أصدرت سلسلة متاجر ألدي البريطانية تحذيرًا عاجلاً ، اليوم (الأربعاء)، كما سحبت منتجًا شهيرًا من منتجات الكريسماس من جميع فروعها، خوفًا من أن يتسبب في ردود فعل تحسسية خطيرة أو مميتة.

لا تتناولوها.. شركة عالمية تسحب شوكولاتة شهيرة من الأسواق

سحب شوكولاتة شهيرة

المنتج المعني هو:«Dairyfine Salted Caramel Filled Gonks » (شوكولاتة على شكل تماثيل «قنكس» مملوءة بالكراميل المملح) رقم الباركود: 4061463276865، جميع تواريخ الصلاحية متأثرة.

لماذا سحبت شركة عالمية منتج شوكولاتة؟

وبحسب هيئة الغداء البريطانية، اكتُشف أن المنتج قد يحتوي على آثار فول سوداني (peanuts) غير مُعلن عنها على العبوة، مما يجعله خطرًا صحيًا محتملاً على كل من يعاني حساسية من الفول السوداني.

بيان هيئة معايير الغذاء

أصدرت هيئة معايير الغذاء التنبيه رسميًا، وأكدت ألدي في بيانها «كإجراء احترازي، يقوم موردنا بسحب المنتج لأنه قد يحتوي على فول سوداني، نرجو من الزبائن إعادته إلى أقرب فرع لاسترداد كامل المبلغ دون الحاجة إلى إيصال، نعتذر عن هذا القصور الذي لم يرقَ إلى معاييرنا المعتادة العالية».

وتم تعليق إعلانات المُنتج في جميع المتاجر توضح سبب السحب وخطوات الإرجاع.

ما هي حساسية الفول السوداني؟

حساسية الفول السوداني تُعد من أخطر أنواع الحساسية الغذائية في بريطانيا، إذ تصيب طفلًا من كل 50 طفلًا وشخصًا بالغًا من كل 200، وكمية ضئيلة جدًا قد تُسبب صدمة تأقية (anaphylaxis) تؤدي إلى الوفاة خلال دقائق.

استدعاء سلطة الكرفس والفواكه والمكسرات

ويأتي الاستدعاء الجديد بعد أسبوع واحد فقط من استدعاء شركة تيسكو لسلطة الكرفس والفواكه والمكسرات بسبب مخاوف من أنها قد تؤدي إلى ردود فعل تحسسية مميتة، حيث استدعت الشركة منتج سلطة الكرفس والفواكه والمكسرات بحجم 300 جرام وتاريخ انتهاء الصلاحية 2 ديسمبر 2025.

وتبين أن المنتج يحتوي على مادة الخردل التي لم يتم ذكرها على الملصق، وبحسب هيئة معايير الغذاء، فإن هذا يعني أن المنتج يشكل خطرا صحيا محتملا لأي شخص يعاني من حساسية تجاه الخردل.

ونصحت الشركة العملاء الذين يعانون من حساسية الخردل بعدم تناوله وإعادته إلى أي متجر من المتاجر لاسترداد أموالهم بالكامل.

وفي بيان، قالت شركة تيسكو: «نحن نستعيد رمز تاريخ محدد لمنتج سلطة الكرفس والمكسرات تيسكو 300 جرام، بسبب وجود الخردل في عنصر المايونيز في المنتج».