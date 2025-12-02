في تطور قضائي هز الرأي العام المصري، كشفت النيابة العامة نتائج صادمة بشأن واقعة هتك عرض أطفال إحدى المدارس الدولية البارزة، معلنة العثور على بقايا بشرية بملابس الأطفال الضحايا وبالتالي تزايد عدد المتورطين إلى سبعة متهمين بناءً على أدلة علمية حاسمة.

الأكثر إثارة هو قرار إحالة ملف القضية بالكامل إلى النيابة العسكرية فور ورود تقرير الطب الشرعي. هذا الإجراء، الذي يصفه محامي الضحايا بأنه «تحذير صارم»، يرفع مستوى التحقيق إلى أعلى المستويات، مؤكداً أن قضية أمن الأطفال هي «خط أحمر» لا تهاون فيه.

خلايا بشرية لـ3 متهمين جدد

أعلنت النيابة المصرية في بيان رسمي أن تحقيقاتها أسفرت عن إضافة متهمين جدد إلى القضية التي بدأت بأربعة متهمين معترفين.

وأوضحت النيابة أن تقرير مصلحة الطب الشرعي كان الفيصل، إذ أكد العثور على خلايا بشرية تخص ثلاثة من المشتبه بهم الجدد في ملابس بعض الأطفال المجني عليهم.

وبناءً على هذه الأدلة الجنائية القاطعة، يصبح إجمالي عدد المتورطين في القضية الآن سبعة متهمين. وقد اختتمت النيابة إجراءاتها الأولية بضم هذه الأدلة إلى ملف التحقيقات.

وجاء القرار الأبرز، صباح أمس (الإثنين) بإحالة ملف القضية والمتهمين إلى النيابة العسكرية، وهو ما يشير إلى نقلة نوعية في مسار القضية.

وفي تصريحات لمحامي ضحايا المدرسة عبدالعزيز عز الدين فخري كشف الدلالات القوية لهذه الخطوة:

  • رسالة للدولة: قال فخري إن إحالة القضية للنيابة العسكرية ليست مجرد إجراء شكلي، بل هي رسالة حاسمة بأن «أمن أطفال مصر خط أحمر».
  • تحذير دولي: أكد المحامي أن هذه الخطوة «تحذير صارم» موجه إلى كل من اعتدى أو حاول الاعتداء على الأطفال، سواء من داخل مصر أو ممن يمتد تأثيرهم من خارجها، مشدداً على أن «كل يد امتدت بالأذى ستُحاسَب وفق أشد القوانين صرامة ودون أي تهاون».

وكانت التحقيقات قد كشفت في مراحلها السابقة تفاصيلاً مروعة حول كيفية استدراج الأطفال.

  • شهادات الضحايا: أكدت النيابة أنها استمعت إلى أقوال خمسة من الأطفال المجني عليهم وذويهم. وكشفت الشهادات أن بعض العاملين في المدرسة استغلوا صغر سن الأطفال، فقاموا بـاستدراجهم بدعوى اللعب.
  • تفاصيل الاعتداء: بعد الاستدراج، قام الجناة بالاعتداء على الأطفال وتهديدهم بالإيذاء مستخدمين سكيناً، وهو ما بث الرعب في نفوس الصغار ومنعهم من إبلاغ أسرهم بما جرى.
  • مطابقة الأقوال: أكدت النيابة حصولها على اعترافات تفصيلية من اثنين من المتهمين العاملين بالمدرسة، وجاءت هذه الأقوال مطابقة لما أدلى به الأطفال وذووهم. وأقر المتهمان بأنهما وآخرين اعتادوا منذ ما يزيد على عام استدراج أطفال مرحلة رياض الأطفال إلى أماكن بعيدة عن الإشراف وكاميرات المراقبة لارتكاب جرائمهم.