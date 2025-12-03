كشف تقرير صحفي حقيقة الصورة المتداولة لورقة نقدية برتغالية من فئة 7 يورو تحمل صورة قائد النصر كريستيانو رونالدو.

وبحسب شبكة «فوت ميركاتو» الفرنسية، فقد حصدت الصورة آلاف المشاركات والتعليقات الحماسية على منصة «X»، بعد أن زعم مستخدمون على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أن بنك البرتغال يستعد لسك ورقة نقدية خاصة قبل كأس العالم 2026، تكريماً للأسطورة البرتغالية.

حقيقة إصدار عملة باسم رونالدو

وأكدت الشبكة أن الصورة المتداولة لا أساس لها من الصحة، إذ لا يمكن لبنك البرتغال -في أي ظرف- إصدار ورقة نقدية من تلقاء نفسه، لأن البنك المركزي الأوروبي هو الجهة الوحيدة المخول لها تحديد الفئات وتصميمها وإصدارها.

رونالدو متاح لافتتاح المونديال

يُذكر أن الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا) أعلن الشهر الماضي إيقاف رونالدو ثلاث مباريات، مع تعليق تنفيذ عقوبة مباراتين، ليصبح بذلك مؤهلاً للمشاركة في الجولة الافتتاحية لبطولة كأس العالم 2026 المقررة في الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك.

وكان رونالدو قد تلقى بطاقة حمراء في الجولة قبل الأخيرة من التصفيات بعد تدخل بمرفقه الأيمن على ظهر اللاعب الإيرلندي أوشيا، وغاب على إثرها عن مباراة الجولة الأخيرة أمام أرمينيا، التي انتهت بفوز البرتغال 9-1 وحجز بطاقة التأهل رسمياً إلى المونديال.