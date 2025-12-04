The San Bernardino County in California witnessed a horrific incident after an F-16 fighter jet crashed near the "China Lake" base, an event that sparked a state of alert among firefighting and rescue forces.

According to what was reported by ABC 7, the pilot was conducting a training mission on the F-16C Fighting Falcon on Wednesday, and at the time of the incident, he miraculously managed to eject from the aircraft before it fell.

The U.S. Air Force stated that the pilot is in stable condition and receiving necessary medical care, while the fire department confirmed that his injuries are minor and not life-threatening.

Authorities added that the causes of the aircraft crash remain unknown, noting that an official investigation has been opened to determine the circumstances of the incident, which occurred at 10:45 AM local time.