أثارت حادثة لطفلة عراقية في بغداد موجة واسعة من التفاعل، بعدما استدعى أب مذعور فرق الدفاع المدني معتقداً أنّ ابنته الصغيرة تعرضت لمكروه داخل غرفتها المغلقة.

وبحسب ما تداوله مستخدمون على منصات التواصل، حاول الأب لوقت طويل طرق الباب ومناداة طفلته دون أن يتلقى أي رد، ما جعله يظن أنّ خطباً ما أصابها، خصوصاً مع استمرار الصمت التام. وتحت وطأة القلق، بادر إلى الاتصال بفرق الدفاع المدني التي وصلت سريعاً إلى المنزل وتعاملت مع الموقف كحالة إنقاذ عاجلة.

وبمجرد فتح باب الغرفة الموصد من الداخل، ظهرت اللحظة المفاجئة التي التقطتها المقاطع المتداولة، إذ بدت الطفلة مستلقية على سريرها بكل هدوء، مندمجة في مشاهدة مقاطع «يوتيوب» عبر هاتفها المحمول، غير آبهة بالصراخ ولا بصوت كسر القفل ولا حتى بدخول رجال الإنقاذ.

وانهالت التعليقات الساخرة على مواقع التواصل، حيث رأى بعض المستخدمين أن الأطفال باتوا «منفصلين عن العالم» عند انشغالهم بالمحتوى الرقمي، فيما اعتبر آخرون أن تصرف الأب نابع من خوف طبيعي على أطفاله. وأشار مغردون إلى أن الواقعة تكشف مدى استغراق الصغار في التقنيات الحديثة إلى حد فقدان الانتباه لما يدور حولهم.