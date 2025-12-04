ضرب زلزال بلغت قوته 4.1 درجة على مقياس ريختر اليوم مدينة نارسينجدي البنغلاديشية.

وأوضحت إدارة الأرصاد الجوية في بنغلاديش أن مركز الزلزال وقع في منطقة «شيبور» بمدينة «نارسينجدي» التي تبعد 38 كيلومترًا شمال شرق العاصمة داك، مشيرة إلى عدم ورود أنباء عن سقوط ضحايا أو وقوع خسائر مادية.