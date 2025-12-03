في لحظة كوميدية صادمة، تعرضت المراسلة النيوزيلندية جيسيكا تايسون لصفعة غير متوقعة من نورس أثناء نقلها تقريرا ميدانيا حيا في وسط مدينة أوكلاند.

وثقت الكاميرات اللحظة بالكامل

ووثقت الكاميرات اللحظة بالكامل، حيث كانت تايسون، مراسلة برنامج «Te Ao with Moana»على قناة «Whakaata Māori» تقف أمام العدسة مرتدية بلوزة وردية زاهية وتنورة سوداء، بينما كان شعرها يتطاير بفعل الرياح العاتية التي اجتاحت المدينة يوم الثلاثاء.

وكانت تايسون في منتصف جملتها، تتحدث عن التأثيرات الجوية على الحياة اليومية في المدينة، عندما انقض نورس أبيض رمادي فجأة من السماء، مصطدمًا مباشرة بوجهها بقوة كافية ليترك علامة حمراء ونزيفًا خفيفًا.

ذهول المراسلة

وتراجعت المراسلة مذهولة، ممسكة بوجهها بيد واحدة، بينما تحاول الحفاظ على التوازن، وهي تصرخ قائلة: «يا إلهي! ما هذا؟!»، قبل أن تضحك بصوت عالٍ رغم الألم، وأضافت مازحة بعد لحظات: «الرياح ليست الشيء الوحيد الذي يضرب هنا اليوم!»، محولة الصدمة إلى لحظة خفيفة الظل.

ونشرت تايسون مقطع الفيديو على حسابها في إنستغرام مساء الثلاثاء، حيث حصد مشاهدة عالية وتفاعلا واسعا في وقت قياسي، وسط موجة من الضحك على هذا الموقف الطارئ.

من هي جيسيكا تايسون

وتعتبر جيسيكا تايسون، المراسلة الإعلامية النيوزيلندية البالغة من العمر 32 عامًا، من الوجوه البارزة في غرفة أخبار «Whakaata Māori»، حيث تعمل مراسلة منذ عام 2016، بعد حصولها على درجة في الصحافة واللغة المورية.

وأصبحت تايسون، التي اشتهرت بجرأتها في التغطية الميدانية وخلفيتها كملكة جمال سابقة، رمزًا للصمود الإعلامي في نيوزيلندا، حيث قالت في مقابلة سريعة مع زملائها: «هذا جزء من الوظيفة – الرياح، المطر، والآن الطيور، لكنني سأستمر في الإبلاغ!».

وجاءت إصابة المراسلة النيوزيلندية خفيفة وطفيفة، حيث شاركت صورة لوجهها في وقت لاحق مع علامة حمراء خفيفة وآثار دماء، قائلة: «درس اليوم: كن حذرًا من الطيور في الرياح القوية، شكرًا للكاميرا التي التقطت هذا الذكرى الأبدية!».

يأتي الحادث وسط موجة رياح قوية اجتاحت أوكلاند، ناتجة عن نظام جوي منخفض الضغط، مما جعل الطيور غير المتوقعة أكثر نشاطًا في المناطق الحضرية، خبراء الطيور في نيوزيلندا ينسبون سلوك النوارس إلى بحثها عن الطعام في المدن، حيث تتعود على الاقتراب من البشر.