يُعرف الزعفران باسم «الذهب الأحمر»، ليس فقط بسبب لونه المميز وندرته، بل أيضًا لقيمته العلاجية التي امتدت لقرون في الثقافات الشرقية والغربية. وتشير دراسات حديثة إلى أن دمجه في النظام الغذائي قد يمنح الجسم فوائد صحية متعددة، تشمل تحسين المزاج، وتعزيز جودة النوم، وحماية القلب، والمساعدة في إدارة الوزن.

في مجال الصحة النفسية، تحتوي خيوط الزعفران على مركبات نشطة مثل «كروسن» و«سافرنال»، التي تساعد على رفع مستويات النواقل العصبية المسؤولة عن الشعور بالرفاه، مثل السيروتونين والدوبامين والنورإبينفرين. وقد أظهرت مراجعات علمية أن الزعفران يقلل أعراض القلق والاكتئاب، وقد يقارن تأثيره مع بعض مضادات الاكتئاب الدوائية، لكنه يتميز بآثار جانبية أقل وطابع طبيعي أكثر.

أما صحة العين، فتبدو النتائج واعدة أيضًا. إذ أظهرت عدة دراسات أن تناول مكملات الزعفران يوميًا قد يحسن الرؤية لدى المصابين بالضمور البقعي المرتبط بالعمر واعتلال الشبكية السكري، ويساهم في خفض ضغط العين لدى مرضى الغلوكوما، بينما تساعد مضادات الأكسدة فيه على حماية الخلايا البصرية من التلف.

كما يمتاز الزعفران بتحسين جودة النوم، حيث يطيل مدة النوم ويحسن نوعيته عبر تحفيز مستقبلات النوم في الدماغ وزيادة إفراز هرمون الميلاتونين المنظم للدورة اليومية، ما يجعله خيارًا طبيعيًا لمن يعانون من الأرق أو اضطرابات النوم المرتبطة بالتوتر.

وفي ما يخص صحة القلب، تشير الدراسات إلى أن الزعفران قد يساعد في خفض ضغط الدم، وتحسين مستويات السكر، وتقليل الكوليسترول الكلي والضار، بالإضافة إلى تعزيز كفاءة الجهاز الدوري بشكل عام، مما يجعله مكملاً مساعدًا للعلاج الطبي الوقائي عند استشارة الطبيب.

كما يمكن للزعفران المساهمة في إدارة الوزن، إذ أظهرت بعض الدراسات قدرته على تقليل الشهية والرغبة في تناول الوجبات الخفيفة بين الوجبات، مما يساهم في تقليل مؤشر كتلة الجسم ومحيط الخصر، خاصة لدى المراهقين والأشخاص المصابين بالسمنة وأولئك الذين يعانون من أمراض قلبية، رغم ضرورة إجراء مزيد من الدراسات قبل اعتماده كعلاج للسمنة.

الزعفران غني بمضادات الأكسدة والمعادن المهمة مثل المنغنيز، ويتوافر بعدة أشكال: كبسولات، ومستخلصات، وأقراص، وسوائل، ومسحوق، وشاي عشبي، كما يُستخدم في صناعة بعض مستحضرات العناية بالبشرة.

مع ذلك، يحذر الأطباء من استخدام الزعفران لدى النساء الحوامل بسبب احتمال تحفيزه للانقباضات، والمرضعات لعدم وجود دراسات كافية حول أمانه، كما قد يتفاعل مع مميّعات الدم وأدوية المزاج والنوم. ويؤكد الخبراء أن الإفراط في تناوله قد يسبب دوارًا، وغثيانًا، وقيئًا أو إسهالًا، بينما تعد الجرعات تحت خمسة غرامات يوميًا آمنة للبالغين الأصحاء.

وفي المحصلة، لا يُعد الزعفران مجرد توابل فاخرة، بل مكونًا طبيًا غنيًا بالخصائص العلاجية، يمتد تأثيره من الصحة النفسية إلى النوم، والقلب، وإدارة الوزن، شرط الالتزام بالجرعات المعتدلة والاستخدام الواعي مع استشارة الطبيب عند الحاجة.