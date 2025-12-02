يركز العلماء هذه الأيام على البحث عن طرق صحية للحد من الشيخوخة وتأخير ظهور علاماتها، فيما يشير أخصائيو التغذية والطب الوقائي إلى أن البنكرياس يعد العضو الأكثر تأثرا مبكرا بآثار التقدم في العمر.
وأوضح أخصائي طب وجراحة المسالك البولية الدكتور مارك غادزيان أن البنكرياس يؤدي مهمتين أساسيتين: إنتاج الإنزيمات لهضم الدهون والبروتينات والكربوهيدرات، وتنظيم مستوى السكر في الدم عبر هرموني الأنسولين والغلوكاغون. وعندما يتعرض العضو للإرهاق المستمر، تتأثر وظائف الأيض ويضعف أداء أعضاء الجسم الأخرى مثل الكبد والأمعاء والجهاز العصبي والأوعية الدموية.
وأشار غادزيان إلى أن مجموعة من العادات الصباحية الشائعة قد تسبب إرهاق البنكرياس بشكل غير ملحوظ، أبرزها:
• تناول وجبة إفطار غنية بالسكر
يميل كثير من الناس لتناول الزبادي المحلى، أو الحبوب مع الحليب، أو الكعك بالشوكولاتة، أو المعجنات، أو الخبز الأبيض أو العصائر في الصباح. إلا أن هذه الأطعمة تسبب ارتفاعا حادا في مستوى السكر، مما يضطر البنكرياس لإنتاج الأنسولين بشكل مستمر، ما يؤدي على المدى الطويل إلى إجهاد خلاياه وزيادة خطر الإصابة بمقدمات السكري أو داء السكري. ويقترح غادزيان استبدال الإفطار الحلو بوجبة غنية بالبروتين أو الحبوب الكاملة مثل العجة، أو الجبن القريش، أو الزبادي غير المحلى أو الخضراوات لضمان استقرار مستوى السكر وحماية البنكرياس.
• تناول وجبات خفيفة باستمرار
رغم أن بعض الإرشادات تشجع على تناول وجبات صغيرة عدة مرات يوميا، إلا أن كثرتها تبقي البنكرياس يعمل بلا توقف. وينصح غادزيان بترك فواصل زمنية لا تقل عن 3-4 ساعات بين الوجبات، مع شرب الماء أو شاي الأعشاب أو القهوة السوداء بدون سكر، لإتاحة الفرصة للبنكرياس للراحة واستعادة توازن السكر الطبيعي.
• شرب القهوة على معدة فارغة
القهوة جزء من روتين صباحي للكثيرين، لكن تناولها على معدة فارغة يزيد إنتاج العصارات المعدية وحموضة المعدة، كما يرفع مستوى هرمون التوتر (الكورتيزول)، ما يضع البنكرياس تحت ضغط إضافي لإنتاج الإنزيمات والهرمونات دون وجود طعام.
ويذهب الدكتور غادزيان إلى أن اتباع هذه النصائح البسيطة في الصباح يمكن أن يحد من إجهاد البنكرياس ويحافظ على التوازن الأيضي، ما يساهم في تأخير آثار الشيخوخة والحفاظ على الصحة العامة.
Scientists these days are focusing on finding healthy ways to reduce aging and delay the appearance of its signs, while nutritionists and preventive medicine specialists indicate that the pancreas is the organ most affected early by the effects of aging.
Dr. Mark Gadzyan, a specialist in urology, explained that the pancreas performs two essential functions: producing enzymes to digest fats, proteins, and carbohydrates, and regulating blood sugar levels through the hormones insulin and glucagon. When the organ is subjected to continuous strain, metabolic functions are affected, and the performance of other body organs such as the liver, intestines, nervous system, and blood vessels weakens.
Gadzyan pointed out that a set of common morning habits may cause unnoticed strain on the pancreas, the most prominent of which are:
• Eating a sugary breakfast
Many people tend to have sweetened yogurt, cereals with milk, chocolate pastries, or white bread or juices in the morning. However, these foods cause a sharp rise in blood sugar levels, forcing the pancreas to continuously produce insulin, which in the long term leads to the exhaustion of its cells and increases the risk of prediabetes or diabetes. Gadzyan suggests replacing a sweet breakfast with a meal rich in protein or whole grains such as an omelet, cottage cheese, unsweetened yogurt, or vegetables to ensure stable blood sugar levels and protect the pancreas.
• Snacking continuously
Although some guidelines encourage eating small meals several times a day, excessive snacking keeps the pancreas working non-stop. Gadzyan advises leaving intervals of no less than 3-4 hours between meals, while drinking water, herbal tea, or black coffee without sugar, to give the pancreas a chance to rest and restore normal sugar balance.
• Drinking coffee on an empty stomach
Coffee is part of the morning routine for many, but consuming it on an empty stomach increases the production of gastric juices and stomach acidity, as well as raises the stress hormone (cortisol) levels, putting additional pressure on the pancreas to produce enzymes and hormones without food.
Dr. Gadzyan believes that following these simple morning tips can reduce strain on the pancreas and maintain metabolic balance, contributing to delaying the effects of aging and preserving overall health.