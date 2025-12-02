أدهش اكتشاف نيزك نادر علماء الفضاء وعلماء المعادن في أستراليا، بعدما اكتشفه ديفيد هول أثناء تنقله في متنزه ماريبورو الإقليمي قرب مدينة ملبورن عام 2015. وبينما كان هول يبحث عن الذهب باستخدام جهاز كشف المعادن في منطقة مشهورة بحمى الذهب في القرن التاسع عشر، صادف صخرة غريبة الشكل، ثقيلة الوزن ولونها مائل إلى الحمرة.

وبكل الطرق حاول هول كسر الصخرة لكشف محتواها، فاستخدم منشار الصخور والمثقاب وآلة الطحن وحتى الحمض والمطرقة الثقيلة، لكن دون جدوى. وبعد سنوات من الحيرة، قرر عرض الصخرة على خبراء متحف ملبورن، ليكتشفوا أنها نيزك عمره 4.6 مليار سنة، أطلق عليه اسم «ماريبورو» نسبة إلى المنطقة التي عُثر عليه فيها.

ويزن النيزك نحو 17 كيلوغراماً، وعند فحصه باستخدام منشار ماسي، تبين أنه يحتوي على نسبة عالية من الحديد، ويصنف ضمن نوع «H5 كوندرات عادي». كما كشفت الفحوصات قطرات معدنية متبلورة تُعرف باسم كوندرولات، وهي علامات على تاريخ تشكل النظام الشمسي.

وقال الجيولوجي ديرموت هنري من متحف ملبورن إن «حجر بهذا الشكل لا ينبغي أن يكون بهذا الثقل على الأرض، والنتوءات الخارجية تتشكل عندما يذوب النيزك أثناء دخوله الغلاف الجوي».

ويؤكد الباحثون أن النيازك تمثل وسيلة غير مكلفة لاستكشاف الفضاء، إذ تحمل أدلة عن عمر وتكوين النظام الشمسي وحتى عن نشأة الحياة، حيث تحتوي بعض النيازك على جزيئات عضوية مثل الأحماض الأمينية. ويُرجح أن هذا النيزك جاء من حزام الكويكبات بين المريخ والمشتري قبل أن تصطدم به أجسام أخرى تدفعه نحو الأرض، ويشير التحليل بالكربون المشع إلى أنه سقط على كوكبنا قبل ما بين 100 وألف عام، وربما يرتبط بظواهر سجلت بين عامي 1889 و1951.

ويعد نيزك «ماريبورو» نادراً بشكل استثنائي، إذ هو واحد من 17 نيزكاً فقط تم العثور عليها في ولاية فيكتوريا، ويأتي في المرتبة الثانية من حيث الحجم بعد نيزك وزنه 55 كيلوغراماً اكتُشف عام 2003.

وقال هنري: «العثور على هذا النيزك حدث يكاد يكون فلكياً، خصوصاً إذا علمنا أن آلاف شذرات الذهب اكتُشفت في المنطقة مقابل 17 نيزكاً فقط».

ووثقت الدراسة الاكتشاف في مجلة Proceedings of the Royal Society of Victoria، مضيفة فصلاً جديداً لقصة الصخور القادمة من الفضاء.