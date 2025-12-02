The Syrian Ministry of Information has reissued printed journalism for the first time in over 5 years, with the launch of the first issue of the newspaper "Syrian Revolution," thus joining the official media outlets that include a national news channel and a news agency.

This step came about a year after the overthrow of the previous regime, which significantly restricted media freedoms and turned media into a propaganda tool, imposing strict censorship on journalistic institutions and digital platforms.

The announcement of the first issue of the newly established newspaper was made during an official ceremony organized by the Syrian Ministry of Information and the Unity Printing and Publishing Foundation at the Faculty of Arts in Damascus yesterday (Monday). Minister of Information Hamza Mustafa explained that the choice of the newspaper's name came "to commemorate and distinguish it from the Baath coup and its destructive revolution," noting that printed journalism will become "a mirror of the people's pain, their daily lives, and their hopes in a space of free discussion."

Government newspapers such as "Revolution," "Tishreen," and "Baath" have been pillars of Syrian media since the 1970s, while later, media outlets close to the Assad regime launched media platforms such as "Al-Watan" newspaper and "Sham FM" radio, but they remained under tight surveillance and the pursuit of journalists, making Syria one of the most repressive countries for media work, according to global press freedom indicators.

After the fall of Bashar al-Assad, the transitional authorities took control of the official media and relaunched some of them in a new guise, including the "SANA" agency and state television, while new independent platforms emerged, some of which were established in 2012 and expanded in exile to become among the most prominent independent media in the country.

The newspaper had printed paper issues for a short period after the overthrow of the previous regime before halting due to rising printing costs and funding difficulties, relying solely on digital publishing, while the transitional authorities pledged to seek to expand press freedom, and independent platforms hope for a larger space for media work in the future.