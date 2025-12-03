In an incident that shook the artistic community, a famous singer filed an official complaint at a police station in Egypt, accusing her ex-husband of attempting to defame her and publish inappropriate videos of her friend, in a move she considered an attempt to harm her reputation and exploit illegal means to get to her friend.

Sources stated that the complaint included details of the ex-husband's attempts to exploit personal and electronic situations to embarrass her and stir controversy about her private life.

This report comes amid a series of legal battles between the former couple, with extensive media and public attention on the potential implications the case may have on "social media" and the personal lives of artists.

The singer has decided to take legal action against her ex-husband, confirming that she possesses evidence to support her claims.