

In the field of mental health, saffron threads contain active compounds such as "crocins" and "safranal," which help elevate the levels of neurotransmitters responsible for feelings of well-being, such as serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine. Scientific reviews have shown that saffron reduces symptoms of anxiety and depression, and its effects may compare to some pharmaceutical antidepressants, but it is characterized by fewer side effects and a more natural profile.

As for eye health, the results also appear promising. Several studies have shown that daily consumption of saffron supplements may improve vision in individuals with age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and contribute to lowering intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients, while the antioxidants in it help protect visual cells from damage.

Saffron is also noted for improving sleep quality, as it extends sleep duration and enhances its quality by stimulating sleep receptors in the brain and increasing the secretion of the melatonin hormone that regulates the daily cycle, making it a natural option for those suffering from insomnia or sleep disorders related to stress.

Regarding heart health, studies indicate that saffron may help lower blood pressure, improve sugar levels, and reduce total and harmful cholesterol, in addition to enhancing overall circulatory efficiency, making it a helpful supplement for preventive medical treatment when consulting a doctor.

Saffron can also contribute to weight management, as some studies have shown its ability to reduce appetite and cravings for snacks between meals, which helps decrease body mass index and waist circumference, especially among teenagers, individuals with obesity, and those suffering from heart diseases, although further studies are needed before it is adopted as a treatment for obesity.

Saffron is rich in antioxidants and essential minerals like manganese, and it is available in various forms: capsules, extracts, tablets, liquids, powder, and herbal tea, and it is also used in the production of some skincare products.

However, doctors warn against using saffron in pregnant women due to the possibility of stimulating contractions, and in nursing mothers due to insufficient studies on its safety, as it may interact with blood thinners and mood and sleep medications. Experts confirm that excessive consumption may cause dizziness, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea, while doses under five grams per day are considered safe for healthy adults.

In conclusion, saffron is not just a luxurious spice but a medicinal ingredient rich in therapeutic properties, with effects extending from mental health to sleep, heart health, and weight management, provided that moderate doses are adhered to and conscious use is practiced with medical consultation when necessary.