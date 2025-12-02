أزمة سياسية في النرويج.. هل تسقط الاستثمارات الإسرائيلية حكومة يوناس ستور؟

In a dramatic development shaking Norwegian politics, parliamentary negotiators announced today the failure of the minority Labour Party government to pass its budget proposal for 2026, following the withdrawal of key support parties in protest against its policies on oil exploration and investments in Israel.

According to Norwegian media reports, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre faces two harsh options: either reach a compromise within hours or call for a confidence vote on Friday, which could topple his government and plunge the country into an electoral crisis.

The crisis erupted after weeks of arduous negotiations in the Storting (the Norwegian parliament), where the Socialist Left Party refused to support the budget because it "continues to fund the Israeli occupation" through the sovereign wealth fund, the largest sovereign wealth fund in the world valued at two trillion dollars.

The Socialist Left Party demands a complete withdrawal from all Israeli companies, arguing that the current investments, which account for about 1.3% of the fund, support "crimes in Gaza."

In contrast, the government rejects this, pointing out that the fund has already halted investments in 11 Israeli companies involved in the occupied Palestinian territories last August, and that a complete withdrawal would be considered "political bias" that exposes the fund to international lawsuits.

Withdrawal of the Green Party over climate issues

The Israeli dispute was not the only one, as the Green Party also withdrew, condemning the "weak climate policies" in the budget, which relies on expanding oil exploration in the North Sea, while the Greens demand a gradual phase-out of the industry by 2040 to address climate change.

These disagreements come at a time when the Norwegian economy is suffering from 3% inflation and an expected growth of 1.5% for 2026, with the budget relying 20% on oil revenues.

For his part, the leader of the Socialist Left Party, Audun Lysbakken, stated in a press statement, "This is not just a budget; it is a test of Norway's values in a changing world," emphasizing that his country "cannot continue to fund the occupation while claiming to be committed to human rights."

A crisis threatening Norway's stability

Støre confirmed in an official statement that "talks will resume today to reach a solution that preserves the economy and moral values," warning that failure to reach an agreement could lead to a "confidence vote that jeopardizes national stability."

The parliament is scheduled to vote on the budget on Friday, amid expectations that Støre will have to escalate if no progress is made, reminding of previous tensions, such as the decision to recognize Palestine in 2024, and highlighting how foreign policy, especially regarding the Gaza war, threatens the domestic economy in Norway, which is considered "the voice of European conscience" in international conflicts.