ضرب زلزال بلغت قوته 4.1 درجة على مقياس ريختر اليوم مدينة نارسينجدي البنغلاديشية.
وأوضحت إدارة الأرصاد الجوية في بنغلاديش أن مركز الزلزال وقع في منطقة «شيبور» بمدينة «نارسينجدي» التي تبعد 38 كيلومترًا شمال شرق العاصمة داك، مشيرة إلى عدم ورود أنباء عن سقوط ضحايا أو وقوع خسائر مادية.
A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Bangladeshi city of Narsingdi today.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department stated that the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the "Shibpur" area of "Narsingdi," which is 38 kilometers northeast of the capital Dhaka, noting that there have been no reports of casualties or material damage.