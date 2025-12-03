في واقعة هزّت الوسط الفني، تقدمت مطربة مشهورة ببلاغ رسمي داخل أحد أقسام الشرطة المصرية، متهمةً طليقها بمحاولة التشهير بها ونشر مقاطع فيديو خارجة لصديقتها، في خطوة اعتبرتها محاولة للمساس بسمعتها واستغلال وسائل غير مشروعة للتعرّف على صديقتها.

وقالت مصادر إن البلاغ تضمن تفاصيل محاولة طليق المطربة استغلال المواقف الشخصية والإلكترونية بهدف إحراجها وإثارة الجدل حول حياتها الخاصة.

ويأتي هذا المحضر في إطار سلسلة صراعات قانونية بين الزوجين السابقين، وسط متابعة واسعة من وسائل الإعلام والجمهور، لما قد تحمله القضية من تداعيات على «السوشال ميديا» وحياة الفنانين الشخصية.

وقررت المطربة اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية ضد طليقها، مؤكدة امتلاكها أدلة تثبت الواقعة.