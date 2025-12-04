The Greek authorities have raised the alert level with the arrival of a strong low-pressure system named "Byron," accompanied by heavy rains, thunderstorms, and strong winds expected to continue until dawn on Saturday.

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service has issued an updated emergency bulletin warning of a significant deterioration in weather conditions starting today, while nine regions, including the capital Athens, have been placed on high alert. A meeting of the National Risk Assessment Committee is scheduled to take place this afternoon to monitor the situation's developments.