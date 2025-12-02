في تطور درامي يهز السياسة النرويجية، أعلن مفاوضون برلمانيون اليوم عن فشل حكومة حزب العمال الأقلية في تمرير مشروع ميزانيتها لعام 2026، بعد انسحاب أحزاب الدعم الرئيسية احتجاجًا على سياساتها تجاه التنقيب عن النفط والاستثمارات في إسرائيل.

يوناس جار ستوره

ووفقا لتقارير إعلامية نرويجية، يواجه رئيس الوزراء يوناس غار ستور خيارين قاسيين، إما التوصل إلى حل وسط في ساعات، أو الدعوة إلى تصويت ثقة يوم الجمعة، ما قد يُسقط حكومته ويُغرق البلاد في أزمة انتخابية.

واندلعت الأزمة بعد أسابيع من المفاوضات الشاقة في «الستور تينج» (البرلمان النرويجي)، حيث رفض حزب اليسار الاشتراكي دعم الميزانية لأنها «تستمر في تمويل الاحتلال الإسرائيلي» عبر صندوق الثروة السيادي، أكبر صندوق سيادي عالمي بقيمةتريليوني دولار.

ويطالب حزب اليسار الاشتراكي بسحب كامل من جميع الشركات الإسرائيلية، معتبرًا أن الاستثمارات الحالية نحو 1.3% من الصندوق تدعم «الجرائم في غزة».

في المقابل، ترفض الحكومة، مشيرة إلى أن الصندوق أوقف بالفعل استثمارات في 11 شركة إسرائيلية متورطة في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة في أغسطس الماضي، وأن السحب الكامل سيُعتبر «تحيزا سياسيا» يعرض الصندوق لدعاوى قضائية دولية.

انسحاب لحزب الخضر بسبب المناخ

ولم يكن الخلاف الإسرائيلي الوحيد، حيث انسحب حزب الخضر أيضا، مدينا «ضعف السياسات المناخية» في الميزانية، التي تعتمد على توسيع التنقيب النفطي في بحر الشمال، بينما يطالب الخضر بإغلاق تدريجي للصناعة بحلول 2040 لمواجهة التغير المناخي.

وتأتي هذه الخلافات في وقت يعاني فيه الاقتصاد النرويجي من تضخم 3% ونمو متوقع 1.5% لـ2026، مع اعتماد الميزانية بنسبة 20% على إيرادات النفط.

من جانبه، قال زعيم حزب اليسار الاشتراكي أودون بيورنار، في تصريح صحفي «هذه ليست مجرد ميزانية، بل اختبار لقيم النرويج في عالم متغير»، مؤكدا أن بلاده «لا يمكنها الاستمرار في تمويل الاحتلال بينما ندعي الالتزام بحقوق الإنسان».

أزمة سياسية في النرويج.. هل تسقط الاستثمارات الإسرائيلية حكومة يوناس ستور؟

أزمة تهدد استقرار النرويج

من جانبه، أكد ستور في بيان رسمي أن «المحادثات ستستأنف اليوم للوصول إلى حل يحافظ على الاقتصاد والقيم الأخلاقية»، محذّرًا من أن فشل الاتفاق قد يؤدي إلى «تصويت ثقة يعرض الاستقرار الوطني للخطر».

ومن المقرر أن يصوت البرلمان على الميزانية يوم الجمعة، وسط توقعات بأن يضطر ستور إلى التصعيد إذا لم يحقق تقدما، لتعيد هذه الأزمة تذكير بتوترات سابقة، مثل قرار الاعتراف بفلسطين في 2024، وتبرز كيف أصبحت السياسة الخارجية خصوصا تجاه حرب غزة تهدد الاقتصاد الداخلي في النرويج، التي تعتبر «صوت الضمير الأوروبي» في النزاعات الدولية.