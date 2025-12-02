Scientists these days are focusing on finding healthy ways to reduce aging and delay the appearance of its signs, while nutritionists and preventive medicine specialists indicate that the pancreas is the organ most affected early by the effects of aging.

Dr. Mark Gadzyan, a specialist in urology, explained that the pancreas performs two essential functions: producing enzymes to digest fats, proteins, and carbohydrates, and regulating blood sugar levels through the hormones insulin and glucagon. When the organ is subjected to continuous strain, metabolic functions are affected, and the performance of other body organs such as the liver, intestines, nervous system, and blood vessels weakens.

Gadzyan pointed out that a set of common morning habits may cause unnoticed strain on the pancreas, the most prominent of which are:

• Eating a sugary breakfast

Many people tend to have sweetened yogurt, cereals with milk, chocolate pastries, or white bread or juices in the morning. However, these foods cause a sharp rise in blood sugar levels, forcing the pancreas to continuously produce insulin, which in the long term leads to the exhaustion of its cells and increases the risk of prediabetes or diabetes. Gadzyan suggests replacing a sweet breakfast with a meal rich in protein or whole grains such as an omelet, cottage cheese, unsweetened yogurt, or vegetables to ensure stable blood sugar levels and protect the pancreas.

• Snacking continuously

Although some guidelines encourage eating small meals several times a day, excessive snacking keeps the pancreas working non-stop. Gadzyan advises leaving intervals of no less than 3-4 hours between meals, while drinking water, herbal tea, or black coffee without sugar, to give the pancreas a chance to rest and restore normal sugar balance.

• Drinking coffee on an empty stomach

Coffee is part of the morning routine for many, but consuming it on an empty stomach increases the production of gastric juices and stomach acidity, as well as raises the stress hormone (cortisol) levels, putting additional pressure on the pancreas to produce enzymes and hormones without food.

Dr. Gadzyan believes that following these simple morning tips can reduce strain on the pancreas and maintain metabolic balance, contributing to delaying the effects of aging and preserving overall health.