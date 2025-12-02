في تطور قضائي هز الرأي العام المصري، كشفت النيابة العامة نتائج صادمة بشأن واقعة هتك عرض أطفال إحدى المدارس الدولية البارزة، معلنة العثور على بقايا بشرية بملابس الأطفال الضحايا وبالتالي تزايد عدد المتورطين إلى سبعة متهمين بناءً على أدلة علمية حاسمة.
الأكثر إثارة هو قرار إحالة ملف القضية بالكامل إلى النيابة العسكرية فور ورود تقرير الطب الشرعي. هذا الإجراء، الذي يصفه محامي الضحايا بأنه «تحذير صارم»، يرفع مستوى التحقيق إلى أعلى المستويات، مؤكداً أن قضية أمن الأطفال هي «خط أحمر» لا تهاون فيه.
خلايا بشرية لـ3 متهمين جدد
أعلنت النيابة المصرية في بيان رسمي أن تحقيقاتها أسفرت عن إضافة متهمين جدد إلى القضية التي بدأت بأربعة متهمين معترفين.
وأوضحت النيابة أن تقرير مصلحة الطب الشرعي كان الفيصل، إذ أكد العثور على خلايا بشرية تخص ثلاثة من المشتبه بهم الجدد في ملابس بعض الأطفال المجني عليهم.
وبناءً على هذه الأدلة الجنائية القاطعة، يصبح إجمالي عدد المتورطين في القضية الآن سبعة متهمين. وقد اختتمت النيابة إجراءاتها الأولية بضم هذه الأدلة إلى ملف التحقيقات.
وجاء القرار الأبرز، صباح أمس (الإثنين) بإحالة ملف القضية والمتهمين إلى النيابة العسكرية، وهو ما يشير إلى نقلة نوعية في مسار القضية.
وفي تصريحات لمحامي ضحايا المدرسة عبدالعزيز عز الدين فخري كشف الدلالات القوية لهذه الخطوة:
- رسالة للدولة: قال فخري إن إحالة القضية للنيابة العسكرية ليست مجرد إجراء شكلي، بل هي رسالة حاسمة بأن «أمن أطفال مصر خط أحمر».
- تحذير دولي: أكد المحامي أن هذه الخطوة «تحذير صارم» موجه إلى كل من اعتدى أو حاول الاعتداء على الأطفال، سواء من داخل مصر أو ممن يمتد تأثيرهم من خارجها، مشدداً على أن «كل يد امتدت بالأذى ستُحاسَب وفق أشد القوانين صرامة ودون أي تهاون».
وكانت التحقيقات قد كشفت في مراحلها السابقة تفاصيلاً مروعة حول كيفية استدراج الأطفال.
- شهادات الضحايا: أكدت النيابة أنها استمعت إلى أقوال خمسة من الأطفال المجني عليهم وذويهم. وكشفت الشهادات أن بعض العاملين في المدرسة استغلوا صغر سن الأطفال، فقاموا بـاستدراجهم بدعوى اللعب.
- تفاصيل الاعتداء: بعد الاستدراج، قام الجناة بالاعتداء على الأطفال وتهديدهم بالإيذاء مستخدمين سكيناً، وهو ما بث الرعب في نفوس الصغار ومنعهم من إبلاغ أسرهم بما جرى.
- مطابقة الأقوال: أكدت النيابة حصولها على اعترافات تفصيلية من اثنين من المتهمين العاملين بالمدرسة، وجاءت هذه الأقوال مطابقة لما أدلى به الأطفال وذووهم. وأقر المتهمان بأنهما وآخرين اعتادوا منذ ما يزيد على عام استدراج أطفال مرحلة رياض الأطفال إلى أماكن بعيدة عن الإشراف وكاميرات المراقبة لارتكاب جرائمهم.
In a judicial development that shook public opinion in Egypt, the public prosecutor revealed shocking results regarding the incident of the sexual assault of children at one of the prominent international schools, announcing the discovery of human remains in the clothing of the child victims, thus increasing the number of those involved to seven suspects based on decisive scientific evidence.
What is even more striking is the decision to refer the entire case file to the military prosecutor's office immediately upon receiving the forensic report. This action, which the victims' lawyer describes as a "stern warning," elevates the investigation to the highest levels, affirming that the issue of child safety is a "red line" that cannot be compromised.
Human Cells for 3 New Suspects
The Egyptian prosecution announced in an official statement that its investigations resulted in the addition of new suspects to the case, which initially began with four confessing suspects.
The prosecution clarified that the forensic authority's report was the decisive factor, as it confirmed the discovery of human cells belonging to three of the new suspects in the clothing of some of the child victims.
Based on this conclusive forensic evidence, the total number of those involved in the case is now seven suspects. The prosecution concluded its preliminary procedures by adding this evidence to the investigation file.
The most significant decision came yesterday morning (Monday) with the referral of the case file and the suspects to the military prosecutor's office, indicating a qualitative shift in the trajectory of the case.
In statements from the victims' lawyer, Abdel Aziz Ezz El-Din Fakhry, he revealed the strong implications of this step:
- Message to the State: Fakhry stated that referring the case to the military prosecutor's office is not merely a formal procedure, but a decisive message that "the safety of Egypt's children is a red line."
- International Warning: The lawyer emphasized that this step is a "stern warning" directed at anyone who has assaulted or attempted to assault children, whether from within Egypt or those whose influence extends from outside, stressing that "every hand that has reached out to harm will be held accountable under the strictest laws without any leniency."
Investigations had previously revealed horrifying details about how the children were lured.
- Victims' Testimonies: The prosecution confirmed that it listened to the statements of five of the child victims and their families. The testimonies revealed that some school staff exploited the children's young age, luring them under the pretext of playing.
- Details of the Assault: After luring, the perpetrators assaulted the children and threatened them with harm using a knife, which instilled fear in the young ones and prevented them from informing their families about what had happened.
- Matching Statements: The prosecution confirmed that it obtained detailed confessions from two of the suspects working at the school, and these statements matched what the children and their families had reported. The two suspects admitted that they and others had been luring kindergarten children to places far from supervision and surveillance cameras to commit their crimes for over a year.