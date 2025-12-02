تمكن فريق من الباحثين في الولايات المتحدة من تطوير إستراتيجية علاجية غير تدخلية لعلاج نوع شديد الخطورة من سرطان المخ يعرف باسم الأورام الأرومية الدبقية Glioblastoma.
وجاءت الدراسة المشتركة بين جامعتي واشنطن ونورث ويسترن في ولاية إيلينوي، لتبتكر قطرات أنف تحتوي على أحماض أمينية قادرة على تحفيز الجهاز المناعي لاستهداف الأورام داخل المخ. وأشار الباحثون في تصريحات لموقع «سايتيك ديلي» المتخصص في الأبحاث العلمية إلى نجاح التجربة على فئران المختبر، حيث أثبتت القطرات قدرتها على تنشيط الجهاز المناعي لمهاجمة الأورام بفعالية.
وتعتبر الأورام الأرومية الدبقية من أكثر أنواع أورام المخ شيوعاً في الولايات المتحدة، حيث يصاب بها ثلاثة من كل 100 ألف شخص، وتنتشر بسرعة كبيرة داخل المخ، مما يؤدي غالباً إلى وفاة المريض. ومن أبرز التحديات في علاج هذا السرطان صعوبة توصيل الدواء إلى الدماغ.
وأوضح اختصاصي أعصاب ومدير الأبحاث في قسم أورام المخ بمركز سايتمان للسرطان بجامعة واشنطن الطبيب ألكسندر ستيج أن الهدف كان ابتكار وسيلة علاجية غير تدخلية تحفز المناعة لمهاجمة الأورام، وأضاف: «نجحنا في تطوير هياكل متناهية الصغر من الأحماض النووية عبر الهندسة الوراثية لتحفيز استجابة مناعية قوية داخل المخ، ما يعيد تعريف إمكانيات العلاج المناعي للأورام السرطانية».
