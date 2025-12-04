شهدت مقاطعة سان برناردينو في كاليفورنيا حادثة مروعة بعد تحطم مقاتلة من طراز إف 16 بالقرب من قاعدة «تشاينا ليك»، في واقعة أثارت حالة من الاستنفار بين قوات الإطفاء والإنقاذ.

وفق ما نقل موقع «أي بي سي 7»، كان الطيار يؤدي مهمة تدريبية على مقاتلة إف 16 سي فايتينغ فالكون يوم الأربعاء، وعند وقوع الحادثة تمكن من النجاة بأعجوبة عبر إطلاق نفسه من الطائرة قبل سقوطها.

وأوضحت القوات الجوية الأمريكية أن الطيار في حالة مستقرة ويتلقى الرعاية الطبية اللازمة، بينما أكدت إدارة الإطفاء أن إصاباته طفيفة ولا تهدد حياته.

وأضافت السلطات أن أسباب تحطم الطائرة لا تزال مجهولة، مشيرة إلى فتح تحقيق رسمي لتحديد ملابسات الحادثة، التي وقعت في تمام الساعة 10:45 صباحًا بالتوقيت المحلي.