A family crime in the Netherlands has sparked public outrage after the murder of the young Syrian woman Rayan Al-Najjar (18 years old) at the hands of her father and two of her brothers in what authorities described as a "honor" crime, due to the family's belief that the girl's behavior had become "Western."

Dutch investigators revealed that Rayan disappeared on May 22, and her body was found six days later in a lake near the town of Yura in the north of the country, bound at the hands and feet. Examinations showed that the girl had been strangled before being thrown into the water, after being wrapped in about 20 meters of adhesive tape around her body, and traces of her father's DNA, Khaled Al-Najjar, were found under her nails.

The prosecutor stated that the father and his two sons, aged 22 and 24, committed the crime after Rayan appeared in a live broadcast on TikTok applying makeup without a hijab, which the family considered a scandal. The brothers tracked the girl to a remote area in Rotterdam, where their father joined them to carry out the crime.

After the crime, the father fled to Syria, and he is currently being tried in absentia, while the brothers are undergoing a trial in person on charges of premeditated murder. The prosecution has requested a 25-year prison sentence for the father and 20 years for each of the brothers, with the verdict expected to be issued on January 5th.

The Dutch Ministry of Justice indicated that judicial cooperation with Syria is currently complicated, despite the Syrian authorities expressing their willingness to cooperate if an official request is received. The prosecution confirmed that the father's confessions via email do not absolve the other defendants from criminal responsibility, as evidence indicates their direct involvement in committing the crime.