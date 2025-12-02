The incident involving an Iraqi girl in Baghdad sparked widespread reactions after a frightened father called the civil defense teams, believing that his young daughter had come to harm inside her locked room.

According to what users shared on social media platforms, the father tried for a long time to knock on the door and call out to his daughter without receiving any response, which led him to think that something was wrong, especially with the continued complete silence. Under the pressure of anxiety, he called the civil defense teams, which quickly arrived at the house and treated the situation as an urgent rescue case.

As soon as the door to the room, locked from the inside, was opened, the surprising moment captured in the circulated clips appeared, as the girl was seen lying on her bed calmly, engrossed in watching YouTube videos on her mobile phone, completely oblivious to the shouting, the sound of the lock breaking, or even the entrance of the rescue personnel.

Mocking comments flooded social media, with some users observing that children have become "disconnected from the world" when they are engaged with digital content, while others considered the father's behavior to stem from a natural fear for his children. Twitter users pointed out that the incident reveals how absorbed young children are in modern technologies to the extent of losing attention to what is happening around them.