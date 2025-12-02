In a judicial development that shook public opinion in Egypt, the public prosecutor revealed shocking results regarding the incident of the sexual assault of children at one of the prominent international schools, announcing the discovery of human remains in the clothing of the child victims, thus increasing the number of those involved to seven suspects based on decisive scientific evidence.

What is even more striking is the decision to refer the entire case file to the military prosecutor's office immediately upon receiving the forensic report. This action, which the victims' lawyer describes as a "stern warning," elevates the investigation to the highest levels, affirming that the issue of child safety is a "red line" that cannot be compromised.

Human Cells for 3 New Suspects

The Egyptian prosecution announced in an official statement that its investigations resulted in the addition of new suspects to the case, which initially began with four confessing suspects.

The prosecution clarified that the forensic authority's report was the decisive factor, as it confirmed the discovery of human cells belonging to three of the new suspects in the clothing of some of the child victims.

Based on this conclusive forensic evidence, the total number of those involved in the case is now seven suspects. The prosecution concluded its preliminary procedures by adding this evidence to the investigation file.

The most significant decision came yesterday morning (Monday) with the referral of the case file and the suspects to the military prosecutor's office, indicating a qualitative shift in the trajectory of the case.

In statements from the victims' lawyer, Abdel Aziz Ezz El-Din Fakhry, he revealed the strong implications of this step:

Message to the State: Fakhry stated that referring the case to the military prosecutor's office is not merely a formal procedure, but a decisive message that "the safety of Egypt's children is a red line."

International Warning: The lawyer emphasized that this step is a "stern warning" directed at anyone who has assaulted or attempted to assault children, whether from within Egypt or those whose influence extends from outside, stressing that "every hand that has reached out to harm will be held accountable under the strictest laws without any leniency."

Investigations had previously revealed horrifying details about how the children were lured.