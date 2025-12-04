أثارت صور منتشرة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي ضجة واسعة خلال الأيام الماضية، بعد ظهور أوراق نقدية تبدو احترافية التصميم، إحداها تحمل صورة بطل العالم اللاعب ليونيل ميسي على ورقة «١٠ بيزو» أرجنتينية، وأخرى للهداف العالمي اللاعب كريستيانو رونالدو على ورقة «٧ يورو». ودفع انتشار هذه الصور الملايين للتساؤل: هل قررت الدول أخيراً تخليد نجوم الكرة على عملاتها الرسمية؟

ورغم الانبهار الواسع بهذا التكريم الافتراضي، إلا أن التحليل الدقيق للصورة وتفاصيلها يشير إلى أن الأوراق المتداولة لا تتعدى كونها أعمالاً فنية تخيلية ضمن ما يعرف بـ«الفن الرقمي» الذي يصنع تصاميم مستوحاة من الواقع دون أي قيمة قانونية.

ففي حالة ورقة «١٠ بيزو» المنسوبة للأرجنتين، ورغم الأحاديث الطريفة التي نُقلت سابقاً عن المصرفيين في البنك المركزي الأرجنتيني بشأن وضع صورة ميسي على ورقة الـ«١٠٠٠ بيزو» بعد التتويج بمونديال ٢٠٢٢، لم يصدر أي قرار رسمي بهذا الشأن. كما أن فئة «١٠ بيزو» تحديداً فقدت قيمتها إلى درجة تجعل استخدامها تكريماً رمزياً أمراً غير منطقي اقتصادياً، ما يعزز كونها عملاً فنياً فقط.

أما ورقة «٧ يورو» التي تظهر عليها ملامح اللاعب رونالدو، فهي مستحيلة قانونياً؛ إذ يلتزم البنك المركزي الأوروبي بنظام تصميمي صارم يعتمد على رسومات الجسور والنوافذ التي ترمز للتواصل والانفتاح، ويمنع ظهور صور الأشخاص الحقيقيين لتجنب الانحياز لأي دولة، هذا إضافة إلى عدم وجود فئة نقدية بهذا الرقم أصلاً.

ومع أن العملتين المتداولتين لا وجود لهما في الواقع، إلا أن التاريخ يحتفظ بقصص لنجوم رياضيين تمكنوا فعلاً من الظهور على عملات رسمية، وإن كانت نادرة:

  • فيجي صنعت الحدث عام ٢٠١٧ عندما أصدرت ورقة «٧ دولارات» احتفالاً بإنجاز منتخبها للرجبي في أولمبياد ريو.
  • بنك ألستر الأيرلندي طرح مليون ورقة «٥ جنيهات» تحمل صورة الراحل اللاعب جورج بيست عام ٢٠٠٦.
  • سويسرا كسرت قواعدها وأصدرت عملات تذكارية تحمل صورة اللاعب روجر فيدرير عام ٢٠٢٠، ليصبح أول شخصية حية تظهر على عملة رسمية سويسرية.

ورغم الإقبال الكبير المتوقع على مثل هذه الإصدارات لو كانت حقيقية، تظل أغلب البنوك المركزية في العالم متحفظة على وضع صور المشاهير لأسباب عدة، أبرزها الحفاظ على حيادية العملة، وتجنّب المخاطر المرتبطة بفضائح قد تطال الشخصيات المكرمة، إضافة إلى تفضيل الرموز التاريخية الثابتة على النجومية المتقلبة.