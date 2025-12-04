رفعت السلطات اليونانية مستوى التأهب مع وصول منخفض جوي قوي يحمل اسم «بايرون»، مصحوبًا بأمطار غزيرة وعواصف رعدية ورياح عاتية يُتوقع استمرارها حتى فجر السبت.

وأصدرت هيئة الأرصاد الجوية في اليونان، نشرة طوارئ محدّثة تحذّر فيها من تدهور كبير في الحالة الجوية بدءًا من اليوم، فيما وُضعت تسع مناطق من بينها العاصمة أثينا، في حالة جاهزية مرتفعة، ومن المقرر أن تعقد لجنة تقييم المخاطر الوطنية اجتماعًا جديدًا بعد ظهر اليوم لمتابعة تطور الأوضاع.