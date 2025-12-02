أعادت وزارة الإعلام السورية إصدار الصحافة المطبوعة لأول مرة منذ أكثر من 5 سنوات، مع إطلاق العدد الأول من صحيفة «الثورة السورية»، لتلتحق بذلك بوسائل الإعلام الرسمية التي تشمل قناة إخبارية وطنية ووكالة أنباء.

وجاءت هذه الخطوة بعد نحو عام من الإطاحة بالحكم السابق، الذي كان يحد بشكل كبير من الحريات الإعلامية ويحوّل وسائل الإعلام إلى أداة دعائية، مع فرض رقابة صارمة على المؤسسات الصحافية والمنصات الرقمية.

وجرى إعلان صدور العدد الأول من الصحيفة الوليدة خلال حفل رسمي نظمته وزارة الإعلام السورية ومؤسسة الوحدة للطباعة والنشر في كلية الفنون بدمشق، أمس (الإثنين). وأوضح وزير الإعلام حمزة المصطفى أن اختيار اسم الصحيفة جاء «تخليدا وتمييزا عن انقلاب البعث وثورته الهدامة»، مشيرا إلى أن الصحافة المطبوعة ستصبح «مرآة لوجع الناس وحياتهم اليومية وآمالهم في فضاء من النقاش الحر».

وتعد الصحف الورقية الحكومية مثل «الثورة» و«تشرين» و«البعث» من ركائز الإعلام السوري منذ سبعينيات القرن الماضي، فيما أطلقت لاحقا وسائل إعلام مقربة من نظام الأسد منابر إعلامية مثل صحيفة «الوطن» وراديو «شام أف أم»، لكنها بقيت تحت رقابة مشددة وملاحقة الصحافيين، ما جعل سورية إحدى أكثر الدول قمعا للعمل الإعلامي، وفق مؤشرات حرية الصحافة العالمية.

وبعد سقوط بشار الأسد، استحوذت السلطات الانتقالية على وسائل الإعلام الرسمية وأعادت إطلاق بعضها بحلّة جديدة، بما في ذلك وكالة «سانا» والتلفزيون الرسمي، بينما ولدت منصات جديدة ومستقلة، تأسست بعضها عام 2012 وتوسعت في المنفى لتصبح من أبرز وسائل الإعلام المستقلة في البلاد.

وكانت الصحيفة قد طبعت أعدادا ورقية لفترة قصيرة بعد الإطاحة بالحكم السابق، قبل أن تتوقف بسبب ارتفاع كلفة الطباعة وصعوبة التمويل، مكتفية بالنشر الرقمي، فيما تعهدت السلطات الانتقالية بالسعي لتوسيع حرية الصحافة، وتأمل المنصات المستقلة أن تتاح مساحة أكبر للعمل الإعلامي في المستقبل.