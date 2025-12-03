In a shocking comedic moment, New Zealand reporter Jessica Tyson was unexpectedly slapped by a seagull while delivering a live field report in downtown Auckland.

The moment was fully captured on camera

The moment was fully captured on camera, as Tyson, a reporter for the show "Te Ao with Moana" on "Whakaata Māori," stood in front of the lens wearing a bright pink blouse and a black skirt, while her hair was blowing in the strong winds that swept through the city on Tuesday.

Tyson was in the middle of her sentence, talking about the weather effects on daily life in the city, when a gray-white seagull suddenly swooped down from the sky, colliding directly with her face with enough force to leave a red mark and a slight bleed.

The reporter's astonishment

The reporter staggered back in shock, holding her face with one hand while trying to maintain her balance, exclaiming, "Oh my God! What was that?!", before bursting into loud laughter despite the pain, adding jokingly moments later, "The wind isn't the only thing hitting here today!", turning the shock into a light-hearted moment.

Tyson posted the video on her Instagram account on Tuesday evening, where it garnered high views and widespread interaction in record time, amidst a wave of laughter at this unexpected situation.

Who is Jessica Tyson

Jessica Tyson, the 32-year-old New Zealand media reporter, is considered one of the prominent faces in the "Whakaata Māori" newsroom, where she has worked as a reporter since 2016, after obtaining a degree in journalism and Māori language.

Tyson, who is known for her boldness in field reporting and her background as a former beauty queen, has become a symbol of media resilience in New Zealand, stating in a quick interview with her colleagues, "This is part of the job – wind, rain, and now birds, but I will keep reporting!".

The injury to the New Zealand reporter was minor and slight, as she later shared a picture of her face with a light red mark and traces of blood, saying, "Today's lesson: Be wary of birds in strong winds, thanks to the camera for capturing this eternal memory!".

The incident comes amid a wave of strong winds sweeping through Auckland, caused by a low-pressure weather system, making unexpected birds more active in urban areas; bird experts in New Zealand attribute the seagulls' behavior to their search for food in cities, as they become accustomed to approaching humans.