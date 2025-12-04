The sky of the Kingdom and the Arab world witnesses today the completion of the third and final supermoon of this year, where its apparent size will be about 7 - 8% larger and about 15 - 16% brighter compared to the average monthly full moons.

It will rise after sunset

The head of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, Engineer Majid Abu Zahra, stated that the supermoon will rise after sunset from the eastern horizon and may appear pink or orange due to the scattering of light in the atmosphere, where shorter wavelengths (blue) are scattered, leaving the longer red wavelengths that reach our eyes, which is the same reason the sun appears reddish at sunset.

It will not be noticeable to the naked eye

He said: "The supermoon occurs when the full moon is close to the perigee point in its orbit around the Earth, and today the distance between the Earth and the moon will be about (357,219) kilometers, which places it in the supermoon classification. However, the difference in apparent size from other full moons will not be noticeable to the naked eye, and the effects on Earth are limited, confined to the phenomenon of high spring tides without any impact on the planet's internal energy balance."

He noted that the moon will be full at 02:14 AM on Friday, December 5, Mecca time, and will be on the opposite side of the sun (at a 180-degree angle). This timing is very suitable for observing the illuminated craters on the moon's surface through small binoculars or telescopes, as some terrains will appear flat due to sunlight falling on them, while the recent craters, such as Tycho crater, will shine with rays extending for hundreds of kilometers.

Possibility of photographing it with digital cameras

Abu Zahra pointed out that the supermoon can be best observed using a small telescope or binoculars, with the possibility of photographing it with digital cameras or phones equipped with zoom lenses mounted on a tripod to obtain attractive images. In the coming days, the moon will gradually rise later each day, and after a few days, it will only be visible in the dawn and early morning sky, reaching the last quarter phase in about a week.