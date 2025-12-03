The Turkish space company Vergani announced that its vehicle "FGN-TUG-S01," the first Turkish orbital transport vehicle, has officially begun its mission in space after being launched from a space base in California, USA.

The company stated in a statement that the vehicle separated from the rocket approximately 81 minutes after launch and sent its first remote sensing data, officially announcing the start of its mission.

The "FGN-TUG-S01" is the first Turkish vehicle equipped with a hybrid rocket engine that operates in orbit, allowing it to transport satellites between different orbits and extend their operational lifespan. The vehicle will begin its mission from a low orbit at an altitude of about 500 kilometers, and then it will transport satellites to higher orbits exceeding 1000 kilometers.

The CEO of Vergani, Selçuk Bayraktar, explained that the vehicle will enhance Turkey's capabilities in the field of space and provide important infrastructure for the Turkish "Uluğbek" global positioning system project, emphasizing that the company plans to launch more than 100 satellites over the next five years to provide Turkey and friendly and brotherly countries with independent positioning capabilities and space logistics services.