أثارت صور منتشرة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي ضجة واسعة خلال الأيام الماضية، بعد ظهور أوراق نقدية تبدو احترافية التصميم، إحداها تحمل صورة بطل العالم اللاعب ليونيل ميسي على ورقة «١٠ بيزو» أرجنتينية، وأخرى للهداف العالمي اللاعب كريستيانو رونالدو على ورقة «٧ يورو». ودفع انتشار هذه الصور الملايين للتساؤل: هل قررت الدول أخيراً تخليد نجوم الكرة على عملاتها الرسمية؟
ورغم الانبهار الواسع بهذا التكريم الافتراضي، إلا أن التحليل الدقيق للصورة وتفاصيلها يشير إلى أن الأوراق المتداولة لا تتعدى كونها أعمالاً فنية تخيلية ضمن ما يعرف بـ«الفن الرقمي» الذي يصنع تصاميم مستوحاة من الواقع دون أي قيمة قانونية.
ففي حالة ورقة «١٠ بيزو» المنسوبة للأرجنتين، ورغم الأحاديث الطريفة التي نُقلت سابقاً عن المصرفيين في البنك المركزي الأرجنتيني بشأن وضع صورة ميسي على ورقة الـ«١٠٠٠ بيزو» بعد التتويج بمونديال ٢٠٢٢، لم يصدر أي قرار رسمي بهذا الشأن. كما أن فئة «١٠ بيزو» تحديداً فقدت قيمتها إلى درجة تجعل استخدامها تكريماً رمزياً أمراً غير منطقي اقتصادياً، ما يعزز كونها عملاً فنياً فقط.
أما ورقة «٧ يورو» التي تظهر عليها ملامح اللاعب رونالدو، فهي مستحيلة قانونياً؛ إذ يلتزم البنك المركزي الأوروبي بنظام تصميمي صارم يعتمد على رسومات الجسور والنوافذ التي ترمز للتواصل والانفتاح، ويمنع ظهور صور الأشخاص الحقيقيين لتجنب الانحياز لأي دولة، هذا إضافة إلى عدم وجود فئة نقدية بهذا الرقم أصلاً.
ومع أن العملتين المتداولتين لا وجود لهما في الواقع، إلا أن التاريخ يحتفظ بقصص لنجوم رياضيين تمكنوا فعلاً من الظهور على عملات رسمية، وإن كانت نادرة:
- فيجي صنعت الحدث عام ٢٠١٧ عندما أصدرت ورقة «٧ دولارات» احتفالاً بإنجاز منتخبها للرجبي في أولمبياد ريو.
- بنك ألستر الأيرلندي طرح مليون ورقة «٥ جنيهات» تحمل صورة الراحل اللاعب جورج بيست عام ٢٠٠٦.
- سويسرا كسرت قواعدها وأصدرت عملات تذكارية تحمل صورة اللاعب روجر فيدرير عام ٢٠٢٠، ليصبح أول شخصية حية تظهر على عملة رسمية سويسرية.
ورغم الإقبال الكبير المتوقع على مثل هذه الإصدارات لو كانت حقيقية، تظل أغلب البنوك المركزية في العالم متحفظة على وضع صور المشاهير لأسباب عدة، أبرزها الحفاظ على حيادية العملة، وتجنّب المخاطر المرتبطة بفضائح قد تطال الشخصيات المكرمة، إضافة إلى تفضيل الرموز التاريخية الثابتة على النجومية المتقلبة.
Images circulating on social media have caused a wide stir in recent days, after the appearance of banknotes that seem professionally designed, one featuring the world champion player Lionel Messi on a "10 peso" Argentine note, and another featuring the global scorer player Cristiano Ronaldo on a "7 euro" note. The spread of these images has led millions to wonder: Have countries finally decided to immortalize football stars on their official currencies?
Despite the widespread amazement at this virtual tribute, a careful analysis of the image and its details indicates that the circulating notes are nothing more than imaginative artworks within what is known as "digital art," which creates designs inspired by reality without any legal value.
In the case of the "10 peso" note attributed to Argentina, despite the amusing discussions previously reported about bankers at the Argentine central bank regarding placing Messi's image on the "1000 peso" note after winning the 2022 World Cup, no official decision has been issued in this regard. Additionally, the "10 peso" denomination has lost its value to the extent that using it as a symbolic tribute is economically illogical, reinforcing the idea that it is merely an artistic work.
As for the "7 euro" note featuring Ronaldo's likeness, it is legally impossible; the European Central Bank adheres to a strict design system based on images of bridges and windows that symbolize communication and openness, and prohibits the appearance of real people's images to avoid bias towards any country, in addition to the fact that there is no currency denomination with that number at all.
Although the two circulating currencies do not exist in reality, history holds stories of sports stars who have actually appeared on official currencies, albeit rarely:
- Fiji made headlines in 2017 when it issued a "7 dollar" note celebrating its rugby team's achievement at the Rio Olympics.
- The Ulster Bank in Ireland issued a million "5 pound" notes featuring the late player George Best in 2006.
- Switzerland broke its own rules and issued commemorative coins featuring player Roger Federer in 2020, making him the first living person to appear on an official Swiss currency.
Despite the expected high demand for such issues if they were real, most central banks around the world remain cautious about placing images of celebrities for several reasons, the most prominent being the preservation of currency neutrality, avoiding risks associated with scandals that may affect the honored figures, in addition to preferring stable historical symbols over fluctuating celebrity status.