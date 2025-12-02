أثارت جريمة عائلية في هولندا غضب الرأي العام بعد مقتل الشابة السورية ريان النجار (18 عاماً) على يد والدها واثنين من إخوتها في ما وصفته السلطات بجريمة «شرف»، بسبب اعتقاد العائلة أن تصرفات الفتاة أصبحت «غربية».

وكشف محققون هولنديون أن ريان اختفت في الـ22 من مايو، وعُثر على جثمانها بعد ستة أيام داخل بحيرة قرب بلدة يورا شمال البلاد، وكانت مكبّلة اليدين والقدمين. وأظهرت الفحوصات أن الفتاة تعرضت للخنق قبل أن تُلقى في المياه، بعد لف نحو 20 متراً من الشريط اللاصق حول جسدها، كما عُثر على آثار الحمض النووي لوالدها خالد النجار تحت أظافرها.

وأفاد محامي الادعاء أن الأب ونجليه، اللذين يبلغان 22 و24 عاماً، نفذوا الجريمة بعد ظهور ريان ببث مباشر في «تيك توك» تضع المكياج دون حجاب، الأمر الذي اعتبرته العائلة فضيحة. وتتبّع الشقيقان الفتاة إلى منطقة نائية في روتردام، حيث انضم إليهما الأب لإتمام الجريمة.

وبعد الجريمة، فرّ الأب إلى سورية، وتجري محاكمته الآن غيابياً، بينما يخضع الشقيقان لمحاكمة حضورية بتهمة القتل العمد. وطلب الادعاء فرض السجن 25 عاماً على الأب و20 عاماً لكل من الشقيقين، على أن يصدر الحكم في الخامس من يناير القادم.

وأشارت وزارة العدل الهولندية إلى تعقيد التعاون القضائي مع سورية في الوقت الحالي، رغم إبداء السلطات السورية استعدادها للتعاون إذا وصل طلب رسمي. وأكد الادعاء أن اعترافات الأب عبر الرسائل الإلكترونية لا تُعفي بقية المتهمين من المسؤولية الجنائية، إذ تشير الأدلة إلى تورطهم المباشر في ارتكاب الجريمة.