A team of researchers in the United States has developed a non-invasive therapeutic strategy to treat a highly aggressive type of brain cancer known as glioblastoma.

The joint study between the University of Washington and Northwestern University in Illinois has innovated nasal drops containing amino acids capable of stimulating the immune system to target tumors within the brain. Researchers stated in comments to the scientific research website "SciTech Daily" that the experiment was successful on laboratory mice, where the drops proved effective in activating the immune system to attack tumors.

Glioblastomas are among the most common types of brain tumors in the United States, affecting three out of every 100,000 people, and they spread rapidly within the brain, often leading to the patient's death. One of the main challenges in treating this cancer is the difficulty of delivering medication to the brain.

Neurologist and director of research in the brain tumor department at the Siteman Cancer Center at the University of Washington, Dr. Alexander Stieg, explained that the goal was to create a non-invasive therapeutic method that stimulates the immune system to attack tumors. He added, "We succeeded in developing nanoscale structures of nucleic acids through genetic engineering to stimulate a strong immune response within the brain, redefining the possibilities of immunotherapy for cancerous tumors."