Images circulating on social media have caused a wide stir in recent days, after the appearance of banknotes that seem professionally designed, one featuring the world champion player Lionel Messi on a "10 peso" Argentine note, and another featuring the global scorer player Cristiano Ronaldo on a "7 euro" note. The spread of these images has led millions to wonder: Have countries finally decided to immortalize football stars on their official currencies?

Despite the widespread amazement at this virtual tribute, a careful analysis of the image and its details indicates that the circulating notes are nothing more than imaginative artworks within what is known as "digital art," which creates designs inspired by reality without any legal value.

In the case of the "10 peso" note attributed to Argentina, despite the amusing discussions previously reported about bankers at the Argentine central bank regarding placing Messi's image on the "1000 peso" note after winning the 2022 World Cup, no official decision has been issued in this regard. Additionally, the "10 peso" denomination has lost its value to the extent that using it as a symbolic tribute is economically illogical, reinforcing the idea that it is merely an artistic work.

As for the "7 euro" note featuring Ronaldo's likeness, it is legally impossible; the European Central Bank adheres to a strict design system based on images of bridges and windows that symbolize communication and openness, and prohibits the appearance of real people's images to avoid bias towards any country, in addition to the fact that there is no currency denomination with that number at all.

Although the two circulating currencies do not exist in reality, history holds stories of sports stars who have actually appeared on official currencies, albeit rarely:

Fiji made headlines in 2017 when it issued a "7 dollar" note celebrating its rugby team's achievement at the Rio Olympics.

The Ulster Bank in Ireland issued a million "5 pound" notes featuring the late player George Best in 2006.

Switzerland broke its own rules and issued commemorative coins featuring player Roger Federer in 2020, making him the first living person to appear on an official Swiss currency.

Despite the expected high demand for such issues if they were real, most central banks around the world remain cautious about placing images of celebrities for several reasons, the most prominent being the preservation of currency neutrality, avoiding risks associated with scandals that may affect the honored figures, in addition to preferring stable historical symbols over fluctuating celebrity status.