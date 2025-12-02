يركز العلماء هذه الأيام على البحث عن طرق صحية للحد من الشيخوخة وتأخير ظهور علاماتها، فيما يشير أخصائيو التغذية والطب الوقائي إلى أن البنكرياس يعد العضو الأكثر تأثرا مبكرا بآثار التقدم في العمر.

وأوضح أخصائي طب وجراحة المسالك البولية الدكتور مارك غادزيان أن البنكرياس يؤدي مهمتين أساسيتين: إنتاج الإنزيمات لهضم الدهون والبروتينات والكربوهيدرات، وتنظيم مستوى السكر في الدم عبر هرموني الأنسولين والغلوكاغون. وعندما يتعرض العضو للإرهاق المستمر، تتأثر وظائف الأيض ويضعف أداء أعضاء الجسم الأخرى مثل الكبد والأمعاء والجهاز العصبي والأوعية الدموية.

وأشار غادزيان إلى أن مجموعة من العادات الصباحية الشائعة قد تسبب إرهاق البنكرياس بشكل غير ملحوظ، أبرزها:

• تناول وجبة إفطار غنية بالسكر

يميل كثير من الناس لتناول الزبادي المحلى، أو الحبوب مع الحليب، أو الكعك بالشوكولاتة، أو المعجنات، أو الخبز الأبيض أو العصائر في الصباح. إلا أن هذه الأطعمة تسبب ارتفاعا حادا في مستوى السكر، مما يضطر البنكرياس لإنتاج الأنسولين بشكل مستمر، ما يؤدي على المدى الطويل إلى إجهاد خلاياه وزيادة خطر الإصابة بمقدمات السكري أو داء السكري. ويقترح غادزيان استبدال الإفطار الحلو بوجبة غنية بالبروتين أو الحبوب الكاملة مثل العجة، أو الجبن القريش، أو الزبادي غير المحلى أو الخضراوات لضمان استقرار مستوى السكر وحماية البنكرياس.

• تناول وجبات خفيفة باستمرار

رغم أن بعض الإرشادات تشجع على تناول وجبات صغيرة عدة مرات يوميا، إلا أن كثرتها تبقي البنكرياس يعمل بلا توقف. وينصح غادزيان بترك فواصل زمنية لا تقل عن 3-4 ساعات بين الوجبات، مع شرب الماء أو شاي الأعشاب أو القهوة السوداء بدون سكر، لإتاحة الفرصة للبنكرياس للراحة واستعادة توازن السكر الطبيعي.

• شرب القهوة على معدة فارغة

القهوة جزء من روتين صباحي للكثيرين، لكن تناولها على معدة فارغة يزيد إنتاج العصارات المعدية وحموضة المعدة، كما يرفع مستوى هرمون التوتر (الكورتيزول)، ما يضع البنكرياس تحت ضغط إضافي لإنتاج الإنزيمات والهرمونات دون وجود طعام.

ويذهب الدكتور غادزيان إلى أن اتباع هذه النصائح البسيطة في الصباح يمكن أن يحد من إجهاد البنكرياس ويحافظ على التوازن الأيضي، ما يساهم في تأخير آثار الشيخوخة والحفاظ على الصحة العامة.