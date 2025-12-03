A news report has revealed the truth behind the circulated image of a Portuguese banknote worth 7 euros featuring the image of the Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to the French network "Foot Mercato," the image has garnered thousands of shares and enthusiastic comments on the platform "X," after users on social media claimed that the Bank of Portugal is preparing to mint a special banknote ahead of the 2026 World Cup, in honor of the Portuguese legend.

The Truth About Issuing a Currency in Ronaldo's Name

The network confirmed that the circulated image is baseless, as the Bank of Portugal cannot, under any circumstances, issue a banknote on its own, because the European Central Bank is the only entity authorized to determine the denominations, design, and issue them.

Ronaldo Available for the World Cup Opening

It is worth noting that the International Football Federation (FIFA) announced last month that Ronaldo has been suspended for three matches, with the execution of a two-match penalty being suspended, making him eligible to participate in the opening round of the 2026 World Cup scheduled to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Ronaldo received a red card in the second-to-last round of the qualifiers after a challenge with his right elbow on Irish player O'Shea, which caused him to miss the final round match against Armenia, which ended with Portugal winning 9-1 and officially securing a spot in the World Cup.