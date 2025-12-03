أعلنت شركة فرغاني التركية للفضاء، أن مركبتها «FGN-TUG-S01»، أول مركبة نقل مداري تركية، بدأت رسمياً مهمتها في الفضاء بعد إطلاقها من قاعدة فضائية في ولاية كاليفورنيا الأمريكية.

وبينت الشركة في بيان، أن المركبة انفصلت عن الصاروخ بعد نحو 81 دقيقة من الإطلاق، وأرسلت أول بيانات القياس عن بعد، معلنة بدء مهمتها رسمياً.

وتعد «FGN-TUG-S01» أول مركبة تركية مزودة بمحرك صاروخي هجين يتم تشغيله في المدار، ما يمكنها من نقل الأقمار الصناعية بين مدارات مختلفة وزيادة مدة عمرها التشغيلي، وستبدأ المركبة مهمتها من مدار منخفض على ارتفاع حوالى 500 كيلومتر، ثم ستنقل الأقمار إلى مدارات أعلى تتجاوز 1000 كيلومتر.

وأوضح الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة فرغاني سلجوق بيرقدار، أن المركبة ستعزز قدرات تركيا في مجال الفضاء وتوفر بنية تحتية مهمة لمشروع نظام «أولوغ بيك» التركي لتحديد المواقع العالمي، مؤكداً أن الشركة تخطط لإطلاق أكثر من 100 قمر صناعي خلال السنوات الخمس القادمة لتزويد تركيا والدول الصديقة والشقيقة بقدرات تحديد المواقع المستقلة والخدمات اللوجستية الفضائية.