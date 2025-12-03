لا تتناولوها.. شركة عالمية تسحب شوكولاتة شهيرة من الأسواق

The British Aldi supermarket chain issued an urgent warning today (Wednesday) and recalled a popular Christmas product from all its branches, fearing it could cause serious or fatal allergic reactions.

Recall of a Popular Chocolate

The product in question is: "Dairyfine Salted Caramel Filled Gonks" (chocolate in the shape of "Gonk" figures filled with salted caramel) with barcode number: 4061463276865, all expiration dates are affected.

Why did a global company recall a chocolate product?

According to the UK Food Agency, it was discovered that the product may contain undeclared traces of peanuts, making it a potential health hazard for anyone with a peanut allergy.

Statement from the Food Standards Agency

The Food Standards Agency officially issued the alert, and Aldi confirmed in its statement, "As a precautionary measure, our supplier is recalling the product because it may contain peanuts. We ask customers to return it to the nearest branch for a full refund without the need for a receipt. We apologize for this shortcoming that did not meet our usual high standards."

Advertisements for the product have been suspended in all stores, explaining the reason for the recall and the return steps.

What is Peanut Allergy?

Peanut allergy is considered one of the most serious types of food allergies in the UK, affecting one in every 50 children and one in every 200 adults, and even a very small amount can cause anaphylaxis that can lead to death within minutes.

Recall of Celery, Fruit, and Nut Salad

This new recall comes just one week after Tesco recalled its celery, fruit, and nut salad due to fears that it could lead to fatal allergic reactions, as the company recalled the 300-gram celery, fruit, and nut salad with an expiration date of December 2, 2025.

It was found that the product contained mustard, which was not mentioned on the label, and according to the Food Standards Agency, this means that the product poses a potential health risk to anyone with a mustard allergy.

The company advised customers with a mustard allergy not to consume it and to return it to any store for a full refund.

In a statement, Tesco said, "We are recalling a specific date code for the Tesco 300-gram celery and nut salad product due to the presence of mustard in the mayonnaise ingredient of the product."