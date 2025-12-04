تشهد سماء المملكة والعالم العربي اليوم اكتمال القمر العملاق الثالث والأخير لهذا العام، حيث سيكون حجمه الظاهري أكبر بنحو 7 - 8% وأكثر إضاءة بنحو 15 - 16% مقارنة بمتوسط أقمار البدر الشهرية.

سيشرق بعد غروب الشمس

وأفاد رئيس الجمعية الفلكية بجدة المهندس ماجد أبو زاهرة بأن القمر العملاق سيشرق بعد غروب الشمس من الأفق الشرقي وقد يظهر باللون الوردي أو البرتقالي بسبب تشتت الضوء في الغلاف الجوي، حيث تتشتت الأطوال الموجية القصيرة (الأزرق) ويبقى الضوء الأحمر طويل الموجة الذي يصل إلى أعيننا وهو نفس السبب الذي يجعل الشمس عند الغروب تظهر بلون محمر.

لن يكون ملحوظًا بالعين المجردة

وقال: «إن القمر العملاق يحدث عندما يكون البدر قريبًا من نقطة الحضيض في مداره حول الأرض، واليوم ستكون المسافة بين الأرض والقمر حوالي (357,219) كيلومترًا، ما يجعله ضمن تصنيف القمر العملاق، ولكن الاختلاف في الحجم الظاهري عن بقية البدور ولن يكون ملحوظًا بالعين المجردة والتأثيرات على الأرض محدودة، ويقتصر الأمر على ظاهرة المد العالي الحضيضي دون أي تأثير على توازن الطاقة الداخلية للكوكب».

وأشار إلى أن القمر يكتمل عند الساعة 02:14 فجر الجمعة 5 ديسمبر بتوقيت مكة ويكون في الجهة المقابلة للشمس (زاوية 180 درجة)، وهذا التوقيت مناسب جدًا لمراقبة الفوهات المشعة على سطح القمر من خلال مناظير صغيرة أو تلسكوبات، إذ تكون بعض التضاريس مسطحة بسبب سقوط ضوء الشمس عليها، بينما تتألق الفوهات الحديثة مثل: فوهة تيخو بأشعتها الممتدة لمئات الكيلومترات.

إمكانية تصويره بكاميرات رقمية

ولفت أبو زاهرة النظر إلى أنه يمكن رصد القمر العملاق بأفضل شكل، باستخدام منظار صغير أو تلسكوب مع إمكانية تصويره بكاميرات رقمية أو هواتف مزودة بعدسات تكبير مثبتة على حامل ثلاثي القوائم للحصول على صور جذابة، وخلال الأيام القادمة سيشرق القمر تدريجيًا في وقت متأخر كل يوم وبعد بضعة أيام سيكون مشاهدًا فقط في سماء الفجر والصباح الباكر ليصل بعد أسبوع تقريبًا إلى طور التربيع الأخير.